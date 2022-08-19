Preview: Kansas City Current host Angel City FC

Match: Kansas City Current (7-4-4, 25 pts) vs Angel City FC (6-5-3, 21 pts)

When: Friday, August 19th at 7:00 p.m. CT

Where: Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City

Watch: CBS Sports Network

Listen: N/A

The Kansas City Current (7-4-4, 25 pts) return home to put their ten-game unbeaten streak on the line against a strong Angel City FC Friday night. The Current are 3-1-3 at home with the last loss at home on May 8th.

Angel City have a lose-draw-win pattern extending back over their last nine games and their last match was a 1-0 win over the Chicago Red Stars in LA. The visitors are 2-2-1 on the road with both road wins occurring in their first three matches against teams that were still struggling with Challenge Cup congestion.

These two teams met in California on May 21st with the Current missing out on points due to an unfortunate own goal. The Current were also struggling with some COVID protocol issues for that match so played short-handed.

Since May 26 (the last Current loss), the Current have:

· 10 games unbeaten

· 24 points (1st in NWSL since May 26)

· 7 wins (1st in NWSL since May 26)

· .850 Win Percentage (1st in NWSL since May 26)

· 8 Goals Allowed (Tied for least in NWSL since May 26)

· 4 shutouts (Tied for 2nd in NWSL since May 26)

Current had the last word against Courage

Kansas City traveled to North Carolina and came out on top of a back-and-forth goal fest with the Courage. North Carolina would score and then Kansas City would respond. Finally the Current’s newest face made the difference with a goal in the 79th minute. It was not just a goal but it was a spectacular shot from distance that earned Claire Lavogez player of the week honors.

Coach thoughts on the opponent

“I think they found the discipline in the way they want to play, so in possession, they’re a very good in-possession team,” Coach Matt Potter explained. “I think they’ve got a marquee player in Savannah McCaskill that goes undervalued or under talked about, whatever it is. A very good player in possession, she’s had national team experience for a reason, I think she’s found a home where she feels settled and the game plan seems to play to her strength. She’s very instrumental for them. I think when you have a player of that quality that’s good. And then they have threats, Savannah is very much is supported by Simone Charlie, or Lussi, or Endo, or Sydney Leroux, you name it. Depending on the personality of the player, they have scoring threat. So that would be first and foremost.

Then defensively they’ve navigated some difficult moments as have we with injuries, but they seem to be very in tune with what they want to do and when they want to do it.”

Availability

KC Current

OUT:

Jaycie Johnson (right leg)

Chloe Logarzo (right leg)

Sam Mewis (SEI- right leg)

Mallory Weber (SEI- right leg)

Lynn Williams (SEI- right leg)

Notes: Australian international Chloe Logarzo is still listed as out but is looking pretty good in training and could be off the injury report in the near future.

Angel City FC

OUT:

Hope Breslin (left shoulder)

Vanessa Gilles (right hip)

Sarah Gorden (right knee)

Sydney Leroux (right ankle)

Christen Press (SEI- right knee)

Jasmyne Spencer (Covid protocol)

M.A. Vignola (right hip)

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kansas City attacker Claire Lavogez – The newest face and accent to Kansas City came off the bench in her first two appearances. Last match she came on at half time scoring the spectacular game winner and added an assist as well. As Lavogez and the team gets to know each other, the attack should become even more interesting.

Kansas City forward Cece Kizer – Kizer has scored in three of her last four, four of her last five. Kizer is quickly moving up the scoring charts with five goals in her eight matches with Kansas City. The Current have not lost since acquiring the Kansas City native in trade from Louisville.

Angel City FC attacker Savannah McCaskill – The Angel City goal leader has five on the season and has scored three in her last four. Mexican national team forward has been on fire, scoring a brace in each of her last two outings and five in the last three. She is now third (7 goals) in NWSL behind co-leaders Alex Morgan and Sophia Smith with 11 goals each.