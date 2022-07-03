Sporting KC Couldn’t Bring the Fireworks in 1-0 loss

The signs all pointed to a satisfying match for Sporting KC at home: Peter Vermes’ 500th game as manager, the first MLS start for homegrown player Kayden Pierre, a rainbow which usually seems to bring luck to Sporting, and a New York team who just played on Thursday – where were those tired legs? – yet Sporting with so many chances couldn’t land the ball into the net. Daniel Salloi was on fire in the first half looking dangerous on the ball.

Even after the 36 minute weather delay, Sporting didn’t let up. The Red Bulls however came alive in the second half with Aaron Long scoring the lone goal of the match giving them their first road win since April. Even when Sean Nealis was shown the red card in the 73rd minute, the Red Bulls didn’t slow down. Sporting outshot and out-possessed the Red Bulls but could not find the net, coming up short.

You know rain always leads to Wiz rainbows around here... #SKCvRBNY pic.twitter.com/KPdMglNXe0 — Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) July 4, 2022

The rainbow didn’t bring the gold this time for Sporting. Fans will have to settle for fireworks in the sky.

