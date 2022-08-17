Across State Lines: European Seasons Continue to Kick Off

European seasons continue to kick off their 2022-2023 seasons this past week, joining more teams that kicked off the week before. Former Sporting KC academy player got the start for Venezia FC in their Serie B opener against Genoa. Busio missed Venezia’s Copa Italia match last week, but played 69 minutes in Venezia’s 2-1 loss to Genoa. Elsewhere, former FC Kansas City player, Tiffany Cameron got her season off to a flying start, scoring a hattrick for her Hungarian club Gyor in a 9-0 win over Ujpest.

Here’s the rest of this week’s update.

Key

SKC - former Sporting KC players

ACA - former Sporting KC academy players (finished with college eligibility)

KC - Kansas City area players

SPR - former Swope Park Rangers/Sporting KC II players

COL - local college players

Comets - former Comets players

FCKC - former FC Kansas City players

KCNWSL/KCC - former KC NWSL/KC Current players

Note: Players under contract to Sporting Kansas City at this time are not included on this list, the exception being players loaned outside of Kansas City.

MLS

Jalil Anibaba (SKC) - Columbus - Dressed but did not play in Columbus’s 1-1 draw with Colorado.

Lucas Bartlett (ACA) - Dallas - Did not dress in Dallas’s 4-1 win over San Jose.

Nick Besler (KC) - Salt Lake - Dressed but did not play in RSL’s 2-1 win over Seattle.

Latif Blessing (SKC) - LAFC - Came off the bench and played 26 minutes in LAFC’s 5-0 win over Charlotte. Came off the bench and played 17 minutes in LAFC’s 1-0 win over DC.

Teal Bunbury (SKC) - Nashville - Did not dress in Nashville’s 2-1 loss to Minnesota.

Eric Dick (SKC) - Minnesota - Did not dress in Minnesota’s 2-1 win over Nashville.

Dom Dwyer (SKC) - Atlanta - Came off the bench and played 21 minutes in Atlanta’s 2-2 draw with Cincinnati.

Nicholas Gioacchini (KC) - Orlando - Dressed but did not play in Orlando’s 1-0 win over New York.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Colorado (Loan) - Started and played 80 minutes in Colorado’s 1-1 draw with Columbus.

Erik Hurtado (SKC) - Columbus - Came off the bench and played 19 minutes in Columbus’s 1-1 draw with Colorado.

Preston Judd (SPR) - LA - Did not dress in LA’s 5-2 win over Vancouver.

Kei Kamara (SKC) - Montreal - Came off the bench and played 13 minutes in Montreal’s 3-2 win over Houston.

Alec Kann (SKC) - Cincinnati - Dressed but did not play in Cincinnati’s 2-2 draw with Atlanta.

Jon Kempin (SKC) - DC - Did not dress in either of DC’s games.

Jaylin Lindsey (SKC) - Charlotte - Came off the bench and played 6 minutes in Charlotte’s 5-0 loss to LAFC.

Luis Martins (SKC) - Vancouver - Did not dress in Vancouver’s 5-2 loss to LA.

Jimmy Medranda (SKC) - Seattle - Came off the bench and played 13 minutes in Seattle’s 2-1 loss to RSL.

Tyler Pasher (SKC) - New York - Dressed but did not play in New York’s 1-0 loss to Orlando.

Kelyn Rowe (SKC) - Seattle - Came off the bench and played 13 minutes in Seattle’s 2-1 loss to RSL.

Diego Rubio (SKC) - Colorado - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Colorado’s 1-1 draw with Columbus.

Ilie Sanchez (SKC) - LAFC - Started and played 64 minutes in LAFC’s 5-0 win over Charlotte. Started and played 90 minutes in LAFC’s 1-0 win over DC.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - LA - Did not dress in LA’s 5-2 win over Vancouver.

CJ Sapong (SKC) - Nashville - Started and played 90 minutes in Nashville’s 2-1 loss to Minnesota.

Gedion Zelalem (SKC) - New York City - Did not dress in NYCFC’s 3-2 loss to Miami.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte - Did not dress in Charlotte’s 5-0 loss to LAFC.

