Across State Lines: Pasher Linked with Move to New York

As the transfer window for MLS teams closed last week, one former Sporting KC player was looking for a new club. Tyler Pasher, who played for both the Swope Park Rangers and Sporting was waived by the Houston Dynamo ahead of the closing of the window. It appears that the winger won’t be without a club long as reports are that Pasher will be joining the New York Red Bulls. This was after reports that Sporting was angling to acquire Pasher in a trade with the Dynamo before the transfer window closed.

After I scheduled this to post today, the Red Bulls made this move official.

In other news this week, former Sporting draft pick and Swope Park Ranger, David Greczek helped FC Motown win the NPSL title this past weekend as Motown defeated Crossfire Redmond in the final 4-3 to clinch the title this season.

Here’s the rest of this week’s update.

Key

SKC - former Sporting KC players

ACA - former Sporting KC academy players (finished with college eligibility)

KC - Kansas City area players

SPR - former Swope Park Rangers/Sporting KC II players

COL - local college players

Comets - former Comets players

FCKC - former FC Kansas City players

KCNWSL/KCC - former KC NWSL/KC Current players

Note: Players under contract to Sporting Kansas City at this time are not included on this list, the exception being players loaned outside of Kansas City.

MLS

Jalil Anibaba (SKC) - Columbus - Did not dress in Columbus’s 2-1 loss to Montreal. Dressed but did not play in Columbus’s 3-2 win over NYCFC.

Lucas Bartlett (ACA) - Dallas - Did not dress in Dallas’s 1-1 draw with Portland.

Nick Besler (KC) - Salt Lake - Dressed but did not play in RSL’s 4-1 loss to LAFC.

Latif Blessing (SKC) - LAFC - Dressed but did not play in LAFC’s 4-1 win over RSL.

Teal Bunbury (SKC) - Nashville - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Nashville’s 1-1 draw with Portland. Started and played 63 minutes, scoring a goal in Nashville’s 4-3 loss to Toronto.

Eric Dick (SKC) - Minnesota - Dressed but did not play in Minnesota’s 4-3 loss to Colorado.

Dom Dwyer (SKC) - Atlanta - Dressed but did not play in Atlanta’s 2-1 win over Seattle.

Nicholas Gioacchini (KC) - Orlando - Came off the bench and played 14 minutes in Orlando’s 3-0 loss to New England.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Colorado (Loan) - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Colorado’s 4-3 win over Minnesota.

Erik Hurtado (SKC) - Columbus - Dressed but did not play in Columbus’s 2-1 loss to Montreal. Came off the bench and played 1 minute in Columbus’s 3-2 win over NYCFC.

Preston Judd (SPR) - LA - Did not dress in LA’s 4-2 loss to KC.

Kei Kamara (SKC) - Montreal - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Montreal’s 2-1 win over Columbus. Came off the bench and played 20 minutes in Montreal’s 2-2 draw with Miami.

Alec Kann (SKC) - Cincinnati - Dressed but did not play in Cincinnati’s 3-1 win over Philadelphia.

Jon Kempin (SKC) - DC - Dressed but did not play in either of DC’s games.

Jaylin Lindsey (SKC) - Charlotte - Dressed but did not play in Charlotte’s 3-0 win over DC. Started and played 76 minutes, recording an assist in Charlotte’s 3-2 loss to Chicago.

Luis Martins (SKC) - Vancouver - Did not dress in Vancouver’s 2-1 win over Houston.

Jimmy Medranda (SKC) - Seattle - Dressed but did not play in Seattle’s 2-1 loss to Atlanta.

Kelyn Rowe (SKC) - Seattle - Dressed but did not play in Seattle’s 2-1 loss to Atlanta.

Diego Rubio (SKC) - Colorado - Started and played 82 minutes, scoring a goal in Colorado’s 4-3 win over Minnesota.

Ilie Sanchez (SKC) - LAFC - Started and played 90 minutes in LAFC’s 4-1 win over RSL.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - LA - Did not dress in LA’s 4-2 loss to KC.

