Tonight Sporting KC vs. Sacramento Republic | US Open Cup

Sporting Kansas City at Sacramento Republic FC Match Thread

The US Open Cup final and Orlando City SC awaits the winner of Sporting Kansas City and Sacramento Republic FC

By Ben Gartland
MLS: Los Angeles FC at Sporting Kansas City William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Sporting Kansas City vs Sacramento Republic FC

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Location: Heart Health Park, Sacramento, California

How to Watch: ESPN+

Referee: Allen Chapman

The Teams

Sporting Kansas City

Head Coach: Peter Vermes (14th season)

How they got here:

  • Defeated FC Dallas 2-1 in the Round of 32
  • Defeated the Houston Dynamo 2-1 in the Round of 16
  • Defeated Union Omaha 6-0 in Quarterfinals

Availability Report: OUT: Kortne Ford (suspension), OUT: Ozzie Cisneros (hamstring), OUT: Gadi Kinda (knee surgery), OUT: Alan Pulido (knee surgery), QUESTIONABLE: Graham Zusi (quad), QUESTIONABLE: Tim Melia (shoulder)

Sacramento Republic FC

Head Coach: Mark Briggs (3rd season)

How they got here:

  • Defeated the Portland Timbers U23s 6-0 in the Second Round
  • Defeated Central Valley Fuego FC 2-1 (4-5) win in the Third Round
  • Defeated Phoenix Rising FC 2-0 in the Round of 32
  • Defeated the San Jose Earthquakes 2-0 in the Round of 16
  • Defeated the Los Angeles Galaxy 2-1 in the Quarterfinals

Availability Report: None