NWSL

Dorian Bailey (KC) - Washington - Started and played 90 minutes in Washington’s 2-1 loss to Portland.

Nicole Barnhart (FCKC) - Washington - Did not dress in Washington’s 2-1 loss to Portland.

Katie Bowen (FCKC) - North Carolina - Dressed but did not play in North Carolina’s 4-3 loss to KC.

Shea Groom (KC) - Houston - Started and played 73 minutes in Houston’s 0-0 draw with Louisville.

Haley Hanson (KC) - Houston - Came off the bench and played 17 minutes in Houston’s 0-0 draw with Louisville.

Darian Jenkins (KCC) - Orlando - Came off the bench and played 39 minutes in Orlando’s 1-0 win over San Diego.

Jaycie Johnson (KC) - Kansas City - Did not dress in KC’s 4-3 win over North Carolina.

Gunnhildur Jonsdottir (KCNWSL) - Orlando - Came off the bench and played 26 minutes in Orlando’s 1-0 win over San Diego.

Tziarra King (KCNWSL) - Reign - Started and played 45 minutes in OL Reign’s 4-1 win over Gotham.

CeCe Kizer (KC) - Kansas City - Started and played 80 minutes, scoring a goal in KC’s 4-3 win over North Carolina.

Lo’eau LaBonta (FCKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 73 minutes recording a goal and an assist in KC’s 4-3 win over North Carolina.

Sydney Leroux (FCKC) - Angel City - Did not dress in Angel City’s 1-0 win over Chicago.

Jordyn Listro (KCC) - Orlando - Started and played 90 minutes in Orlando’s 1-0 win over San Diego.

Merritt Mathias (FCKC) - North Carolina - Came off the bench and played 15 minutes in North Carolina’s 4-3 loss to KC.

Addisyn Merrick (KC) - Kansas City - Came off the bench and played 17 minutes in KC’s 4-3 win over North Carolina.

Kristie Mewis (FCKC) - Gotham - Started and played 50 minutes in Gotham’s 4-1 loss to OL Reign.

Sinclaire Miramontez (KC) - Reign - Did not dress in OL Reign’s 4-1 win over Gotham.

Kiki Pickett (KCC) - North Carolina - Dressed but did not play in North Carolina’s 4-3 loss to KC.

Brittany Ratcliffe (FCKC) - North Carolina - Came off the bench and played 7 minutes in North Carolina’s 4-3 loss to KC.

Dominique Richardson (FCKC) - Gotham - Did not dress in Gotham’s 4-1 loss to OL Reign.

Parker Roberts (KC) - Orlando - Did not dress in Orlando’s 1-0 win over San Diego.

Maegan Rosa (FCKC) - Houston - Did not dress in Houston’s 0-0 draw with Louisville.

Katelyn Rowland (FCKC) - North Carolina - Dressed but did not play in North Carolina’s 4-3 loss to KC.

Becky Sauerbrunn (FCKC) - Portland - Started and played 90 minutes in Portland’s 2-1 win over Washington.

Desiree Scott (FCKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes in KC’s 4-3 win over North Carolina.

Abby Smith (KCNWLS) - Portland - Dressed but did not play in Portland’s 2-1 win over Washington.

Jada Talley (KCC) - Portland - Did not dress in Portland’s 2-1 win over Portland.

Erika Tymrak (FCKC) - Orlando - Started and played 90 minutes in Orlando’s 1-0 win over San Diego

Michele Vasconcelos (KCNWSL) - Portland - Dressed but did not play in Portland’s 2-1 win over Washington.

Gaby Vincent (KCC) - Washington - Dressed but did not play in Washington’s 2-1 loss to Portland.

Jenna Winebrenner (KC) - Kansas City - Dressed but did not play in KC’s 4-3 win over North Carolina.

USL Championship

Saad Abdul-Salaam (SKC) - San Antonio - Started and played 45 minutes in San Antonio’s 2-1 win over Loudoun. Started and played 90 minutes in San Antonio’s 2-0 win over Las Vegas.

Danny Barbir (SPR) - Oakland - Dressed but did not play in Oakland’s 1-1 draw with Detroit.