CJ Sapong (SKC) - Nashville - Came off the bench and played 17 minutes in Nashville’s 1-1 draw with Portland. Started and played 90 minutes in Nashville’s 4-3 loss to Toronto.

Gedion Zelalem (SKC) - New York City - Dressed but did not play in NYCFC’s 3-2 loss to Columbus.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte - Did not dress in either of Charlotte’s games.

NWSL

Dorian Bailey (KC) - Washington - Started and played 90 minutes in Washington’s 1-1 draw with Louisville.

Nicole Barnhart (FCKC) - Washington - Did not dress in Washington’s 1-1 draw with Louisville.

Katie Bowen (FCKC) - North Carolina - Dressed but did not play in North Carolina’s 3-3 draw with Portland.

Shea Groom (KC) - Houston - Started and played 68 minutes, recording an assist in Houston’s 2-1 win over OL Reign.

Haley Hanson (KC) - Houston - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Houston’s 2-1 win over OL Reign.

Darian Jenkins (KCC) - Orlando - Started and played 61 minutes in Orlando’s 3-2 loss to Angel City.

Jaycie Johnson (KC) - Kansas City - Did not dress in KC’s 2-1 win over San Diego.

Gunnhildur Jonsdottir (KCNWSL) - Orlando - Did not dress in Orlando’s 3-2 loss to Angel City.

Tziarra King (KCNWSL) - Reign - Dressed but did not play in OL Reign’s 2-1 loss to Houston.

CeCe Kizer (KC) - Kansas City - Started and played 63 minutes, scoring a goal in KC’s 2-1 win over San Diego.

Lo’eau LaBonta (FCKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 78 minutes in KC’s 2-1 win over San Diego.

Sydney Leroux (FCKC) - Angel City - Did not dress in Angel City’s 3-2 win over Orlando.

Jordyn Listro (KCC) - Orlando - Started and played 77 minutes in Orlando’s 3-2 loss to Angel City.

Merritt Mathias (FCKC) - North Carolina - Did not dress in North Carolina’s 3-3 draw with Portland.

Addisyn Merrick (KC) - Kansas City - Dressed but did not play in KC’s 2-1 win over San Diego.

Kristie Mewis (FCKC) - Gotham - Started and played 90 minutes in Gotham’s 2-0 loss to Chicago.

Sinclaire Miramontez (KC) - Reign - Dressed but did not play in OL Reign’s 2-1 loss to Houston.

Kiki Pickett (KCC) - North Carolina - Dressed but did not play in North Carolina’s 3-3 draw with Portland.

Brittany Ratcliffe (FCKC) - North Carolina - Started and played 73 minutes in North Carolina’s 3-3 draw with Portland.

Dominique Richardson (FCKC) - Gotham - Did not dress in Gotham’s 2-0 loss to Chicago.

Parker Roberts (KC) - Orlando - Did not dress in Orlando’s 3-2 loss to Angel City.

Maegan Rosa (FCKC) - Houston - Did not dress in Houston’s 2-1 win over OL Reign.

Katelyn Rowland (FCKC) - North Carolina - Dressed but did not play in North Carolina’s 3-3 draw with Portland.

Becky Sauerbrunn (FCKC) - Portland - Started and played 90 minutes in Portland’s 3-3 draw with North Carolina.

Desiree Scott (FCKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes in KC’s 2-1 win over San Diego.

Abby Smith (KCNWLS) - Portland - Dressed but did not play in Portland’s 3-3 draw with North Carolina.

Jada Talley (KCC) - Portland - Did not dress in Portland’s 3-3 draw with North Carolina.

Erika Tymrak (FCKC) - Orlando - Started and played 90 minutes in Orlando’s 3-2 loss to Angel City.

Michele Vasconcelos (KCNWSL) - Portland - Dressed but did not play in Portland’s 3-3 draw with North Carolina.

Gaby Vincent (KCC) - Washington - Dressed but did no play in Washington’s 1-1 draw with Louisville.

