Sporting Kansas City vs. Austin FC Match Thread

Sporting Kansas City vs Austin FC
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kansas
How to Watch: 38 the Spot, SportingKC.com, ESPN+
Line: Sporting KC +180, Austin FC, +130, Draw +230
The Teams
Sporting Kansas City
5-5-13, 20 points
14th in the West
Head Coach: Peter Vermes (14th season)
Injury Report: OUT: Kortne Ford (suspension), OUT: Tim Melia (hamstring), OUT: Ozzie Cisneros (hamstring), OUT: Gadi Kinda (knee surgery), OUT: Alan Pulido (knee surgery), QUESTIONABLE: Khiry Shelton (calf)
Austin FC
12-5-5, 41 points
2nd in the West
Head Coach: Josh Wolff (2nd season)
Injury Report: OUT: Frederik Kleemann (left knee), OUT: Hector Jimenez (left groin)
