Across State Lines: Leroux Traded to Angel City

Player movement around the world is starting to pick up with players gearing up for new seasons or the second half of their seasons in summer leagues. One former Kansas City player on the move is former FC Kansas City player, Sydney Leroux, who was traded by the Orlando Pride to Angel City FC for allocation money and a first round draft pick. Leroux had scored two goals in seven appearances on the season for Orlando before the trade.

In other women’s soccer news, national teams around the world are kicking off, or preparing to kick off confederation tournaments in different regions, with former Kansas City players playing in CONCACAF, CONMEBOL, CAF, and UEFA. Here’s the rest of this week’s update.

Key

SKC - former Sporting KC players

ACA - former Sporting KC academy players (finished with college eligibility)

KC - Kansas City area players

SPR - former Swope Park Rangers/Sporting KC II players

COL - local college players

Comets - former Comets players

FCKC - former FC Kansas City players

KCNWSL/KCC - former KC NWSL/KC Current players

Note: Players under contract to Sporting Kansas City at this time are not included on this list, the exception being players loaned outside of Kansas City.

MLS

Jalil Anibaba (SKC) - Columbus - Dressed but did not play in either of Columbus’ games.

Lucas Bartlett (ACA) - Dallas - Did not dress in either of Dallas’ games.

Nick Besler (KC) - Salt Lake - Dressed but did not play in RSL’s 3-2 loss to Minnesota.

Latif Blessing (SKC) - LAFC - Dressed but did not play in LAFC’s 3-1 win over Dallas. Started and played 90 minutes in LAFC’s 1-0 loss to Vancouver.

Teal Bunbury (SKC) - Nashville - Did not dress in Nashville’s 1-1 (6-5) USOC shootout loss to Orlando. Came off the bench and played 8 minutes in Nashville’s 2-2 draw with Portland.

Eric Dick (SKC) - Minnesota - Did not dress in Minnesota’s 3-2 win over LA. Dressed but did not play in Minnesota’s 3-2 win over RSL.

Dom Dwyer (SKC) - Atlanta - Dressed but did not play in Atlanta’s 2-1 loss to New York. Came off the bench and played 6 minutes, scoring a goal in Atlanta’s 2-2 draw with NYCFC.

Erik Hurtado (SKC) - Columbus - Did not dress in Columbus’ 2-1 win over Toronto. Started and played 45 minutes in Columbus’ 0- 0 draw with Philadelphia.

Preston Judd (SPR) - LA - Did not dress in either of LA’s games.

Kei Kamara (SKC) - Montreal - Started and played 76 minutes, recording 2 assists in Montreal’s 2-1 win over Seattle. Came off the bench and played 13 minutes in Montreal’s 4-0 loss to LA.

Alec Kann (SKC) - Cincinnati - Dressed but did not play in Cincinnati’s 4-4 draw with NYCFC. Did not dress in Cincinnati’s 2-2 draw with New England.

Jon Kempin (SKC) - DC - Dressed but did not play in DC’s 5-3 win over Orlando.

Jaylin Lindsey (SKC) - Charlotte - Dressed but did not play in Charlotte’s 1-0 loss to Austin. Came off the bench and played 3 minutes in Charlotte’s 2-1 win over Houston.

Luis Martins (SKC) - Vancouver - Came off the bench and played 5 minutes in Vancouver’s 1-0 win over LAFC.

Jimmy Medranda (SKC) - Seattle - Came off the bench and played 15 minutes in Seattle’s 2-1 loss to Montreal. Started and played 60 minutes, recording an assist in Seattle’s 2-0 win over Toronto.

Tyler Pasher (SKC) - Houston - Dressed but did not play in Houston’s 2-1 loss to Portland. Came off the bench and played 29 minutes in Houston’s 2-1 loss to Charlotte.

Kelyn Rowe (SKC) - Seattle - Started and played 75 minutes in Seattle’s 2-1 loss to Montreal. Came off the bench and played 30 minutes in Seattle’s 2-0 win over Toronto.