Hadji Barry (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring 2 goals in Colorado Springs’s 4-4 draw with El Paso.

Kharlton Belmar (SKC) - Colorado Springs - Dressed but did not play in Colorado Springs’s 4-4 draw with El Paso.

Chase Bromstedt (ACA) - Las Vegas - Dressed but did not play in Las Vegas’s 2-0 loss to San Antonio.

Mataeo Bunbury (ACA) - Birmingham - Dressed but did not play in Birmingham’s 1-0 win over San Diego.

Petar Cuic (SPR) - Tulsa - Came off the bench and played 9 minutes in Tulsa’s 2-1 win over Miami.

Amadou Dia (SKC) - Louisville - Started and played 90 minutes in Louisville’s 1-0 win over Tampa Bay.

Liam Doyle (SPR) - Los Angeles - Started and played 90 minutes in LA’s 2-2 draw with New Mexico.

Tyler Freeman (SKC) - Loudoun - Came off the bench and played 21 minutes in Loudoun’s 2-1 loss to San Antonio.

Kyle Greig (KC) - Tampa Bay - Came off the bench and played 29 minutes in Tampa Bay’s 1-0 loss to Louisville.

Wilson Harris (SKC) - Louisville - Came off the bench and played 30 minutes, scoring a goal in Louisville’s 1-0 win over Tampa Bay.

Christian Herrera (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Dressed but did not play in Colorado Springs’s 4-4 draw with El Paso.

Ryan James (SKC) - Birmingham - Came off the bench and played 22 minutes in Birmingham’s 1-0 win over San Diego.

Mechack Jerome (SKC) - Indy - Started and played 90 minutes in Indy’s 2-1 loss to Hartford.

Dane Kelly (SPR) - Pittsburgh - Came off the bench and played 34 minutes in Pittsburgh’s 2-0 loss to Memphis.

Matt Lewis (SKC) - Detroit - Started and played 90 minutes in Detroit’s 1-1 draw with Oakland.

Mikey Lopez (SKC) - Birmingham - Started and played 90 minutes in Birmingham’s 1-0 win over San Diego.

Lebo Moloto (SPR) - Tulsa - Dressed but did not play in Tulsa’s 2-1 win over Miami.

James Musa (SKC) - Phoenix - Started and played 90 minutes in Phoenix’s 2-1 loss to Orange County.

Enoch Mushagalusa (SPR) - Louisville - Started and played 60 minutes in Louisville’s 1-0 win over Tampa Bay.

Bryam Rebellon (SPR) - Indy - Started and played 74 minutes in Indy’s 2- loss to Hartford.

Camden Riley (SKC) - San Diego - Came off the bench and played 16 minutes in San Diego’s 1-0 win over Monterey Bay. Started and played 68 minutes in San Diego’s 1-0 loss to Birmingham.

Tony Rocha (SKC) - Orange County - Did not dress in Orange County’s 2-1 win over Phoenix.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - Los Angeles (loan) - Started and played 90 minutes in LA’s 2-2 draw with New Mexico.

Mark Segbers (SPR) - Miami - Started and played 90 minutes in Miami’s 2-1 loss to Tulsa. Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Miami’s 2-0 win over Atlanta.

Parker Siegfried (SKC) - Louisville - Dressed but did not play in Louisville’s 1-0 win over Tampa Bay.

Matheus Silva (SPR) - Tulsa - Did not dress in Tulsa’s 2-1 win over Miami.

Graham Smith (SKC) - Memphis - Started and played 90 minutes in Memphis’s 2-0 win over Pittsburgh.

Brett St. Martin (SKC) - Charleston - Did not dress in Charleston’s 3-1 win over New York.

Aedan Stanley (SPR) - Miami - Started and played 90 minutes in Miami’s 2-1 loss to Tulsa. Started and played 90 minutes in Miami’s 2-0 win over Atlanta.

Alex Tambakis (SKC) - New Mexico - Dressed but did not play in New Mexico’s 2-2 draw with LA.

Christian Volesky (SKC) - Monterey Bay - Came off the bench and played 28 minutes in Monterey Bay’s 1-0 loss to San Diego. Started and played 79 minutes, scoring a goal in Monterey Bay’s 1-0 win over Sacramento.

