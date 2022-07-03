Sporting Kansas City vs New York Red Bulls Match Thread

Sporting Kansas City vs New York Red Bulls
Time: 7:00 p.m. (7:08 kickoff)
Location: Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kansas
How to Watch: 38 the Spot, SportingKC.com, ESPN+
Referee: Marcos de Oliviera
The Teams
Sporting Kansas City
4-4-10, (3-2-3 at home)
13th in the West
Last 5: L-L-W-W-L
Head Coach: Peter Vermes (14th season)
Injury Report: OUT: Ozzie Cisneros (hamstring), OUT: Gadi Kinda (knee surgery), OUT: Alan Pulido (knee surgery), OUT: Nikola Vujnovic (calf), OUT: Korte Ford (head/concussion protocol), QUESTIONABLE: Graham Zusi (quad)
New York Red Bulls
8-5-5 (5-1-3 on the road)
5th in the East
Last 5: L-W-W-L-W
Head Coach: Gerhard Struber (2nd season)
Injury Report: OUT: Lucas Monzón (hamstring), OUT: Wiki Carmona (foot), OUT: Daniel Edelman (international duty), OUT: Caden Clark (international duty), QUESTIONABLE: Andres Reyes (foot), QUESTIONABLE: Tom Edwards (ankle)
