Lots of updates around Kansas City soccer that you don’t want to miss.

When do Agada and Thommy Arrive?

Sporting Kansas City made two signings (Erik Thommy and William Agada) that officially can happen today, July 7th, as the secondary transfer window opens. However, don’t get your hopes up that they’ll play on Saturday against CF Montreal. The Kansas City Star’s Daniel Sperry is reporting it’s unlikely they’ll be available.

Was out at #SportingKC training today. Feels unlikely that any of the new signings (Thommy and Agada) will be available for the match on Saturday. Neither are in the country yet. — Daniel Sperry (@sperrydaniel94) July 5, 2022

“Was out at #SportingKC training today,” said Sperry. “Feels unlikely that any of the new signings (Thommy and Agada) will be available for the match on Saturday. Neither are in the country yet.”

He went on to give more details, advising the immigration process typically holds things up. This is all too familiar in 2022 as the arrivals of Marinos Tzionis and Nikola Vujnovic were also greatly delayed.

Both have had their appointments to receive their visas. Both are waiting to have their passports returned. When that happens they're on a flight within the next day. #SportingKC can't even register them until Thursday, so 7/9 was always a long shot. — Daniel Sperry (@sperrydaniel94) July 5, 2022

Sperry got some grief on Twitter, but did a good job breaking down in a thread that it’s not just a Sporting KC problem. Most teams are dealing with this (click the link to the tweet to see all seven examples).

This notion is just simply untrue. #SportingKC is not the only club that dealt with, and is dealing with this. Here are a few examples (1/7) https://t.co/1id0Vl69L6 — Daniel Sperry (@sperrydaniel94) July 6, 2022

Sonny Kittel Rumor is Officially Dead

You may recall, in addition to Thommy and Agada rumors, there was a rumor Sonny Kittel was linked to SKC as well. We even did a deep dive on him. But alas, that rumor was never as solid as the others. The Athletic’s Pablo Maurer is reporting a failed physical with D.C. United killed the deal.

Club source tells me that Kittel failed his DCU medical, so no deal. https://t.co/vM8s6IbpyP — Pablo Iglesias Maurer (@MLSist) June 22, 2022

Presumably if he failed with them, he would have failed with Sporting too. Either way, it doesn’t matter as he’s rejoined Hamburg. Apparently the money was good though, at DCU.

Pulido Injury Update

Thanks to reddit member “skcku,” who did some translation, Alan Pulido apparently posted a story about missing his family during rehab but about being ahead of schedule and close to the field.

That seems to be inline with what Peter Vermes told the media recently, except the part about not wanting to risk playing him. With the season virtually lost, I get it, but if he’s really healthy, it’d be interesting to see how it all plays out.

Here is that PV update to the media:

Quick Links

SKC Commentator Nate Bukaty sat down with the “Fan America” podcast

And as always, he hosted The Sporting KC Show with former The Blue Testament staffer, Aly Trost. They interview Remi Walter this week.

SKC II’s Rauf Salifu scored four (!) goals on Saturday night against division leading North Texas (FC Dallas). You can watch those here.

It’s not quite a double header, but SKC and the Kansas City Current are doing a dual ticket package with a special co-branded scarf.

⚽ SOCCER CAPITAL OF AMERICA ⚽



Get your dual ticket pack NOW!



️ Reserved: https://t.co/YtAw1OVoAg

️ General Admission: https://t.co/y5yr4E7tMO pic.twitter.com/pfu7tzKKtU — KC Current (@thekccurrent) July 6, 2022

Mike stat of the week: Sporting KC have lost three home games in a row (regular season) for the first time since 2014.

#SportingKC btw have lost 3 straight league games at home. It's been 8 years since that happened. In 2014 SKC lost to DC, Houston, and NE in 3 straight league home games. — Mike (@downthebyline) July 4, 2022

Random tweet of the week that made me chuckle: