Across State Lines: Gil Signs with Omaha

More player movement as the US window remains open for player movement, as one time Sporting KC player, Luis Gil has a new team. Gil, who never played a game for KC, was acquired in a weighted lottery during the 2010 season, but Gil would end up being traded to Real Salt Lake. In exchange, KC received an international roster spot, a second round pick in the 2011 Superdraft (used on JT Murray), and 25% of any future potential transfer fee. Unfortunately KC never got the potential transfer fee as Gil signed with Queretaro in 2016 after allowing his contract with RSL to expire. Since leaving RSL, Gil has jumped around playing for eight different teams and has joined his ninth team, signing with USL 1 side, Union Omaha. Gil comes in and has already appeared in both of Omaha’s games this past week.

Here’s the rest of this week’s update.

Key

SKC - former Sporting KC players

ACA - former Sporting KC academy players (finished with college eligibility)

KC - Kansas City area players

SPR - former Swope Park Rangers/Sporting KC II players

COL - local college players

Comets - former Comets players

FCKC - former FC Kansas City players

KCNWSL/KCC - former KC NWSL/KC Current players

Note: Players under contract to Sporting Kansas City at this time are not included on this list, the exception being players loaned outside of Kansas City.

MLS

Jalil Anibaba (SKC) - Columbus - Dressed but did not play in Columbus’s 0-0 draw with New England.

Lucas Bartlett (ACA) - Dallas - Did not dress in Dallas’s 1-0 win over RSL.

Nick Besler (KC) - Salt Lake - Dressed but did not play in RSL’s 1-0 loss to Dallas.

Latif Blessing (SKC) - LAFC - Came off the bench and played 12 minutes in LAFC’s 2-0 win over KC.

Teal Bunbury (SKC) - Nashville - Started and played 71 minutes, scoring a goal in Nashville’s 1-1 draw with Cincinnati.

Eric Dick (SKC) - Minnesota - Dressed but did not play in Minnesota’s 2-1 win over Houston.

Dom Dwyer (SKC) - Atlanta - Came off the bench and played 31 minutes in Atlanta’s 2-0 loss to LA.

Nicholas Gioacchini (KC) - Orlando - Did not dress in Orlando’s 1-0 loss to Philadelphia.

Erik Hurtado (SKC) - Columbus - Dressed but did not play in Columbus’s 0-0 draw with New England.

Preston Judd (SPR) - LA - Did not dress in LA’s 2-0 win over Atlanta.

Kei Kamara (SKC) - Montreal - Came off the bench and played 27 minutes in Montreal’s 2-1 win over DC.

Alec Kann (SKC) - Cincinnati - Dressed but did not play in Cincinnati’s 1-1 draw with Nashville.

Jon Kempin (SKC) - DC - Dressed but did not play in DC’s 2-1 loss to Montreal.

Jaylin Lindsey (SKC) - Charlotte - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Charlotte’s 4-0 loss to Toronto.

Luis Martins (SKC) - Vancouver - Did not dress in either of Vancouver’s games.

Jimmy Medranda (SKC) - Seattle - Started and played 65 minutes, recording an assist in Seattle’s 2-1 win over Colorado.

Tyler Pasher (SKC) - Houston - Started and played 59 minutes in Houston’s 2-1 loss to Minnesota.

Kelyn Rowe (SKC) - Seattle - Started and payed 47 minutes before being red carded in Seattle’s 2-1 win over Colorado.

Diego Rubio (SKC) - Colorado - Started and played 90 minutes, recording an assist in Colorado’s 2-1 loss to Seattle.

Ilie Sanchez (SKC) - LAFC - Started and played 90 minutes in LAFC’s 2-0 win over KC.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - LA - Did not dress in LA’s 2-0 win over Atlanta.

CJ Sapong (SKC) - Nashville - Started and played 87 minutes in Nashville’s 1-1 draw with Cincinnati.

Gedion Zelalem (SKC) - New York City - Dressed but did not play in NYCFC’s 2-0 win over Miami.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte - Did not dress in Charlotte’s 4-0 loss to Toronto.

NWSL

Dorian Bailey (KC) - Washington - No game this week.

Nicole Barnhart (FCKC) - Washington - No game this week.

Katie Bowen (FCKC) - North Carolina - No game this week.

Shea Groom (KC) - Houston - No game this week.

