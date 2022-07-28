Juice Boxes and Post Game Stats: Espinoza Sets Another Record

Sporting KC’s 2022 US Open Cup run came to an end yesterday in Sacramento. Here are the stats and milestones from that game.

Roger Espinzoa made his 19th start in the USOC (qualifiers and USOC proper), breaking his tie with Matt Besler for the most all time.

Graham Zusi made his 17th start in the USOC (qualifiers and USOC proper), tying him with Kerry Zavagnin for 3rd all time on that list.

Zusi made his 15th start in the USOC proper, tying him with Zavagnin for 3rd all time on that list.

Daniel Salloi moved into 18th all time for minutes played in the US Open Cup for Kansas City (qualifiers and USOC proper). He finished the game with 838 minutes played.

Salloi moved into 15th all time in minutes played in the USOC proper. He finished with 838 minutes played in the USOC proper.

Salloi made his 12th appearance in the USOC (qualifiers and USOC proper), tying him with Davy Arnaud and CJ Sapong for 12th all time on that list.

It was Salloi’s 12th appearance in the USOC proper, breaking his tie with Preki, Dom Dwyer, and Tim Melia for 11th all time on that list.

Salloi made his 7th start in the USOC proper, tying him with 5 players for 20th all time on that list.