Jenna Winebrenner (KC) - Kansas City - Came off the bench and played 12 minutes in KC’s 2-1 win over San Diego.

USL Championship

Saad Abdul-Salaam (SKC) - San Antonio - Came off the bench and played 14 minutes in San Antonio’s 3-0 loss to San Diego.

Danny Barbir (SPR) - Oakland - No game this week.

Hadji Barry (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Colorado Springs’s 3-3 draw with Orange County.

Kharlton Belmar (SKC) - Colorado Springs - Dressed but did not play in Colorado Springs’s 3-3 draw with Orange County.

Chase Bromstedt (ACA) - Las Vegas - Did not dress in Las Vegas’s 0-0 draw with Phoenix.

Mataeo Bunbury (ACA) - Birmingham - Came off the bench and payed 45 minutes in Birmingham’s 6-0 win over Atlanta.

Petar Cuic (SPR) - Tulsa - No game this week.

Amadou Dia (SKC) - Louisville - Started and played 90 minutes, recording 2 assists in Louisville’s 4-1 win over Charleston.

Liam Doyle (SPR) - Los Angeles - Started and played 90 minutes in LA’s 2-0 loss to Loudoun.

Tyler Freeman (SKC) - Loudoun - Did not dress in Loudoun’s 2-0 win over LA.

Kyle Greig (KC) - Tampa Bay - Dressed but did not play in Tampa Bay’s 1-0 win over Detroit.

Wilson Harris (SKC) - Louisville - Started and played 74 minutes, scoring a goal in Louisville’s 4-1 win over Charleston.

Christian Herrera (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Dressed but did not play in Colorado Springs’s 3-3 draw with Orange County.

Ryan James (SKC) - Birmingham - Came off the bench and played 20 minutes in Birmingham’s 6-0 win over Atlanta.

Mechack Jerome (SKC) - Indy - Started and played 90 minutes in Indy’s 2-0 loss to Pittsburgh.

Dane Kelly (SPR) - Pittsburgh - Came off the bench and played 31 minutes in Pittsburgh’s 2-0 win over Indy.

Matt Lewis (SKC) - Detroit - Started and played 90 minutes in Detroit’s 1-0 loss to Tampa Bay.

Mikey Lopez (SKC) - Birmingham - Started and played 90 minutes in Birmingham’s 6-0 win over Atlanta.

Lebo Moloto (SPR) - Tulsa - No game this week.

James Musa (SKC) - Phoenix - Started and played 90 minutes in Phoenix’s 0-0 draw with Las Vegas.

Enoch Mushagalusa (SPR) - Louisville - Started and played 83 minutes, scoring a goal in Louisville’s 4-1 win over Charleston.

Bryam Rebellon (SPR) - Indy - Started and played 64 minutes in Indy’s 2-0 loss to Pittsburgh.

Camden Riley (SKC) - San Diego - Came off the bench and played 9 minutes in San Diego’s 3-0 win over San Antonio.

Tony Rocha (SKC) - Orange County - Started and played 45 minutes in Orange County’s 3-3 draw with Colorado Springs.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - Los Angeles (loan) - Dressed but did not play in LA’s 2-0 loss to Loudoun.

Mark Segbers (SPR) - Miami - Started and played 90 minutes in Miami’s 3-0 win over New Mexico.

Parker Siegfried (SKC) - Louisville - Dressed but did not play in Louisville’s 4-1 win over Charleston.

Matheus Silva (SPR) - Tulsa - No game this week.

Graham Smith (SKC) - Memphis - Started and played 90 minutes in Memphis’s 2-1 win over New York. Started and played 90 minutes in Memphis’s 3-1 win over Hartford.

Brett St. Martin (SKC) - Charleston - Did not dress in Charleston’s 4-1 loss to Louisville.

Aedan Stanley (SPR) - Miami - Started and played 90 minutes in Miami’s 3-0 win over New Mexico.