Ciaran Winters (ACA) - Tulsa - Did not dress in Tulsa’s 2-1 win over Miami.

MLS Next Pro

Sagir Arce (KC) - Minnesota (Loan) - Came off the bench and played 18 minutes, scoring a goal in Minnesota’s 2-1 win over Tacoma.

Ezra Armstrong (ACA) - St. Louis - Started and played 62 minutes, recording an assist in St. Louis’s 4-1 win over Vancouver.

Lucas Bartlett (ACA) - North Texas (Loan) - Started and played 90 minutes in North Texas’s 4-0 win over SLC.

Esai Easley (SKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes in KC’s 2-0 win over Portland.

Spencer Glass (SKC) - Kansas City - Did not dress in KC’s 2-0 win over Portland.

Coby Jones (ACA) - Kansas City - Came off the bench and played 23 minutes in KC’s 2-0 win over Portland.

Alex Kann (SKC) - Cincinnati (Loan) - Started and played 90 minutes in Cincinnati’s 3-3 (4-2) shootout win over Columbus.

Wan Kuzain (SKC) - St. Louis - Started and played 72 minutes, scoring a goal in St. Louis’s 4-1 win over Vancouver.

Isaiah LeFlore (ACA) - Houston - Started and played 90 minutes in Houston’s 1-1 (5-4) shootout loss to Colorado.

Mikey Lenis (ACA) - Kansas City - Dressed but did not play in KC’s 2-0 win over Portland.

Cole McLagan (KC) - Kansas City - Did not dress in KC’s 2-0 win over Portland.

Jahon Rad (ACA) - Kansas City - Dressed but did not play in KC’s 2-0 win over Portland.

Dillon Serna (SPR) - Colorado - Did not dress in Colorado’s 1-1 (5-4) shootout win over Houston.

Travian Sousa (SPR) - Tacoma - Started and played 84 minutes in Tacoma’s 2-1 loss to Minnesota.

Brooks Thompson (SKC) - Philadelphia - Dressed but did not play in Philadelphia’s 2-2 (5-4) shootout win over Miami.

Julian Vazquez (SKC) - Kansas City - Came off the bench and played 5 minutes in KC’s 2-0 win over Portland.

USL1

Dakota Barnathan (SPR) - Richmond - Started and played 90 minutes in Richmond’s 1-0 loss to Greenville.

Grayson Barber (SKC) - Charlotte - Came off the bench and played 11 minutes in Charlotte’s 3-0 win over South Georgia.

Brandon Fricke (ACA) - Greenville - Started and played 90 minutes in Greenville’s 1-0 win over Richmond.

Luis Gil (SKC) - Omaha - Started and played 85 minutes in Omaha’s 1-1 draw with Northern Colorado.

Jamil Roberts (SKC) - South Georgia - Started and played 45 minutes in South Georgia’s 3-0 loss to Charlotte.

Rojay Smith (SPR) - Madison - Started and played 87 minutes in Madison’s 2-1 loss to North Carolina. Started and played 90 minutes in Madison’s 1-1 draw with Chattanooga.

Ualefi (SKC) - Chattanooga - Started and played 45 minutes in Chattanooga’s 1-1 draw with Madison.

Ethan Vanacore-Decker (SPR) - Richmond - Started and played 70 minutes in Richmond’s 1-0 loss to Greenville.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte (Loan) - Started and played 90 minutes in Charlotte’s 3-0 win over South Georgia.

NISA

Matt Constant (SKC) - Michigan - No game this week.

Michael Kafari (SKC) - Syracuse - Came off the bench and played 20 minutes in Syracuse’s 3-0 win over Chattanooga.

Franky Martinez (SKC) - Chattanooga - Started and played 90 minutes in Chattanooga’s 1-0 loss to Cal United. Started and played 90 minutes in Chattanooga's 3-0 loss to Syracuse.

International

Korede Aiyegbusi (SKC) - Amical Saint-Prex - Switzerland - No game until 8/21.

Rassambek Akhmatov (SPR) - FK Maktaaral - Kazakhstan - Came off the bench and played 19 minutes in Maktaaral’s 1-1 draw with Taraz.

