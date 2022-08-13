KC Current v North Carolina & Sporting KC v Austin Match Thread

It’s a double game day for Kansas City soccer. First the Kansas City Current are taking on the North Carolina Courage and then, before this one even ends, Sporting Kansas City are rematching against Austin FC.
The Games
Match: Kansas City Current (6-4-4, 22 pts) @ North Carolina Courage (2-5-4, 11 pts)
When: Saturday, August 13th at 7:00 p.m. CT
Where: WakeMed Soccer Park - Cary, North Carolina
How to Watch/Stream: Twitch
Match: Sporting KC (6-14-5, 23 points) @ Austin FC (13-5-6, 45 points)
When: Saturday, August 13th, 2022 at 8:00 PM CT (Kickoff 8:08)
Where: Q2 Stadium
How to Watch/Stream: 38 the Spot | ESPN+ (out of market) | SportingKC.com & SKC App (in market) | Sporting One App on Roku, Apple TV and Fire TV
Injury Report
KC Current
OUT - Jaycie Johnson (right leg), Chloe Logarzo (right leg), Sam Mewis (SEI – right leg), Mallory Weber (SEI – right leg), Lynn Williams (SEI – right leg)
QUESTIONABLE - None
North Carolina
OUT - Valerie Gauvin (excused absence)
QUESTIONABLE - None
Sporting KC
OUT - Alan Pulido (knee surgery), Gadi Kinda (SEI - knee surgery), Ozzie Cisneros (hamstring), Kortne Ford (suspension), Tim Melia (hamstring)
QUESTIONABLE - Khiry Shelton (calf), Logan Ndenbe (hamstring)
Austin FC
OUT - Frederik Kleemann (left knee), Hector Jimenez (left groin)
QUESTIONABLE - None
Lineups
KC Current at North Carolina
Time to go coast to coast.#TealRising pic.twitter.com/K9fZplnPfe— KC Current (@thekccurrent) August 13, 2022
Our turn! Here's how we're lining up vs. the Current ✨@Bojangles | #NCvKC pic.twitter.com/DHmlVceOAs— NC Courage (@TheNCCourage) August 13, 2022
SKC at Austin FC
El Once en Tejas 1️⃣1️⃣#ATXvSKC | @BlueKC pic.twitter.com/Eyd2wmxfDX— Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) August 14, 2022
Tonight's Starting XI to take on Kansas City.#AustinFC x @YETICoolers pic.twitter.com/wZZlpz8dmE— Austin FC (@AustinFC) August 14, 2022