Haley Hanson (KC) - Houston - No game this week.

Darian Jenkins (KCC) - Orlando - No game this week.

Jaycie Johnson (KC) - Kansas City - No game this week.

Gunnhildur Jonsdottir (KCNWSL) - Orlando - No game this week.

Tziarra King (KCNWSL) - Reign - No game this week.

CeCe Kizer (KC) - Kansas City - No game this week.

Lo’eau LaBonta (FCKC) - Kansas City - No game this week.

Sydney Leroux (FCKC) - Angel City - No game this week.

Jordyn Listro (KCC) - Orlando - No game this week.

Merritt Mathias (FCKC) - North Carolina - No game this week.

Addisyn Merrick (KC) - Kansas City - No game this week.

Kristie Mewis (FCKC) - Gotham - No game this week.

Sinclaire Miramontez (KC) - Reign - No game this week.

Kiki Pickett (KCC) - North Carolina - No game this week.

Brittany Ratcliffe (FCKC) - North Carolina - No game this week.

Dominique Richardson (FCKC) - Gotham - No game this week.

Parker Roberts (KC) - Orlando - No game this week.

Maegan Rosa (FCKC) - Houston - No game this week.

Katelyn Rowland (FCKC) - North Carolina - No game this week.

Becky Sauerbrunn (FCKC) - Portland - No game this week.

Desiree Scott (FCKC) - Kansas City - No game this week.

Abby Smith (KCNWLS) - Portland - No game this week.

Jada Talley (KCC) - Portland - No game this week.

Erika Tymrak (FCKC) - Orlando - No game this week.

Michele Vasconcelos (KCNWSL) - Portland - No game this week.

Gaby Vincent (KCC) - Washington - No game this week.

Jenna Winebrenner (KC) - Kansas City - No game this week.

USL Championship

Saad Abdul-Salaam (SKC) - San Antonio - Started and played 45 minutes in San Antonio’s 1-0 win over El Paso.

Danny Barbir (SPR) - Oakland - Started and played 68 minutes in Oakland’s 2-0 loss to Las Vegas.

Hadji Barry (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Colorado Springs’s 3-3 draw with Charleston.

Kharlton Belmar (SKC) - Colorado Springs - Came off the bench and played 2 minutes in Colorado Springs’s 3-3 draw with Charleston.

Chase Bromstedt (ACA) - Las Vegas - Dressed but did not play in Las Vegas’s 2-0 win over Oakland.

Mataeo Bunbury (ACA) - Birmingham - Came off the bench and played 13 minutes in Birmingham’s 2-0 loss to Tulsa.

Petar Cuic (SPR) - Tulsa - Started and played 84 minutes in Tulsa’s 2-0 win over Birmingham.

Amadou Dia (SKC) - Louisville - Suspended for Louisville’s 0-0 draw with Phoenix.

Liam Doyle (SPR) - Los Angeles - Did not dress in LA’s 5-2 loss to Orange County.

Tyler Freeman (SKC) - Loudoun - Came off the bench and played 25 minutes in Loudoun’s 2-1 loss to Miami.

Kyle Greig (KC) - Tampa Bay - Came off the bench and played 38 minutes in Tampa Bay’s 3-1 win over Atlanta.

Wilson Harris (SKC) - Louisville - Came off the bench and played 32 minutes in Louisville’s 0-0 draw with Phoenix.

Christian Herrera (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Started and played 90 minutes in Colorado Springs’ 3-3 draw with Charleston.

Ryan James (SKC) - Birmingham - Started and played 59 minutes before being red carded in Birmingham’s 2-0 loss to Tulsa.

Mechack Jerome (SKC) - Indy - Started and played 90 minutes in Indy’s 1-1 draw with Memphis.

Preston Judd (SPR) - Los Angeles (Loan) - Started and played 84 minutes, scoring a goal in LA’s 5-2 loss to Orange County.

Dane Kelly (SPR) - Pittsburgh - Did not dress in Pittsburgh’s 2-1 win over Hartford.

Matt Lewis (SKC) - Detroit - Started and played 90 minutes in Detroit’s 2-2 draw with New Mexico.

Mikey Lopez (SKC) - Birmingham - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Birmingham’s 2-0 loss to Tulsa.

