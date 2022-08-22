KC Current make huge trade sending Pickett to Gotham FC

The Kansas City Current have traded Canadian international midfielder Victoria Pickett to the OL Reign in exchange for $200,000 in allocation money and either OL Reign’s natural 1st round pick, currently held by NJ/NY Gotham, or Gotham’s 2nd highest selection in the 2023 NWSL Draft.

“Victoria has been an amazing player for Kansas City, and we want to thank her for all that she has done for this club and community,” said general manager Camille Levin Ashton via press release. “Victoria has an incredibly bright future, and we will always view her as part of the foundation which has become the Current.”

In the Current’s first draft since returning to Kansas City, Pickett was their second pick and 15th selection overall in the 2021 NWSL Draft. Pickett was one of the few bright spots for Kansas City that season, showing a dribbling ability that helped spark the limited offense in 2021.

Pickett had a goal and an assist last season and a goal in the Challenge Cup but despite her excellent dribbling ability, struggled to find the net or connect to her teammates in dangerous spots. With an upgraded roster in 2022, Pickett has been a regular starter but her minutes have dwindled at times. Now that Claire Lavogez is settling into the team her minutes may have reduced even more.

What does this mean for the Current?

Kansas City Current now have eight selections in the 2023 NWSL Draft, pending future trades of course. One pick each in the first and third rounds and three picks each in the second and fourth rounds.

This is a high price for Pickett, the Current acquired league high scorer and US Women’s National team regular Lynn Williams in the off season for $200,000 in allocation money, a first round pick and the rights to goalkeeper Katelyn Rowland. Just last week a trade sent 2021 NWSL Defender of the Year Caprice Dydasco from Gotham FC to the Houston Dash for $120,000 with a conditional $30,000 more.

There are factors of age, contract length in play but it is still a very good amount of allocation money for Pickett.

With all these draft picks and the $200,000 in allocation money, the combination of General Manager Camille Levin Ashton and Director of Soccer Operations Huw Williams have a lot of room to work to improve the roster this year and in the offseason. Williams has been a master at drafting good talent, especially later in the draft and Camille Levin Ashton has presided over the current Kansas City additions.

The FIFA transfer window for the NWSL closes on August 23rd so any international moves will have to be executed soon. The trade deadline within the league also ends this week.

Within the Current, regular midfielders like Desiree Scott and Lo’eau LaBonta have been bolstered by French newcomer Claire Lavogez to make for a dynamic and experienced group. Australian international Chloe Logarzo has been on the verge of coming off the injury report for a few weeks and will be pushing for minutes when she is cleared to play. Add in Alex Loera (more of a d-mid), Chardonnay Curran and a few others that can play in the midfield, it was a crowded spot.