KC Current v North Carolina & Sporting KC v Austin Match Thread

It’s a double game day for Kansas City soccer. First the Kansas City Current are taking on the North Carolina Courage and then, before this one even ends, Sporting Kansas City are rematching against Austin FC.

The Games

Match: Kansas City Current (6-4-4, 22 pts) @ North Carolina Courage (2-5-4, 11 pts)

When: Saturday, August 13th at 7:00 p.m. CT

Where: WakeMed Soccer Park - Cary, North Carolina

How to Watch/Stream: Twitch

Match: Sporting KC (6-14-5, 23 points) @ Austin FC (13-5-6, 45 points)

When: Saturday, August 13th, 2022 at 8:00 PM CT (Kickoff 8:08)

Where: Q2 Stadium

Injury Report

KC Current

OUT - Jaycie Johnson (right leg), Chloe Logarzo (right leg), Sam Mewis (SEI – right leg), Mallory Weber (SEI – right leg), Lynn Williams (SEI – right leg)

QUESTIONABLE - None

North Carolina

OUT - Valerie Gauvin (excused absence)

QUESTIONABLE - None

Sporting KC

OUT - Alan Pulido (knee surgery), Gadi Kinda (SEI - knee surgery), Ozzie Cisneros (hamstring), Kortne Ford (suspension), Tim Melia (hamstring)

QUESTIONABLE - Khiry Shelton (calf), Logan Ndenbe (hamstring)

Austin FC

OUT - Frederik Kleemann (left knee), Hector Jimenez (left groin)

QUESTIONABLE - None

Lineups

KC Current at North Carolina

SKC at Austin FC

