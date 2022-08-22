Juice Boxes and Post Game Stats: 1200 Goals

A weekend of split results for Kansas City’s three teams as the KC Current got things started on Friday night with a 1-1 draw with Angel City FC. On Saturday, Sporting KC II was in the Pacific Northwest to take on the Tacoma Defiance, falling by a 1-0 score line. The weekend finished with Sporting KC taking down the Portland Timbers by a 4-1 score. Here are the stats and milestones from the three games.

Sporting KC

Andreu Fontas’s goal was the 1,200th in league play for Kansas City.

Daniel Salloi made his 165th appearance in all competitions for KC, tying him with Josh Wolff for 19th all time on that list.

Remi Walter made his 50th start in league play for KC, he’s the 61st player to reach that mark.

Cameron Duke made his 27th substitute appearance in league play for KC, tying him with Davy Arnaud for 20th all time on that list.

It was Duke’s 30th substitute appearance in all competitions, tying him with Diego Rubio for 20th all time on that list.

KC Current

Lo’eau LaBonta scored her 8th league goal for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Sarah Hagen for 5th all time on that list.

It was LaBonta’s 9th goal in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, breaking her tie with Hagen for 6th all time on that list.

LaBonta made her 65th league appearance for KC NWSL teams, tying her wtih Leigh Ann Brown for 6th all time on that list.

In the 4th minute, Kristen Edmonds passed Mandy Laddish and moved into 16th place all time for league minutes played for KC NWSL teams. She finished the game with 2,958 minutes played.

Edmonds made her 35th start in league play for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Merritt Mathias for 15th all time on that list.

Edmonds made her 43rd start in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, breaking her tie with Brittany Kolmel for 12th all time on that list.

Edmonds and Victoria Pickett made their 44th appearance in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, breaking their tie with Kolmel for 15th all time on that list.

In the 40th minute, Kristen Hamilton passed Laddish and moved into 18th all time for minutes played in all competitions for KC NWSL teams. She finished the game with 3,049 minutes played.

Hamilton made her 34th start in all competitions, tying her with Laddish for 19th all time on that list.

In the 35th minute, Elizabeth Ball passed Victoria Pickett and moved into 18th place all time for league minutes played for KC NWSL teams. She finished the game with 2,628 minutes played.

In the 53rd minute, Ball passed Laddish and moved into 19th place all time for minutes played in all competitions for KC NWSL teams. In the 80th minute, Ball then passed Hamilton and moved into 18th place on that list. She finished the game with 3,060 minutes played.

Ball made her 32nd appearance in league play for KC NWSL teams, breaking her tie with Amy LePeilbet and Elizabeth Bogus for 20th all time on that list.

Ball made her 31st start in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, breaking her tie with Pickett for 18th all time on that list.

Ball made her 35th start in all competitions, breaking her tie with Laddish for 18th all time on that list.

Sporting KC II

Kaveh Rad made his 51st start in league play, tying him with Wan Kuzain for 5th all time on that list.

Rad made his 54th appearance in all competitions, tying him with Adrian Zendejas and Kharlton Belmar for 11th all time on that list.

Rad made his 51st start in all competitions, breaking his tie with Tyler Pasher for 8th all time on that list.

In the 74th minute, Jake Davis passed Wilson Harris and moved into 9th place all time for league minutes played for SKCII. He finished the game with 4,021 minutes played.

In the 21st minute, Davis passed Parker Maher and moved into 12th place all time for minutes played in all competitions for SKCII. In the 82nd minute Davis then passed Harris and moved into 11th place all time on that list. He finished the game with 4,021 minutes played.

Davis made his 56th appearance in all competitions, breaking his tie with Maher, Pasher, and Nansel Selbol for 7th all time on that list.

Davis made his 46th league start for SKCII, tying him with Colton Storm for 9th all time on that list.

In the 55th minute Jahon Rad passed Camden Riley and moved into 18th place all time for league minutes played for SKCII. He finished the game with 3,058 minutes played.

In the 55th minute Rad passed Riley and moved into 19th place all time for minutes played in all competitions for SKCII. He finished the game with 3,058 minutes played.

Rad made his 51st appearance in league play for SKCII, breaking his tie with Maher for 9th all time on that list.

Rad made his 51st appearance in all competitions, breaking his tie with Mark Anthony Gonzalez for 15th all time on that list.