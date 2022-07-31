KC Current look to continue winning ways as they host the Pride

Match: Kansas City Current (5-4-3, 18 pts) vs Orlando Pride (3-5-4, 13pts)

When: Sunday, July 31 at 6:00 p.m. CT

Where: Children’s Mercy Park – Kansas City, KS

Watch: Paramount+ (Twitch Internationally)

The Kansas City Current (5-4-3, 18 pts) returns from a two week break to face the Orlando Pride at Children’s Mercy Park at 6pm. The Current have won their last three and are undefeated in their last seven (5-0-2) matches.

The Current are in sixth place but could leap as high as third if results go in their favor Sunday.

Orlando (3-5-4, 13pts) is in eight in the standings and have only won once in their last eight matches but do have a three-game undefeated streak.

Current good run of form

Kansas City performed well in the Challenge Cup but struggled early in the regular season, going 0-4-1 in their first five matches before defeating Racing Louisville on July 30th. That win kicked off a seven-game unbeaten streak with five wins and two draws. A combination of injuries and schedule congestion hampered the Current early but now the season has leveled out a bit, the form has greatly improved.

Coach quote

“Another week to look forward to a game finally, after the little break,” coach Matt Potter told media this week.

Availability

Current

OUT:

Alex Loera (left leg)

Chloe Logarzo (right leg)

Sam Mewis (right leg)

Mallory Weber (SEI- right leg)

Lynn Williams (SEI- right leg)

Orlando

OUT:

Leah Pruitt (knee)

Parker Roberts (foot)

Marta (SEI- right knee)

QUESTIONABLE:

Darian Jenkins (knee)

Overall, Kansas City is as healthy as they have been all year and it has been hoped each of the last couple matches that their two National Team quality players might make their appearance in this match, both Logarzo and Mews are still listed as out. Both seem to get tantalizingly closer each week. Australian star Chloe Logarzo has not played since last season while world class midfielder Sam Mewis has only had limited time in the Challenge Cup before being shut down to heal.

Desiree Scott has returned from international duty and should be expected to be back in her D (desi)-mid role again.

Alex Loera was injured in the last match and while it looks bad, sources indicate it was not a bad as first feared. No definite timeline (there never is) but she was seen moving pretty well at practice, just in full with the team.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kansas City Current attacker Claire Lavogez — A new face and accent joined the squad during the break. Lavogez is a 28-year-old French International that can play in a few spots but is probably best suited as an attacking midfielder. Lavogez is probably the best pure attacking mid on the Current and should help setup more quality chances for the forwards while also snagging some goals herself.

Kansas City goalkeeper Adrianna Franch – Franch has only grown stronger this season as the team has improved in form. Which came first or a simultaneous rise may not be answerable, but Franch’s amazing saves are not questionable. Franch has made the save of the week in for the last two consecutive weeks.

Orlando forward Darian Jenkins— Jenkins was with the Current in 2021 and led Kansas City in scoring (three goals). She is tied for most goals with Orlando with Mikayla Cluff and Sydney Leroux who was traded to Angel City.

Kansas City Connections

Darian Jenkins and Jordyn Listro were both with the Current in 2021. Jenkins was a big part of Kansas City’s regular game roster but Listro only played 222 minutes.

Erika Tymrak was a fan favorite with FC Kansas City.

Gunnhildur Yrsa Jónsdóttir or Gunny was on the roster of Utah players that came to Kansas City but never quite made it. Gunny was traded along with the rights to Tymrak to Orlando for Kristen Edmonds and a draft pick that was used to select Chardonnay Curran.

Parker Roberts is a Kansas City area native who earned Big-12 Freshman honors at a school in Kansas before moving to the University of Florida. Kansas City held her discovery rights but traded them to Orlando when she asked to stay with her Florida coach who was the interim coach with the Pride.