Diego Rubio (SKC) - Colorado - Started and played 90 minutes recording an assist in Colorado’s 3-2 loss to Austin.

Ilie Sanchez (SKC) - LAFC - Started and played 90 minutes in LAFC’s 3-1 win over Dallas. Came off the bench and played 24 minutes in LAFC’s 1-0 loss to Vancouver.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - LA - Did not dress in either of LA’s games.

CJ Sapong (SKC) - Nashville - Started and played 87 minutes in Nashville’s 1-1 (6-5) USOC shootout loss to Orlando. Started and played 74 minutes in Nashville’s 2-2 draw with Portland.

Gedion Zelalem (SKC) - New York City - Dressed but did not play in either of NYCFC’s games.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte - Did not dress in either of Charlotte’s games.

NWSL

Dorian Bailey (KC) - Washington - Started and played 62 minutes in Washington’ 2-1 loss to San Diego.

Nicole Barnhart (FCKC) - Washington - Dressed but did not play in Washington’s 2-1 loss to San Diego.

Katie Bowen (FCKC) - North Carolina - Dressed but did not play in North Carolina’s 2-0 loss to OL Reign.

Shea Groom (KC) - Houston - Started and played 67 minutes in Houston’s 2-1 loss to KC.

Haley Hanson (KC) - Houston - Started and played 90 minutes in Houston’s 2-1 loss to KC.

Darian Jenkins (KCC) - Orlando - Started and played 90 minutes recording a goal and an assist in Orlando’s 2-2 draw with Louisville.

Jaycie Johnson (KC) - Kansas City - Dressed but did not play in KC’s 2-1 win over Houston.

Gunnhildur Jonsdottir (KCNWSL) - Orlando - Started and played 83 minutes in Iceland’s 3-1 win over Poland.

Tziarra King (KCNWSL) - Reign - Started and played 61 minutes in OL Reign’s 2-0 win over North Carolina.

CeCe Kizer (KC) - Kansas City - Started and played 61 minutes recording an assist in KC’s 2-1 win over Houston.

Lo’eau LaBonta (FCKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 89 minutes, scoring a goal in KC’s 2-1 win over Houston.

Sydney Leroux (FCKC) - Angel City - Came off the bench and played 26 minutes in Angel City’s 1-1 draw with Portland.

Jordyn Listro (KCC) - Orlando - Started and played 90 minutes in Orlando’s 2-2 draw with Louisville.

Merritt Mathias (FCKC) - North Carolina - Started and played 90 minutes in North Carolina’s 2-0 loss to OL Reign.

Addisyn Merrick (KC) - Kansas City - Came off the bench and played 29 minutes in KC’s 2-1 win over Houston.

Kristie Mewis (FCKC) - Gotham - Came off the bench and played 22 minutes in the USA’s 3-0 win over Haiti.

Sinclaire Miramontez (KC) - Reign - Started and played 90 minutes in OL Reign’s 2-0 win over North Carolina.

Kiki Pickett (KCC) - North Carolina - Did not dress in North Carolina’s 2-0 loss to OL Reign.

Brittany Ratcliffe (FCKC) - North Carolina - Came off the bench and played 3 minutes in North Carolina’s 2-0 loss to OL Reign.

Dominique Richardson (FCKC) - Gotham - Did not dress in Gotham’s 3-0 loss to Chicago.

Parker Roberts (KC) - Orlando - Dressed but did not play in Orlando’s 2-2 draw with Louisville.

Maegan Rosa (FCKC) - Houston - Dressed but did not play in Houston’s 2-1 loss to KC.

Katelyn Rowland (FCKC) - North Carolina - Started and played 90 minutes in North Carolina’s 2-0 loss to OL Reign.

Becky Sauerbrunn (FCKC) - Portland - Started and played 90 minutes in the USA’s 3-0 win over Haiti.

