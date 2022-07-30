There is so much that slips under the radar around Kansas City soccer. Here are a few things I wanted to highlight about the KC Current, Sporting Kansas City, SKC II and even MLS broadly.

KC Current Linked to Haiti’s Dumornay

Earlier this week, the Washington Post’s Steven Goff, reported that 18-year-old Melchie Dumornay had several suitors after her outstanding performance at the CONCACAF W Championship.

Update: NWSL's Kansas City Current has taken strong interest in Haiti's Melchie Dumornay, I'm told. Competition from some big Euro clubs. Resolution expected within two weeks. — Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) July 27, 2022

Of note, the Kansas City Current are rumored to be one of those clubs with a resolution expected within the next couple of weeks. You may have taken note of Dumornay if you watched any of the tournament because she was a delight on the field, despite not a ton of support around her. When Haiti played the United States Women’s National Team (USWNT), she even put several veteran defenders under immense pressure.

This would be a huge get for the Current. I for one hope there is something to these rumors. Check out some highlights of Dumornay if you haven’t seen her play.

Busio Re-Signs with Venezia

We reported this was likely to happen recently, but now it’s confirmed. Gianluca Busio is staying with Venezia FC as opposed to triggering his relegation loan capabilities. There were rumors that Sporting KC and Charlotte FC made attempts to bring him to MLS, at least temporarily, and that teams in the Big Five leagues were interested, but Busio has decided to stay put.

“I am really happy to sign a new contract here and I would like to thank everyone who made this possible,” said Busio. “I really enjoyed my first year, the city is amazing and the fans are even better and they’re ready to support us in trying to make it back to Serie A. Especially after getting relegated last year, I wanted to be part of the team that will fight for promotion and I am really excited for this year. There were offers and interest from other places but my heart is in Venice and I I really wanted to stay here and work for our goal and make the fans happy again.”

When rumors initially leaked in June, we said it was unlikely to happen, and that came to pass. I stand by my earlier proclamation that least Sporting KC are/were trying to make the team better.

Update on Barba to Sporting KC

As I snuck into the initial rumor story after it leaked (as an update to the initial rumor), reports out of Italy have rumored SKC CB target Federico Barba staying in Italy. Or at least “he aims to stay in Italy.” That doesn’t automatically shut the door, but I wouldn’t expect a move to MLS (the Vancouver Whitecaps were also rumored as a landing spot). If you want to cling to hope, we did a bit of a deeper dive on him that you can check out.

Sporting KC will still likely be in the market for at least one new center back for the 2023 season. Andreu Fontas is out of contract and Sporting KC have the ability to cut ties with Nicolas Isimat-Mirin, Kortne Ford and Kaveh Rad if they choose to decline their options. The only player on a guaranteed deal for 2023 is U-22 prospect Robert Voloder. I can’t imagine them moving on from Ford based on his salary and play though. The others may be playing for their job down the stretch.

MLS Expansion

This is less of a solid update, than a discussion I thoroughly enjoyed. Sam Stejskal and Paul Tenorio talked MLS Expansion on their weekly Allocation Disorder podcast. They brought up that Don Garber had initially advised the 30th team, rumored to be Las Vegas, would be announced by March/April.

That didn’t come to pass.

They pass on key reporting that there is a rumored bid coming in from San Diego that could potentially usurp Las Vegas’ spot. We all know that it goes to the highest bidder since Charlotte jumped the line by paying dramatically more than anyone had before. Both Sam and Paul think there will ultimately be 32 teams (at least) and that the leading three candidates are Las Vegas, Nevada, San Diego, California and Phoenix, Arizona.

I have a soft spot for Phoenix having lived there 13 years and their fans come out in great support for Phoenix Rising FC. I just wonder if a city in a desert that is running out of water is a good place for anyone to live, let alone put another sports team.

If you haven’t listened to Allocation Disorder, I recommend it. This week they also talked about the Luis Suarez rumor and the insider look at breaking news in sports. Plus other subjects, like Jozy Altidore moving to Liga MX.

