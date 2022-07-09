Espinoza stunner lifts Sporting KC to 2-1 win in Montreal

Sporting KC went north of the border and committed robbery on Saturday.

They were dominated statistically, but two great individual efforts from Roger Espinoza and Remi Walter stole all three points from CF Montreal. We got to see vintage Espinoza tonight. Topped off by the greatest goal of his career.

SKC limped into this one. There was bad news for the attacking core yesterday. They’re in last place in Major League Soccer. And about to face a team trying to move within a point of the top of the Eastern Conference.

Any remaining Sporting KC optimists out there took an early blow. It was a simple goal at the 13 minute mark. Just a casual day at the office for Romell Quioto as he nodded home the opener, unmarked, right on the goal line. Ben Sweat had been spun around like a top on the left wing by Lassi Lappalainen, who sent a curling ball to the far post for the 1-0 lead.

Playing on that right side was Kayden Pierre, who got another start at right back after playing 90 minutes against the New York Red Bulls last week. The 19-year-old isn’t afraid of the top flight and he’s shown great instincts this early in his career. As this goal shows, however, he’s still quite green.

The visitors had a great opportunity to equalize just a few moments later with a free kick in the final third. A beautiful ball from Remi Walter found Khiry Shelton open for a free header. But the striker’s effort was either a poor pass or a terrible shot.

It felt time to buckle in for another rough night.

Then came Roger’s stunner.

Fans may not like that Espinoza has been forced into so many minutes, but the fight he showed to win the ball on this play - and this entire dark season - is why he’s still playing at 35-years-old.

Montreal owned the match with 65% possession. They took 16 shots and 12 corner kicks. They nearly scored several times. But it was Remi Walter who pounced on an opportunity in the 63rd minute to give his team the win.

Shelton got the assist with a slow rolling, angled ball to the top of the box. It was just behind Daniel Salloi who took the defense with him. After a lung busting run, Walter appeared from nowhere to smash it home.

The last ten minutes were frantic as the home side turned desperate. But Peter Vermes’ men held their ground and the final whistle gave Sporting KC a much needed win.

They’re facing Minnesota United at Allianz Field this Wednesday at 7:00pm for a chance to climb out of the cellar.