Lebo Moloto (SPR) - Tulsa - Started and played 69 minutes, scoring a goal in Tulsa’s 2-0 win over Birmingham.

James Musa (SKC) - Phoenix - Started and played 90 minutes in Phoenix’s 0-0 draw with Louisville. Started and played 90 minutes in Louisville’s 0-0 draw with Sacramento.

Enoch Mushagalusa (SPR) - Louisville - Started and played 58 minutes in Louisville’s 0-0 draw with Phoenix.

Bryam Rebellon (SPR) - Indy - Came of the bench and played 31 minutes in Indy’s 1-1 draw with Memphis.

Camden Riley (SKC) - San Diego - Started and played 89 minutes in San Diego’s 2-1 win over RGV.

Tony Rocha (SKC) - Orange County - Started and played 45 minutes in Orange County’s 5-2 win over LA.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - Los Angeles (loan) - Dressed but did not play in LA’s 5-2 loss to Orange County.

Mark Segbers (SPR) - Miami - Started and played 90 minutes in Miami’s 2-1 win over Loudoun.

Parker Siegfried (SKC) - Louisville - Did not dress in Louisville’s 0-0 draw with Phoenix.

Matheus Silva (SPR) - Tulsa - Started and played 90 minutes in Tulsa’s 2-0 win over Birmingham.

Graham Smith (SKC) - Memphis - Started and played 90 minutes in Memphis’s 1-1 draw with Indy.

Brett St. Martin (SKC) - Charleston - Did not dress in Charleston’s 3-3 draw with Colorado Springs.

Aedan Stanley (SPR) - Miami - Started and played 90 minutes, recording an assist in Miami’s 2-1 win over Loudoun.

Alex Tambakis (SKC) - New Mexico - Started and played 90 minutes in New Mexico’s 2-2 draw with Detroit.

Christian Volesky (SKC) - Monterey Bay - Started and played 68 minutes in Monterey Bay’s 2-0 win over New York.

Ciaran Winters (ACA) - Tulsa - Dressed but did not play in Tulsa’s 2-0 win over Birmingham.

MLS Next Pro

Sagir Arce (KC) - Minnesota (Loan) - Started and played 90 minutes in Minnesota’s 1-0 loss to Houston.

Ezra Armstrong (ACA) - St. Louis - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in St. Louis’s 2-0 win over North Texas.

Esai Easley (SKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes in KC’s 3-0 loss to Tacoma.

Spencer Glass (SKC) - Kansas City - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in KC’s 3-0 loss to Tacoma.

Coby Jones (ACA) - Kansas City - Started and played 45 minutes in KC’s 3-0 loss to Tacoma.

Wan Kuzain (SKC) - St. Louis - Started and played 89 minutes, scoring a goal in St. Louis’s 2-0 win over North Texas.

Isaiah LeFlore (ACA) - Houston - Started and played 77 minutes in Houston’s 1-0 win over Minnesota.

Mikey Lenis (ACA) - Kansas City - Did not dress in KC’s 3-0 loss to Tacoma.

Cole McLagan (KC) - Kansas City - Started and played 74 minutes in KC’s 3-0 loss to Tacoma.

Jahon Rad (ACA) - Kansas City - Dressed but did not play in KC’s 3-0 loss to Tacoma.

Dillon Serna (SPR) - Colorado - Did not dress in Colorado’s 2-2 (3-2) shootout win over Vancouver.

Travian Sousa (SPR) - Tacoma - Started and played 79 minutes in Tacoma’s 3-0 win over KC.

Brooks Thompson (SKC) - Philadelphia - Came off the bench and played 18 minutes in Philadelphia’s 3-1 win over Orlando.

Julian Vazquez (SKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 45 minutes in KC’s 3-0 loss to Tacoma.

USL1

Dakota Barnathan (SPR) - Richmond - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Richmond’s 3-1 loss to Central Valley.

Grayson Barber (SKC) - Charlotte - Came off the bench and played 20 minutes in Charlotte’s 3-2 win over Tucson.

Brandon Fricke (ACA) - Greenville - Started and played 90 minutes in Greenville’s 0-0 draw with Omaha.

Luis Gil (SKC) - Omaha - Came off the bench and played 14 minutes in Omaha’s 0-0 draw with Greenville. Came off the bench and played 23 minutes in Omaha’s 0-0 draw with Madison.