Desiree Scott (FCKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 60 minutes in Canada’s 6-0 win over Trinidad.

Abby Smith (KCNWLS) - Portland - Did not dress in Portland’s 1-1 draw with Angel City.

Jada Talley (KCC) - Portland - Dressed but did not play in Portland’s 1-1 draw with Angel City.

Erika Tymrak (FCKC) - Orlando - Started and played 89 minutes, recording an assist in Orlando’s 2-2 draw with Louisville.

Gaby Vincent (KCC) - Washington - Did not dress in Washington’s 2-1 loss to San Diego.

Jenna Winebrenner (KC) - Kansas City - Did not dress in KC’s 2-1 win over Houston.

USL Championship

Saad Abdul-Salaam (SKC) - San Antonio - Came off the bench and played 6 minutes in San Antonio’s 2-0 win over Charleston.

Danny Barbir (SPR) - Oakland - Started and played 90 minutes in Oakland’s 3-1 loss to LA.

Hadji Barry (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring 2 goals in Colorado Springs’ 3-0 win over Sacramento.

Kharlton Belmar (SKC) - Colorado Springs - Came off the bench and played 13 minutes in Colorado Springs’ 3-0 win over Sacramento.

Chase Bromstedt (ACA) - Las Vegas - Came off the bench and played 20 minutes in Las Vegas’ 1-0 loss to Detroit.

Petar Cuic (SPR) - Tulsa - Came off the bench and played 24 minutes in Tulsa’s 2-2 draw with Loudoun.

Amadou Dia (SKC) - Louisville - Started and played 90 minutes in Louisville’s 2-1 win over Birmingham.

Liam Doyle (SPR) - Los Angeles - Started and played 90 minutes in LA’s 3-1 win over Oakland.

Tyler Freeman (SKC) - Loudoun - Started and played 66 minutes, scoring a goal in Loudoun’s 2-2 draw with Tulsa.

Kyle Greig (KC) - Tampa Bay - Started and played 77 minutes, recording an assist in Tampa Bay’s 2-0 win over Memphis.

Wilson Harris (SKC) - Louisville - Started and played 42 minutes in Louisville’s 2-1 win over Birmingham.

Christian Herrera (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Dressed but did not play in Colorado Springs’ 3-0 win over Sacramento.

Ryan James (SKC) - Birmingham - Started and played 45 minutes in Birmingham’s 2-1 loss to Louisville.

Mechack Jerome (SKC) - Indy - Started and played 90 minutes in Indy’s 1-0 loss to Miami.

Preston Judd (SPR) - Los Angeles (loan) - Started and played 89 minutes, scoring a goal in LA’s 3-1 win over Oakland.

Dane Kelly (SPR) - Pittsburgh - Came off the bench and played 23 minutes in Pittsburgh’s 3-0 win over New York.

Matt Lewis (SKC) - Detroit - Did not dress in Detroit’s 1-0 win over Las Vegas.

Mikey Lopez (SKC) - Birmingham - Started and played 65 minutes before being red carded in Birmingham’s 2-1 loss to Louisville.

Lebo Moloto (SPR) - Tulsa - Started and played 63 minutes in Tulsa’s 2-2 draw with Loudoun.

James Musa (SKC) - Phoenix - Started and played 89 minutes in Phoenix’s 2-2 draw with Orange County.

Enoch Mushagalusa (SPR) - Louisville - Started and played 84 minutes in Louisville’s 2-1 win over Birmingham.

Bryam Rebellon (SPR) - Indy - Did not dress in Indy’s 1-0 loss to Miami.

Camden Riley (SKC) - San Diego - Came off the bench and played 8 minutes in San Diego’s 2-1 win over Orange County.

Tony Rocha (SKC) - Orange County - Started and played 61 minutes in Orange County’s 2-1 loss to San Diego. Started and played 77 minutes, recording an assist in Orange County’s 2-2 draw with Phoenix.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - Los Angeles (loan) - Dressed but did not play in LA’s 3-1 win over Oakland.