Alex Tambakis (SKC) - New Mexico - Started and played 90 minutes in New Mexico’s 2-1 loss to Sacramento. Started and played 90 minutes in New Mexico’s 3-0 loss to Miami.

Christian Volesky (SKC) - Monterey Bay - Started and played 72 minutes in Monterey Bay’s 1-0 win over El Paso.

Ciaran Winters (ACA) - Tulsa - No game this week.

MLS Next Pro

Sagir Arce (KC) - Minnesota (Loan) - Came off the bench and played 19 minutes in Minnesota’s 3-3 (5-4) shootout loss to Colorado.

Ezra Armstrong (ACA) - St. Louis - Did not dress in St. Louis’s 2-1 win over Chicago.

Lucas Bartlett (ACA) - North Texas (Loan) - Started and played 63 minutes in North Texas’s 2-2 (7-6) shootout loss to Portland.

Esai Easley (SKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes in KC’s 3-0 loss to Houston.

Spencer Glass (SKC) - Kansas City - Did not dress in KC’s 3-0 loss to Houston.

Coby Jones (ACA) - Kansas City - Came off the bench and played 1 minute in KC’s 3-0 loss to Houston.

Wan Kuzain (SKC) - St. Louis - Started and played 76 minutes in St. Louis’s 2-1 win over Chicago.

Isaiah LeFlore (ACA) - Houston - Started and played 90 minutes in Houston’s 3-0 win over KC.

Mikey Lenis (ACA) - Kansas City - Came off the bench and played 17 minutes in KC’s 3-0 loss to Houston.

Cole McLagan (KC) - Kansas City - Did not dress in KC’s 3-0 loss to Houston.

Jahon Rad (ACA) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes in KC’s 3-0 loss to Houston.

Dillon Serna (SPR) - Colorado - Did not dress in Colorado’s 3-3 (5-4) shootout win over Minnesota.

Travian Sousa (SPR) - Tacoma - Started and played 82 minutes, scoring a goal in Tacoma’s 2-0 win over San Jose.

Brooks Thompson (SKC) - Philadelphia - Started and played 90 minutes in Philadelphia’s 3-2 win over Cincinnati.

Julian Vazquez (SKC) - Kansas City - Did not dress in KC’s 3-0 loss to Houston.

USL1

Dakota Barnathan (SPR) - Richmond - Started and played 90 minutes in Richmond’s 3-1 win over Tucson.

Grayson Barber (SKC) - Charlotte - Came off the bench and played 9 minutes in Charlotte’s 0-0 draw with Madison.

Brandon Fricke (ACA) - Greenville - Dressed but did not play in Greenville’s 5-1 loss to Chattanooga.

Luis Gil (SKC) - Omaha - Started and played 75 minutes in Omaha’s 1-0 win over Central Valley.

Jamil Roberts (SKC) - South Georgia - Started and played 70 minutes in South Georgia’s 2-0 loss to Northern Colorado.

Rojay Smith (SPR) - Madison - Started and played 89 minutes in Madison’s 0-0 draw with Charlotte.

Ualefi (SKC) - Chattanooga - Did not dress in either of Chattanooga’s games.

Ethan Vanacore-Decker (SPR) - Richmond - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Richmond’s 3-1 win over Tucson.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte (Loan) - Started and played 90 minutes in Charlotte’s 0-0 draw with Madison.

NISA

Matt Constant (SKC) - Michigan - Started and played 90 minutes in Michigan’s 1-0 loss to Cal United.

Michael Kafari (SKC) - Syracuse - No game this week.

Franky Martinez (SKC) - Chattanooga - Started and played 90 minutes in Chattanooga’s 3-0 win over Maryland.

International

Korede Aiyegbusi (SKC) - Amical Saint-Prex - Switzerland - No game until 8/21.

Rassambek Akhmatov (SPR) - FK Maktaaral - Kazakhstan - Started and played 90 minutes in Maktaaral’s 1-0 loss to Aktobe.

Alexsander (SPR) - Sao Joseense - Brazil - Offseason.

