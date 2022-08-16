The Current is a vibe.

We could feel it the moment we walked through the front entrance of the brand new $18 million training complex. There’s an excitement around the KC Current right now which simly cannot be ignored.

Do the fresh paint and new car smell have something to do with it? Perhaps. But this building has a palpable atmosphere among it’s halls.

Club President Allison Howard has been in KC for three months now, since her move from the Los Angeles Lakers where she served as VP of Corporate Partnerships for the last five years. Her decade long experience with one of the most famous sports franchises on the planet, becomes very clear after talking with her for just a short time. She’s among a front office filled with wildly impressive people who are all incredibly passionate about the work they’re doing.

Sitting in a gorgeous conference room overlooking three training fields, Howard quickly confirmed that energy we felt.

“The workout room is directly below us... and the music is blaring! So you can really feel the liveliness.”

This complex provides this club the opportunity to have the front office staff and the players working closely together. Something unique to most women’s clubs throughout the world. “It’s nice for everybody when they’re under one roof to really feel a part of, and get the vibe and the energy of working with professional athletes,” she explained.

“Because it’s extremely motivating.”

That feeling has poured over onto the field as the Current are in the midst of a ten game unbeaten run in the NWSL. The club is working hard to set a new attendance record for a women’s soccer match in Kansas City on Friday night as Angel City FC come to town. The media game will take place at halftime, which will surely bring extra eyes to the event.

Tuesday, August 16th is 816 Day in Kansas City! The team has opened up a special chance to secure your seats in the new stadium, set to open in 2024. You can make a deposit and read the full statement at KCCurrentStadium.com.

Listen to our full ten-minute interview with KC Current President Allison Howard below!