Mark Segbers (SPR) - Miami - Started and played 90 minutes in Miami’s 1-0 win over Indy.

Parker Siegfried (SKC) - Louisville - Dressed but did not play in Louisville’s 2-1 win over Birmingham.

Matheus Silva (SPR) - Tulsa - Did not dress in Tulsa’s 2-2 draw with Loudoun.

Graham Smith (SKC) - Memphis - Started and played 80 minutes in Memphis’ 2-0 loss to Tampa Bay.

Brett St. Martin (SKC) - Charleston - Dressed but did not play in either of Charleston’s games.

Aedan Stanley (SPR) - Miami - Started and played 90 minutes in Miami’s 1-0 win over Indy.

Alex Tambakis (SKC) - New Mexico - Started and played 90 minutes in New Mexico’s 1-1 draw with Monterey Bay.

Christian Volesky (SKC) - Monterey Bay - Started and played 67 minutes in Monterey Bay’s 1-1 draw with New Mexico.

Ciaran Winters (ACA) - Tulsa - Did not dress in Tulsa’s 2-2 draw with Loudoun.

MLS Next Pro

Ezra Armstrong (ACA) - St. Louis - Started and played 60 minutes in St. Louis’ 2-1 loss to Colorado.

Esai Easley (SKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes in KC’s 4-2 win over North Texas.

Spencer Glass (SKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 88minutes in KC’s 4-2 win over North Texas.

Coby Jones (ACA) - Kansas City - Came off the bench and played 2 minutes in KC’s 4-2 win over North Texas.

Wan Kuzain (SKC) - St. Louis - Started and played 72 minutes in St. Louis’ 2-1 loss to Colorado.

Mikey Lenis (ACA) - Kansas City - Dressed but did not play in KC’s 4-2 win over North Texas.

Cole McLagan (KC) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes in KC’s 4-2 win over North Texas.

Jahon Rad (ACA) - Kansas City - Came off the bench and played 2 minutes in KC’s 4-2 win over North Texas.

Dillon Serna (SPR) - Colorado - Did not dress in Colorado’s 2-1 win over St. Louis.

Travian Sousa (SPR) - Tacoma - No game this week.

Brooks Thompson (SKC) - Philadelphia - No game this week.

Julian Vazquez (SKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 88 minutes in KC’s 4-2 win over North Texas.

USL1

Dakota Barnathan (SPR) - Richmond - Started and played 90 minutes in Richmond’s 1-0 win over Tucson. Started and played 90 minutes in Richmond’s 4-1 win over North Carolina.

Grayson Barber (SKC) - Charlotte - Came off the bench and played 8 minutes before being red carded in Charlotte’s 0-0 draw with Omaha.

Brandon Fricke (ACA) - Greenville - Started and played 71 minutes in Greenville’s 3-1 win over North Carolina. Started and played 90 minutes in Greenville’s 1-1 draw with Tucson.

Jamil Roberts (SKC) - South Georgia - Started and played 90 minutes in South Georgia’s 1-0 win over Central Valley.

Rojay Smith (SPR) - Madison - Dressed but did not play in Madison’s 2-1 win over Northern Colorado.

Ualefi (SKC) - Chattanooga - Came off the bench and played 4 minutes in Chattanooga’s 2-1 loss to Northern Colorado.

Ethan Vanacore-Decker (SPR) - Northern Colorado - Came off the bench and played 9 minutes in Northern Colorado’s 2-1 win over Chattanooga. Came off the bench and played 2 minutes in Northern Colorado’s 2-1 loss to Madison.

NISA

Matt Constant (SKC) - Michigan - Started and played 90 minutes in Michigan’s 0-0 draw with Flower City.

Luis Gil (SKC) - Valley United - No game this week.