Alexsander (SPR) - Sao Joseense - Brazil - Offseason.

Ayyoub Allach (SPR) - RE Virton - Belgium - Came off the bench and played 29 minutes in Virton’s 1-1 draw with RWDM. Started and played 90 minutes in Virton’s 9-1 cup win over Arquet.

Ever Alvarado (SKC) - Vida - Honduras - Dressed but did not play in Vida’s 2-2 draw with Motagua. Did not dress in Vida’s 2-0 win over Real Sociedad.

Emiliano Amor (SKC) - Colo-Colo - Chile - Did not dress in Colo-Colo’s 1-0 win over Palestino.

Sagir Arce (KC) - Mazatlan FC - Mexico - Loaned to Minnesota United 2.

Ayrton (SPR) - Mantois 78 - France - Offseason.

Botond Barath (SKC) - Vasas - Hungary - Started and played 29 minutes before being red carded in Vasas’s 1-1 draw with Debrecen.

Jose Barragan (SPR) - Deportivo Pasto - Colombia - No game this week.

Robert Beric (SKC) - Tianjin Tigers - China - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes, recording an assist in Tianjin’s 4-3 win over Hebei FC. Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Tianjin’s 2-2 draw with Changchun Yatai.

Claudio Bieler (SKC) - Atletico Rafaela - Argentina - Started and played 90 minutes in Atletico’s 2-1 loss to Estudiantes Caseros.

Gianluca Busio (SKC) - Venezia - Italy - Started and played 69 minutes in Venezia’s 2-1 loss to Genoa.

Tiffany Cameron (FCKC) - Gyor - Hungary - Started and played 72 minutes, scoring 3 goals in Gyor’s 9-0 win over Ujpest.

Thierry Catherine (SPR) - Golden Lion - Martinique - Offseason.

Sunil Chhetri (SKC) - Bengaluru - India - Offseason.

Killian Colombie (SPR) - Fjolnir - Iceland - Started and played 90 minutes in Fjolnir’s 4-1 win over KV.

Rachel Corsie (KCC) - Aston Villa - England - No game until 9/11.

Yohan Croizet (SKC) - Ujpest FC - Hungary - Did not dress in Ujpest’s 1-1 draw with Zalaegerszegi.

Renae Cuellar (FCKC) - Tijuana - Mexico - Started and played 78 minutes, scoring a goal in Tijuana’s 3-2 loss to Puebla.

Amer Didic (SKC) - Pacific - Canada - Started and played 90 minutes in Pacific’s 1-0 win over Atletico Ottawa.

Pablo Escobar (SKC) - Arabe Unido - Panama - Did not dress in either of Arabe’s games.

Gerso Fernandes (SKC) - Jeju United - South Korea - Started and played 60 minutes, scoring a goal in Jeju’s 5-0 win over Pohang Steelers.

Amanda Frisbie (FCKC) - Atletico Madrid - Spain - No game until 9/10.

Katrina Gorry (FCKC) - Brisbane - Australia - Offseason.

Johnny Grant (SPR) - Forge - Canada - Did not dress in Forge’s 2-1 loss to Cavalry

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Universidad Catolica - Chile - Loaned to Colorado Rapids.

Nicolas Hasler (SKC) - Vaduz - Liechtenstein - Came off the bench and played 20 minutes in Vaduz’s 4-2 Conference League win over Konyaspor. Started and played 84 minutes in Vaduz’s 4-2 loss to Thun.

Allie Hess (KCC) - MSV Duisburg - Germany - No game until 9/15.

Shelby High (KC) - Vilaverdense - Portugal - No game until 9/11.

Will John (SKC) - Jarun Zagreb - Croatia - Did not dress in Jarun’s 3-1 loss to Rudes.

Igor Juliao (SKC) - Vizela - Portugal - Did not dress in Vizela’s 1-0 loss to Porto.

Igor Kostrov (SKC) - FK Gomel - Belarus - Started and played 90 minutes in Gomel’s 1-0 win over Slavia.

Mariana Larroquette (KCC) - Sporting CP - Portugal - No game until 9/10.