Jamil Roberts (SKC) - South Georgia - Started and played 72 minutes in South Georgia’s 2-1 win over North Carolina.

Rojay Smith (SPR) - Madison - Came off the bench and played 25 minutes in Madison’s 0-0 draw with Omaha.

Ualefi (SKC) - Chattanooga - Started and played 17 minutes in Chattanooga’s 0-0 draw with Northern Colorado.

Ethan Vanacore-Decker (SPR) - Richmond - Started and played 45 minutes in Richmond’s 3-1 loss to Central Valley.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte (Loan) - Started and played 90 minutes in Charlotte’s 3-2 win over Tucson.

NISA

Matt Constant (SKC) - Michigan - No game this week.

Michael Kafari (SKC) - Syracuse - Did not dress in Syracuse’s 1-0 loss to Chattanooga.

Franky Martinez (SKC) - Chattanooga - Started and played 90 minutes in Chattanooga’s 1-0 win over Syracuse.

International

Korede Aiyegbusi (SKC) - Amical Saint-Prex - Switzerland - No game until 8/21.

Rassambek Akhmatov (SPR) - FK Maktaaral - Kazakhstan - Started and played 81 minutes in Maktaaral’s 4-1 cup win over Tobol.

Alexsander (SPR) - Sao Joseense - Brazil - Offseason.

Ayyoub Allach (SPR) - RE Virton - Belgium - No game until 8/12.

Ever Alvarado (SKC) - Olimpia - Honduras - No game until 8/15.

Emiliano Amor (SKC) - Colo-Colo - Chile - Did not dress in Colo-Colo’s 1-0 win over Huachipato.

Sagir Arce (KC) - Mazatlan FC - Mexico - Loaned to Minnesota United 2.

Ayrton (SPR) - Mantois 78 - France - Offseason.

Botond Barath (SKC) - Vasas - Hungary - No game until 7/30.

Jose Barragan (SPR) - Deportivo Pasto - Colombia - Came off the bench and played 19 minutes in Pasto’s 2-1 loss to Union Magdalena.

Robert Beric (SKC) - Tianjin Tigers - China - No game this week.

Claudio Bieler (SKC) - Atletico Rafaela - Argentina - Started and played 90 minutes in Atletico’s 3-1 loss to Chacarita Juniors.

Gianluca Busio (SKC) - Venezia - Italy - No game until 8/7.

Tiffany Cameron (FCKC) - Gyor - Hungary - No game until 8/13.

Thierry Catherine (SPR) - Golden Lion - Martinique - Offseason.

Sunil Chhetri (SKC) - Bengaluru - India - Offseason.

Killian Colombie (SPR) - Fjolnir - Iceland - Started and played 90 minutes in Fjolnir’s 6-0 win over Throttur Vogar. Started and played 90 minutes in Fjolnir’s 2-0 loss to Fylkir.

Rachel Corsie (KCC) - Aston Villa - England - No game until 9/11.

Yohan Croizet (SKC) - Ujpest FC - Hungary - No game until 7/29.

Renae Cuellar (FCKC) - Tijuana - Mexico - Started and played 81 minutes in Tijuana’s 1-0 win over FC Juarez.

Amer Didic (SKC) - Pacific - Canada - Started and played 90 minutes in Pacific’s 3-0 win over Cavalry.

Pablo Escobar (SKC) - Arabe Unido - Panama - Did not dress in Arabe Unido’s 2-1 loss to Plaza Amador.

Gerso Fernandes (SKC) - Jeju United - South Korea - No game this week.

Amanda Frisbie (FCKC) - Atletico Madrid - Spain - Offseason.

Katrina Gorry (FCKC) - Brisbane - Australia - Offseason.

Johnny Grant (SPR) - Forge - Canada - Did not dress in Forge’s 3-1 win over Valour.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Universidad Catolica - Chile - Started and played 84 minutes in Universidad’s 1-0 loss to Palestino.

Nicolas Hasler (SKC) - Vaduz - Liechtenstein - Started and played 74 minutes in Vaduz’s 1-0 UEFA Conference League win over Koper. Started and played 72 minutes in Vaduz’s 3-3 draw with Yverdon Sport.

Allie Hess (KCC) - MSV Duisburg - Germany - No game until 9/15.

Shelby High (KC) - Valadares Gaia - Portugal - No game until 9/18.