Michael Kafari (SKC) - Syracuse - Started and played 90 minutes in Syracuse’s 2-1 loss to Chattanooga.

Franky Martinez (SKC) - Chattanooga - Started and played 90 minutes in Chattanooga’s 2-1 win over Syracuse.

International

Korede Aiyegbusi (SKC) - Amical Saint-Prex - Switzerland - Offseason.

Rassambek Akhmatov (SPR) - FK Maktaaral - Kazakhstan - Started and played 64 minutes in Maktaaral’s 4-0 loss to Astana.

Alexsander (SPR) - Sao Joseense - Brazil - Offseason.

Ayyoub Allach (SPR) - RE Virton - Belgium - Offseason.

Ever Alvarado (SKC) - Olimpia - Honduras - No game until 8/15.

Emiliano Amor (SKC) - Colo-Colo - Chile - Did not dress in either of Colo-Colo’s games.

Sagir Arce (KC) - Mazatlan FC - Mexico - Did not dress in Mazatlan’s 4-2 loss to Puebla.

Ayrton (SPR) - Mantois 78 - France - Offseason.

Botond Barath (SKC) - Honved - Hungary - No game until 7/29.

Robert Beric (SKC) - Tianjin Tigers - China - Came off the bench and played 39 minutes, scoring a goal in Tianjin’s 3-2 win over Shenzhen. Started and played 75 minutes in Tianjin’s 2-1 loss to Beijing Guoan.

Claudio Bieler (SKC) - Atletico Rafaela - Argentina - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Atletico’s 1-1 draw with San Martin Tucuman.

Gianluca Busio (SKC) - Venezia - Italy - Offseason.

Tiffany Cameron (FCKC) - Gyor - Hungary - Offseason.

Thierry Catherine (SPR) - Golden Lion - Martinique - Offseason.

Sunil Chhetri (SKC) - Bengaluru - India - Offseason.

Killian Colombie (SPR) - Fjolnir - Iceland - Started and played 90 minutes in Fjolnir’s 3-1 win over HK. Started and played 90 minutes in Fjolnir’s 4-1 loss to Grotta.

Rachel Corsie (KCC) - Aston Villa - England - Offseason.

Yohan Croizet (SKC) - Ujpest FC - Hungary - No game until 7/29.

Renae Cuellar (FCKC) - Tijuana - Mexico - No game until 7/11.

Amer Didic (SKC) - Pacific - Canada - Dressed but did not play in Pacific’s 3-3 draw with Cavalry.

Pablo Escobar (SKC) - Arabe Unido - Panama - No game until 7/17.

Gerso Fernandes (SKC) - Jeju United - South Korea - Started and played 77 minutes, scoring a goal in Jeju’s 2-2 draw with Seoul. Started and played 60 minutes in Jeju’s 4-0 loss to Gimcheon Sangmu.

Amanda Frisbie (FCKC) - Atletico Madrid - Spain - Offseason.

Nicholas Gioacchini (KC) - Caen - France - Offseason.

Katrina Gorry (FCKC) - Brisbane - Australia - Offseason.

Johnny Grant (SPR) - Forge - Canada - Did not dress in either of Forge’s games.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Universidad Catolica - Chile - Came off the bench and played 25 minutes in Universidad’s 4-2 Sudamericana loss to Sao Paulo. Started and played 45 minutes in Universidad’s 2-0 loss to Coquimbo Unido.

Nicolas Hasler (SKC) - Vaduz - Liechtenstein - No game until 7/15.

Allie Hess (KCC) - MSV Duisburg - Germany - Offseason.

Shelby High (KC) - Valadares Gaia - Portugal - Offseason.

Will John (SKC) - Jarun Zagreb - Croatia - Offseason.

Igor Juliao (SKC) - Vizela - Portugal - No game until 8/6.

Igor Kostrov (SKC) - FK Gomel - Belarus - Started and played 90 minutes in Gomel’s 1-0 win over Torped BelAZ. Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Gomel’s 0-0 draw with Neman Grodno.