Lorant Lettner (COL-UMKC) - Dabas - Hungary - Started and played 65 minutes in Dabas’s 4-1 win over Cegledi VSE.

Cristian Lobato (SKC) - L’Hospitalet - Spain - No game until 9/10.

Jerome Ngom Mbekeli (SPR) - Apejes - Cameroon - Offseason.

Tiffany McCarty (FCKC) - Thor/KA - Iceland - Came off the bench and played 23 minutes in Thor/KA’s 2-0 loss to Selfoss.

Kyle McLagan (KC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Started and played 120 minutes in Reykjavik’s 4-1 Conference League loss to Lech Poznan. Started and played 90 minutes in Reykjavik’s 1-1 draw with Breidablik.

Eric McWoods (COL-UMKC) - Finn Harps - Ireland - Started and played 90 minutes in Finn Harps’s 2-1 loss to UCD.

Ropapa Mensah (SPR) - Port Fouad - Egypt - Offseason.

Soni Mustivar (SKC) - Entente SSG - France - No game until 8/27.

Carly Nelson (KCNWSL) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - Started and played 90 minutes in Nordsjaelland’s 3-0 win over KoldingQ.

Krisztian Nemeth (SKC) - MTK Budapest - Hungary - Started and played 79 minutes, scoring a goal in MTK’s 5-2 win over Dorogi.

Heather O’Reilly (FCKC) - Shelbourne - Ireland - Started and played 45 minutes in Shebourne’s 4-0 win over Treaty United.

Kevin Oliveira (SKC) - Daxo Katokopias - Cyprus - No game until 8/26.

Luis Olivera (SPR) - Defensores Unidors - Argentina - Did not play in Defensores’s 2-1 win over UAI Urquiza.

Erik Palmer-Brown (SKC) - Troyes - France - Started and played 90 minutes in Troyes’s 3-0 loss to Toulouse.

Lucy Parker (KCNWSL) - West Ham - England - No game until 9/11.

Toni Payne (FCKC) - Sevilla - Spain - No game until 9/10.

Pandelis Popgeorgiev (COL-UMKC) - Makoi - Hungary - Started and played 45 minutes in Makoi’s 2-1 loss to Ivancsa KSE.

Rokas Pukstas (ACA) - Hajduk Split - Croatia - Did not dress in either of Hajduk’s games.

Roberto Puncec (SKC) - Botev Plovdiv - Bulgaria - Started and played 90 minutes in Botev’s 1-1 draw with Beroe.

Pablo Punyed (SKC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Started and played 120 minutes in Reykjavik’s 4-1 Conference League loss to Lech Poznan. Came off the bench and played 63 minutes in Reykjavik’s 1-1 draw with Breidablik.

Jordi Quintilla (SKC) - St. Gallen - Switzerland - Started and played 54 minutes, recording an assist in St. Gallen’s 4-1 win over Luzern.

Brianne Reed (FCKC) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - Started and played 90 minutes in Nordsjaelland’s 3-0 win over KoldingQ.

Dominik Resetar (SPR) - NK Rudes - Croatia - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Rudes’s 3-1 win over Jarun.

Anel Sabanadzovic (KC) - AEK Athens B - Greece - Offseason.

Rodrigo Saravia (SPR) - Plaza Colonia - Uruguay - Started and played 80 minutes in Plaza’s 2-0 win over Cerro Largo.

Peter Schmetz (SKC) - VfB 03 Hilden - Germany - Started and played 90 minutes in Hilden’s 3-1 win over FC Kray. Started and played 90 minutes in Hilden’s 3-1 win over Hamborn.

Nansel Selbol (SKC) - NK BSK Bijelo Brdo - Croatia - Did not dress in Bijelo Brdo’s 2-1 loss to Hrvatski Dragovoljac.

Arielle Ship (KCC) - Kalmar - Sweden - Did not dress in Kalmar’s 1-1 draw with Umea.

Jessica Silva (KCC) - Benfica - Portugal - No game until 9/11.

Yann Songo’o (SKC) - Bradford City - England - Dressed but did not play in either of Bradford’s games.

