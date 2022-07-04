Juice Boxes and Post Game Stats: 500 Games in Charge for Vermes

Heading into Sporting KC’s Sunday night game against the New York Red Bulls it had been a good weekend for KC soccer with both the KC Current and Sporting KC II picking up wins on Friday and Saturday respectively. On Sunday though Sporting kept it from being a perfect weekend with their 1-0 loss to the Red Bulls. Here are the stats and milestones from this weekend’s games.

Sporting KC

The game was Peter Vermes’ 500th game in all competitions in charge of Sporting KC.

At 19 years, 137 days, Kayden Pierre became the 5th youngest player to start a league game for Kansas City.

Tim Melia made his 226th appearance in MLS competitions, breaking his tie with Seth Sinovic for 8th all time on that list.

Melia made his 214th league start for KC, breaking his tie with Davy Arnaud for 6th all time on that list.

KC Current

Lo’eau LaBonta scored her 5th goal in league play for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Renae Cuellar, Maegan Kelly, and Kristen Hamilton for 8th all time on that list.

It was her 6th goal in all competitions, tying her with Yael Averbuch and Sydney Leroux for 7th all time on that list.

In the 16th minute, Lo’eau LaBonta passed Averbuch and moved into 7th all time for minutes played in all competitions for KC NWSL teams. She finished the game with 5,186 minutes played.

Kristen Edmonds made her 31st league appearance for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Amy LePeilbet and Elizabeth Bogus for 18th all time on that list.

It was Edmonds’ 39th appearance in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Mandy Laddish for 17th all time on that list.

Edmonds made her 38th start in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Merritt Mathias for 15th all time on that list.

In the 69th minute, Kristen Hamilton passed LePeilbet and moved into 19th place all time for minutes played in all competitions for KC NWSL teams. She finished the game with 2,533 minutes played.

Hamilton made her 28th start in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, breaking her tie with Heather O’Reilly for 20th all time on that list.

In the 6th minute, Victoria Pickett passed O’Reilly and moved into 19th place all time for league minutes played for KC NWSL teams. She finished the game with 2,210 minutes played.

In the 82nd minute, Elizabeth Ball passed LePeilbet and moved into 20th place all time for minutes played in all competitions for KC NWSL teams. She finished the game with 2,520 minutes played.

Ball and Pickett both made their 25th league starts for KC NWSL teams, tying them with O’Reilly for 18th all time on that list.

Sporting KC II

Rauf Salifu scored the first hattrick in Sporting KC II history.

His 4 goals gave him 6 in league play for KC, tying him with Dane Kelly, Kevin Oliveira, and Tyler Freeman for 11th all time on that list.

He now has 6 in all competitions, tying him with Oliveira and Freeman for 12th all time on that list.

Collin Fernandez recorded his 4th assist in league play for SKCII, tying him with 6 others for 12th all time on that list.

It was Fernandez’s 4th in all competitions as well, tying him with 5 others for 14th all time on that list.

In the 53rd minute, John Pulskamp passed Camden Riley and moved into 17th place all time for league minutes played for KC. He finished the game with 3,060 minutes played.

At the same time Pulskamp passed Riley and moved into 18th place for minutes played in all competitions for KC. He finished with 3,060 minutes played.

Pulskamp made his 34th league start, tying him with Enoch Mushagalusa and Danny Barbir for 15th all time on that list.

It was his 34th start in all competitions as well, tying him with Mushagalusa and Barbir for 16th all time on that list.

Jahon Rad made his 46th league appearance for SKCII, tying him with Mark Anthony Gonzalez for 15th all time on that list.

It was his 46th appearance in all competitions, breaking his tie with Petar Cuic for 16th all time on that list.