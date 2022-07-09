 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sporting Kansas City at CF Montreal Match Thread

Sporting Kansas City heads north to take on CF Montreal

By Ben Gartland
MLS: Montreal Impact at Sporting Kansas City Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Sporting Kansas City vs CF Montreal

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: Stade Saputo, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

How to Watch: 38 the Spot, SportingKC.com, ESPN+

Referee: Ismir Pekmic

The Teams

Sporting Kansas City

4-4-11, (1-2-7 on the road)

14th in the West

Last 5: L-W-W-L-L

Head Coach: Peter Vermes (14th season)

Injury Report: OUT: Ozzie Cisneros (hamstring), OUT: Gadi Kinda (knee surgery), OUT: Alan Pulido (knee surgery), OUT: Nikola Vujnovic (calf), OUT: Kortne Ford (head/concussion protocol), QUESTIONABLE: Graham Zusi (quad)

CF Montreal

9-2-7 (5-0-3 at home)

5th in the East

Last 5: L-L-W-W-L

Head Coach: Wilfried Nancy (2nd season)

Injury Report: OUT: Tomas Giraldo (hamstring), OUT: Bjorn Johnsen (foot), OUT: Djordje Mihailovic (knee)