Mariana Larroquette (KCC) - Sporting CP - Portugal - Offseason.

Isaiah LeFlore (ACA) - Braga - Portugal - No game until 7/9.

Lorant Lettner (COL-UMKC) - Rakosmente - Hungary - Offseason.

Cristian Lobato (SKC) - L’Hospitalet - Spain - Offseason.

Jerome Ngom Mbekeli (SPR) - Apejes - Cameroon - Offseason.

Tiffany McCarty (FCKC) - Thor/KA - Iceland - No game until 8/4.

Kyle McLagan (KC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Started and played 45 minutes in Reykjavik’s 6-0 cup win over Selfoss. Started and played 37 minutes in Reykjavik’s 3-0 win over KR. Dressed but did not play in Reykjavik’s 3-2 loss to Malmo.

Eric McWoods (COL-UMKC) - Finn Harps - Ireland - Started and played 66 minutes in Finn Harps’ 1-0 loss to Shamrock Rovers.

Ropapa Mensah (SPR) - Port Fouad - Egypt - Offseason.

Soni Mustivar (SKC) - Entente SSG - France - Offseason.

Krisztian Nemeth (SKC) - MTK Budapest - Hungary - Offseason.

Kevin Oliveira (SKC) - Daxo Katokopias - Cyprus - No game until 8/26.

Luis Olivera (SPR) - Defensores Unidors - Argentina - Started and played 90 minutes in Defensores’ 2-1 win over Los Andes.

Erik Palmer-Brown (SKC) - Troyes - France - No game until 8/6.

David Panka (SPR) - Panathinaikos B - Greece - Offseason.

Lucy Parker (KCNWSL) - West Ham - England - Offseason.

Toni Payne (FCKC) - Sevilla - Spain - Started and played 90 minutes in Nigeria’s 2-1 loss to South Africa.

Pandelis Popgeorgiev (COL-UMKC) - Makoi - Hungary - Offseason.

Rokas Pukstas (ACA) - Hajduk Split - Croatia - No game until 7/9.

Roberto Puncec (SKC) - Botev Plovdiv - Bulgaria - No game until 7/8.

Pablo Punyed (SKC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Started and played 45 minutes in Reykjavik’s 6-0 cup win over Selfoss. Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Reykjavik’s 3-0 win over KR. Started and played 90 minutes, recording an assist in Reykjavik’s 3-2 loss to Malmo.

Jordi Quintilla (SKC) - St. Gallen - Switzerland - No game until 7/17.

Brianne Reed (FCKC) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - Offseason.

Dominik Resetar (SPR) - Inter Zapresic - Croatia - Offseason.

Anel Sabanadzovic (KC) - AEK Athens B - Greece - Offseason.

Rodrigo Saravia (SPR) - Plaza Colonia - Uruguay - Just joined club.

Peter Schmetz (SKC) - VfB 03 Hilden - Germany - No game until 8/7.

Nansel Selbol (SKC) - NK BSK Bijelo Brdo - Croatia - Offseason.

Arielle Ship (KCC) - Kalmar - Sweden - No game until 8/6.

Jessica Silva (KCC) - Benfica - Portugal - No game this week.

Yann Songo’o (SKC) - Bradford City - England - No game until 7/30.

Martin Steuble (SKC) - Port FC - Thailand - No game until 8/13.

Milos Stojcev (SKC) - Zeleznicar Pancevo - Serbia - No game until 7/29.

Boubacar Traore (SPR) - Honved - Hungary - No game until 7/29.

Duval Wapiwo (SPR) - Al-Madina Tripoli - Libya - Offseason.

Ze Pedro (SPR) - Sanjoanense - Portugal - Offseason.

NPSL

Wyatt Fowler (KC) - Sunflower State - Did not dress in Sunflower State’s 4-0 loss to Arkansas.

David Greczek (SKC) - Motown - No game this week.

Kamar Marriott (SKC) - Fort Worth - Started and played 80 minutes in Fort Worth’s 6-0 win over Coyotes.

Nick McDonald (KC) - Sunflower State - Suspended for Sunflower State’s 4-0 loss to Arkansas.

Amobi Okugo (SKC) - Sacramento - No game this week.

USL 2

Leroy Enzugusi (ACA) - Des Moines - Did not dress in Des Moines’ 3-3 draw with Thunder Bay.

Junior Kazeem (Comets) - Kaw Valley - No game this week.

Mako Makoanyane (Comets) - Ballard - Did not play in Ballard’s 2-0 loss to Capital FC.

Lesia Thetsane (Comets) - Ballard - Started and played 90 minutes in Ballard’s 2-0 loss to Capital FC.

Indoor

Felipe Abreu (COL-Mid-American) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Christian Anderaos (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Mitchell Cardenas (SKC) - San Diego - Offseason.

Christian Duke (SKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Chris Favela (KC) - St. Louis - Offseason.

Ignacio Flores (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Dom Francis (Comets) - Harrisburg - Offseason.

Jeff Hughes (Comets) - Ontario - Offseason.

Adam James (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Mike Jones (SKC) - Dallas - Offseason.

Ray Lee (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Alex Megson (Comets) - Tacoma - Offseason.

Lou Misner (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Ramone Palmer (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Robert Palmer (COL-Park) - Ontario - Offseason.

Boris Pardo (SKC) - San Diego - Offseason.

Brett Petricek (Comets) - Florida - Offseason.

Guerrero Pino (COL-UMKC) - San Diego - Offseason.

Travis Pittman (Comets) - Ontario - Offseason.

Henry Ramirez (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Mirko Sandivari (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Absalom Solorio (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

John Sosa (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Lucas Sousa (COL-Park)- Kansas City - Offseason.

Stefan St. Louis (Comets) - Utica - Offseason.

Steve Tekesky (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Danny Waltman (Comets) - Tacoma - Offseason.

Kiel Williams (Comets) - Florida - Offseason.

Active without a club or unknown

Joe Amico (ACA)

Bernardo Anor (SKC)

Stefan Antonijevic (SKC)

Emmanuel Appiah (SKC)

Will Bagrou (SKC)

Jose Barragan (SPR)

Akeil Barrett (SPR)

Louis Bennett II (SPR)

Tyler Blackwood (SPR)

Andre Braithwaite (Comets)

Servando Carrasco (SKC)

Rennico Clarke (SPR)

Daneil Cyrus (SKC)

Toni Dovale (SKC)

Steven Enna (ACA)

Mario Erpel (COL-Park)

Tomas Granitto (SKC)

Elvir Ibisevic (ACA)

Peterson Joseph (SKC)

James Kasak (SKC)

Seo-In Kim (ACA)

Will Little (ACA)

Rodolfo Lopes (COL-Park)

Zac Lubin (SPR)

Michelle Maemone (KCC)

William Opoku Mensah (SPR)

Alex Molano (SKC)

James Marcelin (SKC)

Jose Mauri (SKC)

Robert Mirosavic (SPR)

Fredinho Mompremier (SPR)

Carly Nelson (KCNWSL)

Ashley Nick (KCNWSL)

Remi Prieur (SPR)

Sam Raben (SPR)

Jose Ramos (COL-MidAmerica)

Winston Reid (SKC)

Abdul Rwatubyaye (SKC)

Soony Saad (SKC)

Odaine Sinclair (COL-Baker)

Abby Small (KC)

Hector Solorio (ACA)

Tucker Stephenson (ACA)

Raisa Strom-Okimoto (KCNWSL)

Jaret Townsend (SKC)

Kris Tyrpak (SKC)

Michele Vasconcelos (KCNWSL)

Wilfred Williams (SKC)

Zach Wright (SKC)