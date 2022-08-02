Sporting KC II July Review: The Streakiness Continues

Sporting KC II’s streaky season continued in July.

Opening the month with two wins, SKC II ended July with three straight losses without scoring.

July 2 — SKC II 4-2 North Texas SC

It was the Rauf Salifu show in SKC II’s Rock Chalk Park finale. The Ghanaian became the first player in MLS NEXT Pro history to score four goals in a game. Getting outshot 23-12, SKC II came away with a 4-2 come-from-behind win over the Western Conference leaders.

Rauf Salifu chips the keeper to complete the hat-trick! @SportingKCII 3-1 pic.twitter.com/paMXEOIVd1 — MLS NEXT Pro (@MLSNEXTPRO) July 3, 2022

July 10 — Colorado Rapids 2 0-2 SKC II

Kendall McIntosh stopped five shots to help SKC II to its third shutout of the year. The matchwinner came after 52 minutes when Cole McLagan knocked in a loose ball from a corner kick. Julian Vazquez made it 2-0 in the 70th minute with a wonderful left-footed shot to secure SKC II’s fourth road win this year.

.@SportingKCII find the second goal!



2-0 thanks to this Julian Vazquez finish. pic.twitter.com/Cy2hEzoEmA — MLS NEXT Pro (@MLSNEXTPRO) July 11, 2022

July 16 — Real Monarchs 1-0 SKC II

Seconds away from coming home with a result, 10-man Sporting II left Utah devastated after conceding the stoppage-time winner. Coming on as a halftime substitute, Paul Agyei was sent off in the 65th minute for two yellow cards. After hitting a shot off the post, the ball fell for Benjamin Rodriguez again as he made no mistake on the second time.

STOPPAGE TIME STUNNER!!!!@RealMonarchs's Benjamin Rodriguez really just did that! pic.twitter.com/145ylAyfFQ — MLS NEXT Pro (@MLSNEXTPRO) July 17, 2022

July 22 — SKC II 0-3 Tacoma Defiance

With SKC II making their return to Swope Soccer Village, Tacoma proved to be too defiant for the hosts. After conceding just three minutes in, Marlon Vargas raced 60+ yards with just three touches to make it 2-0 in the 21st minute. Vargas found his brace in the second half after winning the ball with a physical challenge in the midfield.

Vargas gets in behind and slots it home!



2-0 @TACdefiance pic.twitter.com/7bOdSZu9uh — MLS NEXT Pro (@MLSNEXTPRO) July 23, 2022

July 31 — North Texas SC 3-0 SKC II

SKC II concluded July with another 3-0 loss, this time against the FC Dallas affiliate. Carlito Saylon, a 16-year-old Academy product, had three saves in his MLS NEXT Pro debut. North Texas forward Bernard Kamungo became the sixth player to reach double-digit goals with his strike seven minutes in. With a 2-0 lead, Kamungo headed in his 11th goal of the year in the 68th minute to secure all three points with a 3-0 win.

Bernie Kamungo beats the keeper for his tenth of the season! @northtexasSC 1-0 pic.twitter.com/fCi8ITi8pM — MLS NEXT Pro (@MLSNEXTPRO) August 1, 2022

Both SKC’s first and second teams had promising starts to July, but a lack of production in the final third became a theme as the month wore on.

Wanna feel even worse about #SportingKC right now? With their shutout loss today, SKCII hasn't scored in 290 minutes. So combined the 2 teams haven't scored a goal in 707 minutes of action... Closing in on 12 HOURS without a goal — Mike (@downthebyline) August 1, 2022

Stats from June

2 wins; 3 losses

Goal Difference: -3

Goals Scored: 6

Goals Allowed: 9

Goal scorers:

Rauf Salifu — 4 (all vs North Texas)

Cole McLagan — 1 (vs Colorado)

Julian Vazquez — 1 (vs Colorado)

Assists:

Guy Michaeli — 2 (vs North Texas)

Collin Fernandez — 1 (vs North Texas)

Esai Easley — 1 (vs Colorado)

Minutes Played (450 minutes possible):

Esai Easley — 450 minutes Curtez Kellman — 391 minutes Collin Fernandez — 360 minutes

SKC II Season Leaders

Goals:

Rauf Salifu — 6 goals Julian Vazquez; Mataeo Bunbury* — 4 goals Cole McLagan — 2 goals

*Bunbury no longer with SKC II; signed with USL Championship side Birmingham Legion

Assists:

Collin Fernandez — 4 assists Julian Vazquez — 3 assists Guy Michaeli; Cade Thomson — 2 assists

Goalkeeper Record:

John Pulskamp — 3-2-1 Kendall McIntosh — 4-5-1 Ethan Bandre — 0-1 Carlito Slayton — 0-1

Clean Sheets:

Kendall McIntosh — 2 John Pulskamp — 1

Saves (%):

Kendall McIntosh — 34 (69.4%) John Pulskamp — 25 (73.5%) Ethan Bandre — 5 (71.4%) Carlito Slayton — 3 (50%)

Season Standings:

23 points — 7 wins; 9 losses; 2 ties (0-2 in PK shootouts)

5th in Frontier Division

8th in Western Conference

14th overall

Sporting KC II will play four of their final six games in August, with two at Swope on August 14 and 28.