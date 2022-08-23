The Tea(L), a Kansas City Current Podcast, Episode 22: Farewell, Victoria Pickett

It’s Episode 22 of The Tea(L), a Kansas City Current podcast.

In this episode: In front of 10,395 fans, which is now a new NWSL attendance record in Kansas City, the KC Current continued its unbeaten streak with a 1-1 draw against Angel City FC. The team now looks ahead to hosting the North Carolina Courage. A preview of that game, the recap against Angel City, why Victoria Pickett being traded made us sad, US National Team roster news, and more!

The Tea(L), a KC Current Podcast, was first recorded in August 2021 to bring more content and coverage to the Kansas City-based NWSL team, the Current. It is the only podcast exclusively covering the Current, and it is available on all your favorite podcast platforms.

Thanks for listening!