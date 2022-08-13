Sporting KC takes first half lead but surrenders late goals to fall 4-3 in Austin

Sporting Kansas City fell 4-3 to Austin FC Saturday night. Sporting KC, desperate for points to keep their slim playoff chances alive came out strong early in the match. Goals from Andreu Fontas, Willy Agada and a successful penalty by captain Johnny Russsel gave SKC the opportunity to go in the locker room with a 3-1 advantage over the home team.

The second half was almost all in Austin’s favor as they kept clawing back goals one-by-one until golden boot leader Sebastion Driussi put what may be the final nail in SKC’s hopes for postseason.

First Half

When Fontas scores a goal, it should lead to a good direction for the game. It was the 32-year-old Spanish defenders first goal of the season and his second with SKC. It came off a restart just outside the box where Erik Thommy was fouled. Thommy took the restart and blasted a low shot through the wall that rebounded off Austin keeper Brad Stuver back to Fontas for the goal.

CB goal? CB GOAL! Well done, Fonti!

The optimism continued to grow when SKC scored their second goal. An excellent long pass from Graham Zusi to Roger Espinoza started the play. Espinoza’s shot rebounded to the left where Agada gained control and took a shot from a difficult angle. Fortunately Stuver was recovering from Espinoza’s shot and dove back just a little too late, ending up entangled in the net and allowing a goal.

Espinoza on the breakaway.



Espinoza on the breakaway.

Willy with the finish!

Austin pulled one back when SKC failed to clear the ball (more than once) and defender Jon Gallagher was finally able to put a shot through traffic to make it 2-1.

Have a hit No.1️⃣7️⃣!

Erik Thommy continued to prove his worth by earning a penalty for SKC. Ethan Finlay took him down in the box. Captain Johnny Russell took the kick from the spot and made it 3-1.

Second Half

The second half did not go so well for SKC. Austin is known for coming from behind, earning 20 points after being down. Almost the same amount SKC has all year.

Julio Cascante found himself in the right spot (not defended) and headed it in the net to make it a one goal game.

No quit from the VERDE & Black!

Forward Danny Hoesen made it 3-3 in the 85th minute when Felipe Martins chipped the ball towards SKC’s box. Hoesen was kept on when SKC’s defense did not clear the line quickly nor did they defend him.

Oh DANNY, what a finish!

Driussi makes it 4-3...

At least Sporting KC helped Austin set a record.

With their 4-3 comeback victory tonight - secured by Sebastián Driussi's league-high 17th goal this season - @AustinFC became the 1st team in @MLS history to win two games (in regulation) in a single season in which they trailed by two or more goals in the 60th minute or later.

