Sporting Kansas City at Sacramento Republic FC Match Thread

Sporting Kansas City vs Sacramento Republic FC
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Location: Heart Health Park, Sacramento, California
How to Watch: ESPN+
Referee: Allen Chapman
The Teams
Sporting Kansas City
Head Coach: Peter Vermes (14th season)
How they got here:
- Defeated FC Dallas 2-1 in the Round of 32
- Defeated the Houston Dynamo 2-1 in the Round of 16
- Defeated Union Omaha 6-0 in Quarterfinals
Availability Report: OUT: Kortne Ford (suspension), OUT: Ozzie Cisneros (hamstring), OUT: Gadi Kinda (knee surgery), OUT: Alan Pulido (knee surgery), QUESTIONABLE: Graham Zusi (quad), QUESTIONABLE: Tim Melia (shoulder)
Sacramento Republic FC
Head Coach: Mark Briggs (3rd season)
How they got here:
- Defeated the Portland Timbers U23s 6-0 in the Second Round
- Defeated Central Valley Fuego FC 2-1 (4-5) win in the Third Round
- Defeated Phoenix Rising FC 2-0 in the Round of 32
- Defeated the San Jose Earthquakes 2-0 in the Round of 16
- Defeated the Los Angeles Galaxy 2-1 in the Quarterfinals
Availability Report: None
