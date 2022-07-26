All the eggs in one basket

Even the most optimistic Sporting KC fans are having a hard time seeing a path to the MLS Cup Playoffs these days. But Lamar Hunt is giving Kansas City another chance at glory. Wednesday night’s match against Sacramento Republic is without a doubt the biggest match of the season.

The best attempts at ignoring the loss to LAFC went ignored. There was too much to talk about from Erik Thommy & William Agada making their debuts, to Khiry Shelton’s worst performance ever. Everyone in the stadium can see he has zero confidence.

What is your starting lineup for the US Open Cup Semifinal? The main question is... who starts at striker? Is it really possible Khiry starts up top again?

The club’s worst season in over a decade has brought out an ugly side to the fanbase. But is it different than other teams and other sports?

Brian Bliss is technically the Sporting KC Technical Director. How does that differ from Peter Vermes’ role and should more blame be directed towards Bliss for this season’s failure?

You can find The Blue Testament wherever you get your podcasts. Please subscribe, rate, & review! Follow Cody @ThatCodyTho, Thad @TheBackpost, and Robert @SpKCLife. If you like the pod, please rate 5* and leave a good review. The algorithms help people find the pod when you say how great we are.