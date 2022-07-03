 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sporting Kansas City vs New York Red Bulls Match Thread

Sporting Kansas City is looking for some fireworks as they host the New York Red Bulls

By Ben Gartland
MLS: Sporting KC at New York Red Bulls Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Sporting Kansas City vs New York Red Bulls

Time: 7:00 p.m. (7:08 kickoff)

Location: Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kansas

How to Watch: 38 the Spot, SportingKC.com, ESPN+
Referee: Marcos de Oliviera

The Teams

Sporting Kansas City

4-4-10, (3-2-3 at home)

13th in the West

Last 5: L-L-W-W-L

Head Coach: Peter Vermes (14th season)

Injury Report: OUT: Ozzie Cisneros (hamstring), OUT: Gadi Kinda (knee surgery), OUT: Alan Pulido (knee surgery), OUT: Nikola Vujnovic (calf), OUT: Korte Ford (head/concussion protocol), QUESTIONABLE: Graham Zusi (quad)

New York Red Bulls

8-5-5 (5-1-3 on the road)

5th in the East

Last 5: L-W-W-L-W

Head Coach: Gerhard Struber (2nd season)

Injury Report: OUT: Lucas Monzón (hamstring), OUT: Wiki Carmona (foot), OUT: Daniel Edelman (international duty), OUT: Caden Clark (international duty), QUESTIONABLE: Andres Reyes (foot), QUESTIONABLE: Tom Edwards (ankle)

