The Tea(L), a Kansas City Current Podcast, Episode 21: UnbeaTEN after Chaos in North Carolina

By Cindy Lara
It’s Episode 21 of The Tea(L), a Kansas City Current podcast.

In this episode: After a chaotic game against the North Carolina Courage, the Kansas City Current continued their unbeaten streak with a win, making it now 10 games without a loss. A recap of the game at the Courage, KC stats and NWSL news, appreciation for Lo’eau LaBonta, the upcoming game vs. Angel City, and good times!

The Tea(L), a KC Current Podcast, was first recorded in August 2021 to bring more content and coverage to the Kansas City-based NWSL team, the Current. It is the only podcast exclusively covering the Current, and it is available on all your favorite podcast platforms.

Thanks for listening!