Will John (SKC) - Jarun Zagreb - Croatia - No game until 8/12.

Igor Juliao (SKC) - Vizela - Portugal - No game until 8/6.

Igor Kostrov (SKC) - FK Gomel - Belarus - Started and played 90 minutes in Gomel’s 5-1 UEFA Conference League loss to Aris.

Mariana Larroquette (KCC) - Sporting CP - Portugal - Started and played 90 minutes in Argentina’s 1-0 win over Venezuela. Started and played 84 minutes in Argentina’s 1-0 loss to Colombia.

Lorant Lettner (COL-UMKC) - Rakosmente - Hungary - Offseason.

Cristian Lobato (SKC) - L’Hospitalet - Spain - Offseason.

Jerome Ngom Mbekeli (SPR) - Apejes - Cameroon - Offseason.

Tiffany McCarty (FCKC) - Thor/KA - Iceland - No game until 8/4.

Kyle McLagan (KC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Started and played 90 minutes in Reykjavik’s 2-0 UEFA Conference League win over The New Saints. Started and played 90 minutes in Reykjavik’s 0-0 UEFA Conference League draw with The New Saints.

Eric McWoods (COL-UMKC) - Finn Harps - Ireland - Dressed but did not play in Finn Harps’s 3-0 loss to Dundalk.

Ropapa Mensah (SPR) - Port Fouad - Egypt - Offseason.

Soni Mustivar (SKC) - Entente SSG - France - Offseason.

Krisztian Nemeth (SKC) - MTK Budapest - Hungary - No game until 7/31.

Kevin Oliveira (SKC) - Daxo Katokopias - Cyprus - No game until 8/26.

Luis Olivera (SPR) - Defensores Unidors - Argentina - Started and played 90 minutes in Defensores’ 0-0 draw with San Miguel.

Erik Palmer-Brown (SKC) - Troyes - France - No game until 8/6.

David Panka (SPR) - Panathinaikos B - Greece - Offseason.

Lucy Parker (KCNWSL) - West Ham - England - No game until 9/11.

Toni Payne (FCKC) - Sevilla - Spain - Started and played 90 minutes in Nigeria’s 1-0 loss to Zambia.

Pandelis Popgeorgiev (COL-UMKC) - Makoi - Hungary - No game until 7/31.

Rokas Pukstas (ACA) - Hajduk Split - Croatia - No game this week.

Roberto Puncec (SKC) - Botev Plovdiv - Bulgaria - Started and played 90 minutes in Botev’s 0-0 draw in the UEFA Conference League with APOEL. Started and played 45 minutes in Botev’s 2-0 loss to Arda.

Pablo Punyed (SKC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Started and played 90 minutes in Reykjavik’s 2-0 UEFA Conference League win over The New Saints. Did not dress in Reykjavik’s 0-0 UEFA Conference League draw with The New Saints.

Jordi Quintilla (SKC) - St. Gallen - Switzerland - Started and played 90 minutes in St. Gallen’s 2-0 win over Winterthur.

Brianne Reed (FCKC) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - No game until 8/6.

Dominik Resetar (SPR) - Inter Zapresic - Croatia - No game until 8/12.

Anel Sabanadzovic (KC) - AEK Athens B - Greece - Offseason.

Rodrigo Saravia (SPR) - Plaza Colonia - Uruguay - Did not dress in either of Plaza’s games.

Peter Schmetz (SKC) - VfB 03 Hilden - Germany - No game until 8/7.

Nansel Selbol (SKC) - NK BSK Bijelo Brdo - Croatia - No game until 8/12.

Arielle Ship (KCC) - Kalmar - Sweden - No game until 8/6.

Jessica Silva (KCC) - Benfica - Portugal - No game until 9/18.

Yann Songo’o (SKC) - Bradford City - England - No game until 7/30.

Martin Steuble (SKC) - Port FC - Thailand - No game until 8/13.

Milos Stojcev (SKC) - Graficar Belgrad - Serbia - No game until 7/29.

Boubacar Traore (SPR) - Honved - Hungary - No game until 7/29.

Nikola Vujnovic (SKC) - Vozdovac - Serbia - Did not dress in Vozdovac’s 0-0 draw with Mladost Novi Sad.

Duval Wapiwo (SPR) - Al-Madina Tripoli - Libya - Offseason.

