Sporting Kansas City at CF Montreal Match Thread

Sporting Kansas City vs CF Montreal
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: Stade Saputo, Montreal, Quebec, Canada
How to Watch: 38 the Spot, SportingKC.com, ESPN+
Referee: Ismir Pekmic
The Teams
Sporting Kansas City
4-4-11, (1-2-7 on the road)
14th in the West
Last 5: L-W-W-L-L
Head Coach: Peter Vermes (14th season)
Injury Report: OUT: Ozzie Cisneros (hamstring), OUT: Gadi Kinda (knee surgery), OUT: Alan Pulido (knee surgery), OUT: Nikola Vujnovic (calf), OUT: Kortne Ford (head/concussion protocol), QUESTIONABLE: Graham Zusi (quad)
CF Montreal
9-2-7 (5-0-3 at home)
5th in the East
Last 5: L-L-W-W-L
Head Coach: Wilfried Nancy (2nd season)
Injury Report: OUT: Tomas Giraldo (hamstring), OUT: Bjorn Johnsen (foot), OUT: Djordje Mihailovic (knee)
