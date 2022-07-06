The Tea(L), a Kansas City Current Podcast, Episode 16: History-Making Current

It’s Episode 16 of The Tea(L)!

The Kansas City Current continued their unbeaten streak to five matches and marked their first regular season road win in franchise history vs. Houston. Cindy & Jenna return to talk the latest KC news, the games against Chicago and Houston, and more!

Episode 16: History-Making Current

The Tea(L), in its second season, was first recorded in August 2021 to bring more content and coverage to the Kansas City-based NWSL team, the Current. It is the only podcast exclusively covering the Current, and it is available on all your favorite podcast platforms.