Ze Pedro (SPR) - Sanjoanense - Portugal - No game until 8/21.

NPSL

Wyatt Fowler (KC) - Sunflower State - Offseason.

David Greczek (SKC) - Motown - Started and played 80 minutes in Motowns’ 4-1 win over New York Shockers. Started and played 90 minutes in Motown’s 3-0 win over Appalachian FC.

Kamar Marriott (SKC) - Fort Worth - Offseason.

Nick McDonald (KC) - Sunflower State - Offseason.

Amobi Okugo (SKC) - Sacramento - Offseason.

John Sosa (COL-UMKC) - Sunflower State - Offseason.

USL 2

Leroy Enzugusi (ACA) - Des Moines - Did not dress in either of Des Moines’ games.

Adrian Gutierrez (Comets) - Kaw Valley - Came off the bench and played 13 minutes in Kaw Valley’s 4-0 loss to Des Moines.

Junior Kazeem (Comets) - Kaw Valley - Came off the bench and played 9 minutes in Kaw Valley’s 4-0 loss to Des Moines.

Mako Makoanyane (Comets) - Ballard - Did not play in either of Ballard’s games.

Lesia Thetsane (Comets) - Ballard - Started and played 90 minutes in Ballard’s 2-1 win over Project 510. Started and played 120 minutes in Ballard’s 3-2 win over San Francisco.

Indoor

Felipe Abreu (COL-Mid-American) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Christian Anderaos (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Mitchell Cardenas (SKC) - San Diego - Offseason.

Christian Duke (SKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Chris Favela (KC) - St. Louis - Offseason.

Ignacio Flores (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Dom Francis (Comets) - Harrisburg - Offseason.

Jeff Hughes (Comets) - Ontario - Offseason.

Adam James (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Mike Jones (SKC) - Dallas - Offseason.

Ray Lee (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Alex Megson (Comets) - Tacoma - Offseason.

Lou Misner (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Ramone Palmer (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Robert Palmer (COL-Park) - Ontario - Offseason.

Boris Pardo (SKC) - San Diego - Offseason.

Brett Petricek (Comets) - Florida - Offseason.

Guerrero Pino (COL-UMKC) - San Diego - Offseason.

Travis Pittman (Comets) - Ontario - Offseason.

Henry Ramirez (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Mirko Sandivari (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Absalom Solorio (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

John Sosa (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Lucas Sousa (COL-Park)- Kansas City - Offseason.

Stefan St. Louis (Comets) - Utica - Offseason.

Steve Tekesky (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Danny Waltman (Comets) - Tacoma - Offseason.

Kiel Williams (Comets) - Florida - Offseason.

Active without a club or unknown

Joe Amico (ACA)

Bernardo Anor (SKC)

Stefan Antonijevic (SKC)

Emmanuel Appiah (SKC)

Will Bagrou (SKC)

Akeil Barrett (SPR)

Louis Bennett II (SPR)

Tyler Blackwood (SPR)

Andre Braithwaite (Comets)

Servando Carrasco (SKC)

Rennico Clarke (SPR)

Daneil Cyrus (SKC)

Toni Dovale (SKC)

Steven Enna (ACA)

Mario Erpel (COL-Park)

Tomas Granitto (SKC)

Elvir Ibisevic (ACA)

Peterson Joseph (SKC)

James Kasak (SKC)

Seo-In Kim (ACA)

Will Little (ACA)

Rodolfo Lopes (COL-Park)

Michelle Maemone (KCC)

William Opoku Mensah (SPR)

Alex Molano (SKC)

James Marcelin (SKC)

Jose Mauri (SKC)

Robert Mirosavic (SPR)

Fredinho Mompremier (SPR)

Carly Nelson (KCNWSL)

Ashley Nick (KCNWSL)

Remi Prieur (SPR)

Sam Raben (SPR)

Jose Ramos (COL-MidAmerica)

Winston Reid (SKC)

Abdul Rwatubyaye (SKC)

Soony Saad (SKC)

Odaine Sinclair (COL-Baker)

Abby Small (KC)

Hector Solorio (ACA)

Tucker Stephenson (ACA)

Raisa Strom-Okimoto (KCNWSL)

Jaret Townsend (SKC)

Kris Tyrpak (SKC)

Wilfred Williams (SKC)

Zach Wright (SKC)