Ayyoub Allach (SPR) - RE Virton - Belgium - No game until 8/12.

Ever Alvarado (SKC) - Olimpia - Honduras - No game until 8/15.

Emiliano Amor (SKC) - Colo-Colo - Chile - Did not dress in Colo-Colo’s 1-0 win over Deportivo Antofagasta.

Sagir Arce (KC) - Mazatlan FC - Mexico - Loaned to Minnesota United 2.

Ayrton (SPR) - Mantois 78 - France - Offseason.

Botond Barath (SKC) - Vasas - Hungary - Started and played 90 minutes in Vasas’s 2-2 draw with Paksi FC.

Jose Barragan (SPR) - Deportivo Pasto - Colombia - Came off the bench and played 18 minutes in Pasto’s 1-0 win over Atletico Bucaramanga.

Robert Beric (SKC) - Tianjin Tigers - China - Started and played 90 minutes in Tianjin’s 1-0 loss to Shandong Taishan.

Claudio Bieler (SKC) - Atletico Rafaela - Argentina - Started and played 90 minutes in Atletico’s 3-1 loss to Deportivo Santamarina.

Gianluca Busio (SKC) - Venezia - Italy - Did not dress in Venezia’s 3-2 loss to Ascoli.

Tiffany Cameron (FCKC) - Gyor - Hungary - No game until 8/13.

Thierry Catherine (SPR) - Golden Lion - Martinique - Offseason.

Sunil Chhetri (SKC) - Bengaluru - India - Offseason.

Killian Colombie (SPR) - Fjolnir - Iceland - Started and played 59 minutes in Fjolnir’s 0-0 draw with Kordrengir.

Rachel Corsie (KCC) - Aston Villa - England - No game until 9/11.

Yohan Croizet (SKC) - Ujpest FC - Hungary - Did not dress in Ujpest’s 2-0 loss to Puskas.

Renae Cuellar (FCKC) - Tijuana - Mexico - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring 2 goals in Tijuana’s 3-3 draw with Pachuca.

Amer Didic (SKC) - Pacific - Canada - Started and played 90 minutes in Pacific’s 6-0 CONCACAF League win over Waterhouse.

Pablo Escobar (SKC) - Arabe Unido - Panama - Did not dress in Arabe’s 0-0 draw with Sporting San Miguelito.

Gerso Fernandes (SKC) - Jeju United - South Korea - Started and played 89 minutes recording a goal and an assist in Jeju’s 2-0 win over Seoul.

Amanda Frisbie (FCKC) - Atletico Madrid - Spain - Offseason.

Katrina Gorry (FCKC) - Brisbane - Australia - Offseason.

Johnny Grant (SPR) - Forge - Canada - Did not dress in Forge’s 1-0 win over HFX Wanderers.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Universidad Catolica - Chile - Loaned to Colorado Rapids.

Nicolas Hasler (SKC) - Vaduz - Liechtenstein - Started and played 65 minutes in Vaduz’s 1-1 UEFA Conference League draw with Konyaspor. Did not dress in Vaduz’s 3-2 loss to Bellinzona.

Allie Hess (KCC) - MSV Duisburg - Germany - No game until 9/15.

Shelby High (KC) - Vilaverdense - Portugal - No game until 9/11.

Will John (SKC) - Jarun Zagreb - Croatia - No game until 8/12.

Igor Juliao (SKC) - Vizela - Portugal - Did not dress in Vizela’s 1-0 win over Rio Ave.

Igor Kostrov (SKC) - FK Gomel - Belarus - Started and played 90 minutes in Gomel’s 4-1 win over Arsenal.

Mariana Larroquette (KCC) - Sporting CP - Portugal - No game until 9/10.

Lorant Lettner (COL-UMKC) - Dabas - Hungary - Started and played 89 minutes, scoring a goal in Dabas’s 2-1 win over Ujpest II.

Cristian Lobato (SKC) - L’Hospitalet - Spain - Lost 2-1 to Prat.

