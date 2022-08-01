Juice Boxes and Post Game Stats: LaBonta Climbs Assist List

It wasn’t the weekend of soccer action that KC fans were rooting for as of the three games played this weekend by the KC Current, Sporting KC, and Sporting KC II, only the Current came away with any points, extending their unbeaten run in a 2-2 draw with the Orlando Pride. Sporting KC and Sporting KC II were both shut out again, the first team falling 2-0 at home again to Austin FC while Sporting KC II fell 3-0 on the road against North Texas. Here are the stats and milestones from the weekend.

KC Current

Lo’eau LaBonta recorded her 8th assist in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Heather O’Reilly for 4th all time on that list.

It was LaBonta’s 6th assist in league play, tying her with Shea Groom for 6th all time on that list.

LaBonta made her 62nd league appearance for KC NWSL teams, breaking her tie with Yael Averbuch for 7th all time on that list.

LaBonta made her 56th league start for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Averbuch for 7th all time on that list.

Hailie Mace recorded her 6th assist in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Groom, Merritt Mathias, and Elyse Bennett for 8th all time on that list.

It was Mace’s 4th assist in league play, tying her with Tiffany McCarty and Katie Bowen for 10th all time on that list.

In the 45th minute, Elizabeth Ball passed Amy LePeilbet and moved into 19th place all time on the list for league minutes played for KC NWSL teams. She finished the game with 2,358 minutes played.

In the 78th minute, Victoria Pickett passed Mandy Laddish and moved into 17th place all time on the list for minutes played in all competitions for KC NWSL teams. She finished the game with 2,035 minutes played.

Pickett made her 32nd appearance in league play, breaking her tie with LePeilbet and Elizabeth Bogus for 19th all time on that list.

Pickett made her 41st appearance in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Kristen Edmonds and Becca Moros for 16th all time on that list.

Elizabeth Ball made her 35th appearance in league play for KC NWSL teams, breaking her tie with LePeilbet for 20th all time on that list.

Kristen Hamilton made her 25th league start for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Heather O’Reilly for 20th all time on that list.

Sporting KC

Graham Zusi made his 45th substitute appearance in MLS competitions breaking his tie with Ryan Pore for 5th all time on that list.

Roger Espinoza and Daniel Salloi both made their 46th substitute appearance in all competitions for KC, breaking their tie with Pore for 7th all time on that list.

Salloi made his 38th substitute appearance in MLS competitions, tying him with Gerso Fernandes for 11th all time on that list.

Sporting KC II

At 16 years, 11 days, Carlito Saylon became the 2nd youngest player to appear in or start a game in league play or in all competitions for SKCII.

At 16 years, 180 days, Edgar Bazan became the 7th youngest player to appear in or start a game for SKCII in league play or in all competitions.

At 16 years, 186 days, Ryan Reid became the 8th youngest player to appear in a game for SKCII in league play or in all competitions.

At 17 years, 159 days, Matthew Fisher became the 15th youngest player to start a game for SKCII in league play or in all competitions.

In the 85th minute, Jahon Rad passed Kayden Pierre and moved into 20th place all time for minutes played in league play for SKCII. He finished the game with 2,878 minutes played.

Rad made his 49th league appearance, tying him with Nansel Selbol for 10th all time on that list.

Jake Davis made his 54th appearance in all competitions for SKCII, tying him with Adrian Zendejas and Kharlton Belmar for 10th all time on that list.

Davis made his 44th start in league play for SKCII, breaking his tie with Tyler Pasher for 10th all time on that list.