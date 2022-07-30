 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Today Sporting KC Host Austin FC

Sporting Kansas City vs. Austin FC Match Thread

Sporting Kansas City returns home to take on Austin FC

By Ben Gartland
MLS: Austin FC at Sporting Kansas City Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Sporting Kansas City vs Austin FC

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kansas

How to Watch: 38 the Spot, SportingKC.com, ESPN+

Line: Sporting KC +180, Austin FC, +130, Draw +230

The Teams

Sporting Kansas City

5-5-13, 20 points

14th in the West

Head Coach: Peter Vermes (14th season)

Injury Report: OUT: Kortne Ford (suspension), OUT: Tim Melia (hamstring), OUT: Ozzie Cisneros (hamstring), OUT: Gadi Kinda (knee surgery), OUT: Alan Pulido (knee surgery), QUESTIONABLE: Khiry Shelton (calf)

Austin FC

12-5-5, 41 points

2nd in the West

Head Coach: Josh Wolff (2nd season)

Injury Report: OUT: Frederik Kleemann (left knee), OUT: Hector Jimenez (left groin)