Jerome Ngom Mbekeli (SPR) - Apejes - Cameroon - Offseason.

Tiffany McCarty (FCKC) - Thor/KA - Iceland - Dressed but did not play in Thor/KA’s 3-0 loss to Valur. Started and played 90 minutes in Thor/KA’s 1-0 loss to Afturelding.

Kyle McLagan (KC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Started and played 90 minutes in Reykjavik’s 1-0 Conference League win over Lech Poznan. Started and played 90 minutes in Reykjavik’s 3-3 draw with Fram.

Eric McWoods (COL-UMKC) - Finn Harps - Ireland - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring 2 goals in Finn Harps’s 3-0 win over Drogheda United.

Ropapa Mensah (SPR) - Port Fouad - Egypt - Offseason.

Soni Mustivar (SKC) - Entente SSG - France - No game until 8/27.

Carly Nelson (KCNWSL) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - Started and played 70 minutes in Nordsjaelland’s 3-1 loss to Thy ThistedQ.

Krisztian Nemeth (SKC) - MTK Budapest - Hungary - Started and played 45 minutes, scoring a goal in MTK’s 3-3 draw with Szentlorinc SE.

Heather O’Reilly (FCKC) - Shelbourne - Ireland - No game until 8/13.

Kevin Oliveira (SKC) - Daxo Katokopias - Cyprus - No game until 8/26.

Luis Olivera (SPR) - Defensores Unidors - Argentina - Suspended for Defensores’s 1-0 win over Dock Sud.

Erik Palmer-Brown (SKC) - Troyes - France - Started and played 89 minutes in Troyes’s 3-2 loss to Montpellier.

David Panka (SPR) - Panathinaikos B - Greece - Offseason.

Lucy Parker (KCNWSL) - West Ham - England - No game until 9/11.

Toni Payne (FCKC) - Sevilla - Spain - Offseason.

Pandelis Popgeorgiev (COL-UMKC) - Makoi - Hungary - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Makoi’s 2-2 draw with Bank-Danoki.

Rokas Pukstas (ACA) - Hajduk Split - Croatia - Did not dress in Hajduk’s 3-1 win over Vitoria Guimaraes.

Roberto Puncec (SKC) - Botev Plovdiv - Bulgaria - No game this week.

Pablo Punyed (SKC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Started and played 90 minutes in Reykjavik’s 1-0 Conference League win over Lech Poznan. Started and played 90 minutes in Reykjavik’s 3-3 draw with Fram.

Jordi Quintilla (SKC) - St. Gallen - Switzerland - Started and played 90 minutes in St. Gallen’s 3-2 loss to Grasshopper.

Brianne Reed (FCKC) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - Came off the bench and played 20 minutes in Nordsjaelland’s 3-1 loss to Thy ThistedQ.

Dominik Resetar (SPR) - Inter Zapresic - Croatia - No game until 8/12.

Anel Sabanadzovic (KC) - AEK Athens B - Greece - Offseason.

Rodrigo Saravia (SPR) - Plaza Colonia - Uruguay - Started and played 45 minutes in Plaza’s 2-0 loss to River Plate.

Peter Schmetz (SKC) - VfB 03 Hilden - Germany - Started and played 90 minutes in Hilden’s 1-1 draw with Monheim.

Nansel Selbol (SKC) - NK BSK Bijelo Brdo - Croatia - No game until 8/12.

Arielle Ship (KCC) - Kalmar - Sweden - Did not dress in Kamlar’s 2-0 loss to Kristianstad.

Jessica Silva (KCC) - Benfica - Portugal - No game until 9/11.

Yann Songo’o (SKC) - Bradford City - England - Came off the bench and played 1 minute in Bradford’s 3-2 loss to Barrow. Dressed but did not play in Bradford’s 2-1 win over Hull.

Martin Steuble (SKC) - Port FC - Thailand - No game until 8/13.

