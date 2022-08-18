The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Friday night is a big night for the KC Current as Angel City FC come knocking. The house should be packed with a record-breaking crowd as they look to continue a ten-game unbeaten run.

The rosters are all set for the Media Game at halftime Friday night, and Cody is in very real danger from the studs of the Blue Testament staff.

Sporting KC lost a heartbreaker at Austin FC after blowing a fantastic first half performance, and 3-1 lead. How can a team look so strong in one half, and so terrible in the next?

William Agada is off to a hot start with three goals four appearances. This includes one of the best goal celebrations in club history. However, the goals he’s scored aren’t exactly bangers. Quite the opposite. And he’s had chances to score even more.

The faking of injuries is objectively one of the ugliest parts of our sport and should always be called out. Agada is new to the league and has some growing to do, but some of his antics thus far are not what we want to see SKC players take part in.

Jonathan Pulskamp has been thrust into full time duty and the team is getting a long look at the potential heir to the Melia throne. But we have our questions about him being ‘the guy’.

What do you think, is Pulskamp the future?

You can find The Blue Testament wherever you get your podcasts. Follow Cody @ThatCodyTho, Thad @TheBackpost, and Robert @SpKCLife. If you like the show, please subscribe, rate, & review!