Martin Steuble (SKC) - Port FC - Thailand - Started and played 90 minutes in Port’s 0-0 draw with Lamphun Warriors.

Milos Stojcev (SKC) - Graficar Belgrad - Serbia - Started and played 64 minutes in Graficar’s 3-0 win over Rad Beograd.

Boubacar Traore (SPR) - Honved - Hungary - Came off the bench and played 12 minutes in Honved’s 3-3 draw with Paksi.

Nikola Vujnovic (SKC) - Vozdovac - Serbia - Did not dress in Vozdovac’s 4-0 loss to Red Star Belgrade.

Duval Wapiwo (SPR) - Al-Madina Tripoli - Libya - Offseason.

Ze Pedro (SPR) - Sanjoanense - Portugal - No game until 8/21.

Indoor

Felipe Abreu (COL-Mid-American) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Christian Anderaos (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Mitchell Cardenas (SKC) - San Diego - Offseason.

Christian Duke (SKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Chris Favela (KC) - St. Louis - Offseason.

Ignacio Flores (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Dom Francis (Comets) - Harrisburg - Offseason.

Jeff Hughes (Comets) - Ontario - Offseason.

Adam James (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Mike Jones (SKC) - Dallas - Offseason.

Ray Lee (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Rodolfo Lopes (COL-Park) - Central Florida - Offseason.

Nick McDonald (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Alex Megson (Comets) - Tacoma - Offseason.

Lou Misner (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Ramone Palmer (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Robert Palmer (COL-Park) - Ontario - Offseason.

Boris Pardo (SKC) - San Diego - Offseason.

Brett Petricek (Comets) - Florida - Offseason.

Guerrero Pino (COL-UMKC) - San Diego - Offseason.

Travis Pittman (Comets) - Ontario - Offseason.

Henry Ramirez (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Mirko Sandivari (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Absalom Solorio (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

John Sosa (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Lucas Sousa (COL-Park)- Kansas City - Offseason.

Stefan St. Louis (Comets) - Utica - Offseason.

Steve Tekesky (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Danny Waltman (Comets) - Tacoma - Offseason.

Kiel Williams (Comets) - Florida - Offseason.

NPSL

Wyatt Fowler (KC) - Sunflower State - Offseason.

David Greczek (SKC) - Motown - Offseason.

Kamar Marriott (SKC) - Fort Worth - Offseason.

Amobi Okugo (SKC) - Sacramento - Offseason.

USL 2

Leroy Enzugusi (ACA) - Des Moines - Offseason.

Active without a club or unknown

Joe Amico (ACA)

Bernardo Anor (SKC)

Stefan Antonijevic (SKC)

Emmanuel Appiah (SKC)

Will Bagrou (SKC)

Akeil Barrett (SPR)

Louis Bennett II (SPR)

Tyler Blackwood (SPR)

Andre Braithwaite (Comets)

Servando Carrasco (SKC)

Rennico Clarke (SPR)

Daneil Cyrus (SKC)

Toni Dovale (SKC)

Steven Enna (ACA)

Mario Erpel (COL-Park)

Tomas Granitto (SKC)

Elvir Ibisevic (ACA)

Peterson Joseph (SKC)

James Kasak (SKC)

Seo-In Kim (ACA)

Will Little (ACA)

Rodolfo Lopes (COL-Park)

Michelle Maemone (KCC)

William Opoku Mensah (SPR)

Alex Molano (SKC)

James Marcelin (SKC)

Jose Mauri (SKC)

Robert Mirosavic (SPR)

Fredinho Mompremier (SPR)

Ashley Nick (KCNWSL)

David Panka (SPR)

Remi Prieur (SPR)

Sam Raben (SPR)

Jose Ramos (COL-MidAmerica)

Winston Reid (SKC)

Abdul Rwatubyaye (SKC)

Soony Saad (SKC)

Odaine Sinclair (COL-Baker)

Abby Small (KC)

Hector Solorio (ACA)

Tucker Stephenson (ACA)

Raisa Strom-Okimoto (KCNWSL)

Jaret Townsend (SKC)

Kris Tyrpak (SKC)

Wilfred Williams (SKC)

Zach Wright (SKC)