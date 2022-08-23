 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Tea(L), a Kansas City Current Podcast, Episode 22: Farewell, Victoria Pickett

It’s Episode 22 of The Tea(L), a Kansas City Current podcast.

By Cindy Lara
/ new

It’s Episode 22 of The Tea(L), a Kansas City Current podcast.

In this episode: In front of 10,395 fans, which is now a new NWSL attendance record in Kansas City, the KC Current continued its unbeaten streak with a 1-1 draw against Angel City FC. The team now looks ahead to hosting the North Carolina Courage. A preview of that game, the recap against Angel City, why Victoria Pickett being traded made us sad, US National Team roster news, and more!

The Tea(L), a KC Current Podcast, was first recorded in August 2021 to bring more content and coverage to the Kansas City-based NWSL team, the Current. It is the only podcast exclusively covering the Current, and it is available on all your favorite podcast platforms.

Thanks for listening!

More From The Blue Testament

Loading comments...