Milos Stojcev (SKC) - Graficar Belgrad - Serbia - Started and played 65 minutes in Graficar’s 5-1 win over Loznica.

Boubacar Traore (SPR) - Honved - Hungary - Came off the bench and played 15 minutes in Honved’s 4-0 loss to Fehervar.

Nikola Vujnovic (SKC) - Vozdovac - Serbia - Did not dress in Vozdovac’s 1-0 win over Radnicki Kragujevac.

Duval Wapiwo (SPR) - Al-Madina Tripoli - Libya - Offseason.

Ze Pedro (SPR) - Sanjoanense - Portugal - No game until 8/21.

NPSL

Wyatt Fowler (KC) - Sunflower State - Offseason.

David Greczek (SKC) - Motown - Started and played 90 minutes in Motown’s 4-3 win over Crossfire Redmond.

Kamar Marriott (SKC) - Fort Worth - Offseason.

Amobi Okugo (SKC) - Sacramento - Offseason.

Indoor

Felipe Abreu (COL-Mid-American) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Christian Anderaos (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Mitchell Cardenas (SKC) - San Diego - Offseason.

Christian Duke (SKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Chris Favela (KC) - St. Louis - Offseason.

Ignacio Flores (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Dom Francis (Comets) - Harrisburg - Offseason.

Jeff Hughes (Comets) - Ontario - Offseason.

Adam James (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Mike Jones (SKC) - Dallas - Offseason.

Ray Lee (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Nick McDonald (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Alex Megson (Comets) - Tacoma - Offseason.

Lou Misner (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Ramone Palmer (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Robert Palmer (COL-Park) - Ontario - Offseason.

Boris Pardo (SKC) - San Diego - Offseason.

Brett Petricek (Comets) - Florida - Offseason.

Guerrero Pino (COL-UMKC) - San Diego - Offseason.

Travis Pittman (Comets) - Ontario - Offseason.

Henry Ramirez (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Mirko Sandivari (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Absalom Solorio (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

John Sosa (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Lucas Sousa (COL-Park)- Kansas City - Offseason.

Stefan St. Louis (Comets) - Utica - Offseason.

Steve Tekesky (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Danny Waltman (Comets) - Tacoma - Offseason.

Kiel Williams (Comets) - Florida - Offseason.

USL 2

Leroy Enzugusi (ACA) - Des Moines - Offseason.

Active without a club or unknown

Joe Amico (ACA)

Bernardo Anor (SKC)

Stefan Antonijevic (SKC)

Emmanuel Appiah (SKC)

Will Bagrou (SKC)

Akeil Barrett (SPR)

Louis Bennett II (SPR)

Tyler Blackwood (SPR)

Andre Braithwaite (Comets)

Servando Carrasco (SKC)

Rennico Clarke (SPR)

Daneil Cyrus (SKC)

Toni Dovale (SKC)

Steven Enna (ACA)

Mario Erpel (COL-Park)

Tomas Granitto (SKC)

Elvir Ibisevic (ACA)

Peterson Joseph (SKC)

James Kasak (SKC)

Seo-In Kim (ACA)

Will Little (ACA)

Rodolfo Lopes (COL-Park)

Michelle Maemone (KCC)

William Opoku Mensah (SPR)

Alex Molano (SKC)

James Marcelin (SKC)

Jose Mauri (SKC)

Robert Mirosavic (SPR)

Fredinho Mompremier (SPR)

Ashley Nick (KCNWSL)

Tyler Pasher (SKC)

Remi Prieur (SPR)

Sam Raben (SPR)

Jose Ramos (COL-MidAmerica)

Winston Reid (SKC)

Abdul Rwatubyaye (SKC)

Soony Saad (SKC)

Odaine Sinclair (COL-Baker)

Abby Small (KC)

Hector Solorio (ACA)

Tucker Stephenson (ACA)

Raisa Strom-Okimoto (KCNWSL)

Jaret Townsend (SKC)

Kris Tyrpak (SKC)

Wilfred Williams (SKC)

Zach Wright (SKC)