The Tea(L), a Kansas City Current Podcast, Episode 20: A Current Takes the Wave

It’s Episode 20 of The Tea(L), a Kansas City Current podcast.

In this episode: The Kansas City Current continue that unbeaten streak after defeating the league-leading San Diego Wave 2-1 on Sunday. A recap of the game, KC and NWSL news, appreciation for teachers & Desiree Scott, and how the team will look to extend the club’s nine-game unbeaten streak as the team travels to face the North Carolina Courage.

The Tea(L), in its second season, was first recorded in August 2021 to bring more content and coverage to the Kansas City-based NWSL team, the Current. It is the only podcast exclusively covering the Current, and it is available on all your favorite podcast platforms.

