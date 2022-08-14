Juice Boxes and Post Game Stats: Russell Ties and Passes Arnaud

Another weekend of soccer action with all three Kansas City teams on the field. The KC Current got things started on Saturday with a 4-3 barn burner in North Carolina to extend their unbeaten run. In Austin, Sporting KC was also involved in a 4-3 game, unfortunately going the other way. On Sunday, Sporting KC II ended their losing streak and scoreless streak in a 2-0 win over Portland Timbers 2. Here are the stats and milestones from the games.

Sporting KC

The result was the first time Kansas City has lost a game 3-4.

Johnny Russell’s goal was his 48th in MLS competitions, breaking his tie with Davy Arnaud for 3rd all time on that list.

It was Russell’s 52nd goal in all competitions, tying him with Arnaud for 3rd all time on that list.

Russell scored his 15th league goal away from home, breaking his tie with Daniel Salloi for 6th all time on that list.

At 32 years, 127 days, Russell became the 18th oldest goal scorer in league play and in all competitions for KC.

At 32 years, 272 days, Andreu Fontas became the 15th oldest player to score a goal for KC in league play or in all competitions.

Felipe Hernandez made his 50th league appearance for KC, he’s the 74th player to reach that mark.

KC Current

The win was the first by either KC NWSL team in seven attempts across all competitions against North Carolina.

Lo’eau LaBonta’s goal was her 7th in league play for KC NWSL teams, breaking her tie with Yael Averbuch and Sydney Leroux for 6th all time on that list.

It was LaBonta’s 8th goal in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Sarah Hagen for 6th all time on that list.

LaBonta recorded her 7th assist in league play for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Amy Rodriguez and Jen Buczkowski for 4th all time on that list.

It was LaBonta’s 9th assist in all competitions, breaking her tie with Heather O’Reilly for 4th all time on that list.

It was Kristen Hamilton’s 6th goal in league play for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Averbuch and Leroux for 7th all time on that list.

CeCe Kizer scored her 5th goal in league play for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Renae Cuellar and Maegan Kelly for 10th all time on that list.

It was Kizer’s 5th in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Cuellar and Kelly for 10th all time on that list as well.

In the 25th minute, Kristen Edmonds passed Becca Moros and moved into 14th place all time for league minutes played for KC NWSL teams. Then in the 48th minute, Edmonds passed Katie Bowen and moved into 13th place all time on that list. She finished the game with 3,528 minutes played.

Edmonds and Victoria Pickett both made their 43rd appearance in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, tying them with Brittany Kolmel for 15th all time on that list.

Edmonds made her 42nd start in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Kolmel for 12th all time on that list.

Pickett made her 38th start in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Merritt Mathias for 16th all time on that list.

Elizabeth Ball made her 31st league appearance for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Amy LePeilbet and Elizabeth Bogus for 20th all time on that list.

Ball made her 34th start in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Mandy Laddish for 18th all time on that list.

Sporting KC II

Kaveh Rad made his 50th regular season start, he’s the 6th player to reach that mark.

His 50th start in league play broke his tie with Wilson Harris for 6th all time on that list.

It was Rad’s 50th start in all competitions, he’s the 9th player to reach that mark.

His 50th start in all competitions tie him with Tyler Pasher for 8th all time on that list.

Rad made his 53rd appearance in all competitions for SKCII, tying him with Colton Storm for 13th all time on that list.

At 24 years, 174 days, Josh Coan became the 19th oldest player to score a goal in league play or in all competitions.

In the 29th minute, Kayden Pierre passed Oumar Ballo and moved into 20th place for league minutes played for SKCII. He finished the game with 2,962 minutes played.

Pierre made his 32nd league start, tying him with Ballo for 19th all time on that list.