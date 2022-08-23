The Best Moments of the Weekend

It was a beautiful night at Children’s Mercy Park on Friday as the KC Current drew Angel City 1-1 in front of a record breaking crowd, extending their unbeaten run to 11 matches. More than 10,000 fans were in attendance which is a new mark for women’s professional league soccer in KC.

Cody scored a goal in front of all of them and he will not let anyone forget about it. Everyone survived the media game without too much damage.

Victoria Pickett was traded away in a blockbuster deal. How much value did the Current get in return?

Willy Agada and John Pulskamp played the heroes as Sporting KC thrashed the Portland Timbers 4-1 to climb out of the cellar. Agada is in the zone. Erik Thommy has been a revelation. Pulskamp answered our question from last week with a fantastic game and the (double) save of the season.

