Rock Bottom

The worse things get for Sporting KC, the more we have to talk about. You thought the low point of the season had come months ago? The boys seemed to be playing much better than the beginning of the season. Reinforcements have arrived.

And yet... here we are again. A new low point.

But hey, the media game was a success! In that Thad survived. Cody missed the email. The KC Current also give us some positives to talk about this week.

We second guess Peter Vermes’ lineup choice for the Open Cup Semifinal in Sacramento, as well as his choices for the PK takers. How does Graham Zusi go 5th?

Felipe Hernandez is developing a bit of a reputation. Did yelling at the keeper inspire him to make the winning save?

Youthful mistakes were a trend the next game against Austin FC as Cam Duke was sent off with an embarrassing second yellow card and Jonathan Pulskamp let in an inexcusable goal between his legs.

Will we find anything to cheer about the rest of the season?

