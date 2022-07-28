Open Cup run ends as Sporting KC falls to Sacramento in penalty shootout

Sporting Kansas City and Sacramento Republic battled through regulation and extra time and eventually made it to penalty kicks with the score still tied at 0-0.

“We had a lot of chances in the game, especially early on in the first half,” SKC manager Peter Vermes told media post game. “We had a ton of chances. We just didn’t put them away. It’s unfortunate because we played well. We moved the ball well. We created some very, very good chances. We turned them over in their half of the field which we thought we could do. We just, at the end of the day, couldn’t stick it away. We hit the crossbar. Just a lot of little, different things – we just couldn’t finish it.”

Sacramento frustrated Sporting KC all night. Both sides created a number of chances with Sporting Kansas City racking up 31 shots with 8 on goal. At least 14 were blocked by the wall of defenders and another couple hit the woodwork. Sacramento did not shoot as often but still managed to take 13 shots with two saved, 3 blocked and the rest off target.

Sporting KC rolled out Johnny Russell, Daniel Salloi, Willy Agada, Felipe Hernandez and Graham Zusi.

Russell powered his shot past Danny Vitiello and Salloi followed suit. Agada’s shot was initially blocked but the referee ruled that Vitiello left his line early. Agada scored on the retake. Homegrown midfielder Hernandez scored but veteran Zusi’s attempt was blocked.

Sacrament converted each attempt and advanced to the US Open Cup final to face Orlando.

Sporting Kansas City: John Pulskamp; Graham Zusi, Nicolas Isimat-Mirin, Andreu Fontas, Ben Sweat (Logan Ndenbe 116’); Remi Walter, Roger Espinoza, Erik Thommy (Felipe Hernandez 83’); Johnny Russell (C), Khiry Shelton (Willy Agada 61’), Daniel Salloi

Subs Not Used: Kendall McIntosh, Kayden Pierre, Robert Voloder, Marinos Tzionis

Sacramento Republic FC: Danny Vitiello; Dan Casey, Conor Donovan, Lee Desmond; Jack Gurr (Ferrety Sousa 90’), Matt LaGrassa (Nick Ross 69’), Luis Felipe, Damia Viader; Rodrigo Lopez (C); Douglas Martinez (Luther Archimede 118’), Keko Gontan (Maalique Foster 69’)

Subs Not Used: Carlos Saldana, Duke LaCroix, Rafael Jauregui

Scoring Summary:

None

Misconduct Summary:

SKC — Ben Sweat (yellow card; unsporting behavior) 37’

SAC — Luis Felipe (yellow card; unsporting behavior) 58’

SAC — Nick Ross (yellow card; unsporting behavior) 90+4’

SKC — Felipe Hernandez (yellow card; dissent) PK

Penalty Kick Summary:

SKC — Johnny Russell (goal)

SAC — Damia Viader (goal)

SKC — Daniel Salloi (goal)

SAC — Luis Felipe (goal)

SKC — William Agada (goal)

SAC — Luther Archimede (goal)

SKC — Felipe Hernandez (goal)

SAC — Maalique Foster (goal)

SKC — Graham Zusi (saved)

SAC — Rodrigo Lopez (goal)