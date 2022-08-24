Across State Lines: O’Reilly Competes in Women’s UCL

As European leagues get into full swing, teams are playing their UEFA matches as well, attempting to qualify for the group stages of the different competitions. This past week, former FC Kansas City midfielder, Heather O’Reilly was attempting to qualify for the tournament with Irish side, Shelbourne FC. O’Reilly had come out of retirement to attempt to qualify. Unfortunately Shelbourne’s run ended in the first round of the qualifying tournament. After defeating ZNK Pomurje of Slovenia 1-0, Shelbourne fell 3-0 to Icelandic side Valur to end their qualification efforts. O’Reilly scored the goal for Shelbourne in their win against Pomurje.

Elsewhere, former Sporting KC defender, Abdul Rwatubyaye has returned to Rwanda and his former club, Rayon Sports. After leaving the US he had been playing in North Macedonia and but is now heading back home. Here’s the rest of this week’s update.

Key

SKC - former Sporting KC players

ACA - former Sporting KC academy players (finished with college eligibility)

KC - Kansas City area players

SPR - former Swope Park Rangers/Sporting KC II players

COL - local college players

Comets - former Comets players

FCKC - former FC Kansas City players

KCNWSL/KCC - former KC NWSL/KC Current players

Note: Players under contract to Sporting Kansas City at this time are not included on this list, the exception being players loaned outside of Kansas City.

MLS

Jalil Anibaba (SKC) - Columbus - Did not dress in Columbus’s 2-2 draw with Atlanta.

Lucas Bartlett (ACA) - Dallas - Did not dress in either of Dallas’s games.

Nick Besler (KC) - Salt Lake - Dressed but did not play in RSL’s 1-1 draw with Vancouver.

Latif Blessing (SKC) - LAFC - Started and played 64 minutes in LAFC’s 2-1 loss to San Jose.

Teal Bunbury (SKC) - Nashville - Did not dress in Nashville’s 4-0 win over Dallas.

Eric Dick (SKC) - Minnesota - Did not dress in Minnesota’s 2-1 win over Austin.

Dom Dwyer (SKC) - Atlanta - Came off the bench and played 26 minutes in Atlanta’s 2-1 loss to New York. Came off the bench and played 15 minutes in Atlanta’s 2-2 draw with Columbus.

Nicholas Gioacchini (KC) - Orlando - Came off the bench and played 4 minutes in Orlando’s 2-1 win over Charlotte.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Colorado (Loan) - Started and played 80 minutes in Colorado’s 2-1 loss to Vancouver. Started and played 85 minutes in Colorado’s 1-1 draw with Houston.

Erik Hurtado (SKC) - Columbus - Dressed but did not play in Columbus’s 2-2 draw with Atlanta.

Preston Judd (SPR) - LA - Did not dress in LA’s 3-3 draw with Seattle.

Kei Kamara (SKC) - Montreal - Started and played 77 minutes, scoring a goal in Montreal’s 4-0 win over New England.

Alec Kann (SKC) - Cincinnati - Dressed but did not play in Cincinnati’s 1-1 draw with New York.

Jon Kempin (SKC) - DC - Did not dress in DC’s 6-0 loss to Philadelphia.

Jaylin Lindsey (SKC) - Charlotte - Started and played 90 minutes in Charlotte’s 3-1 win over NYCFC. Started and played 90 minutes in Charlotte’s 2-1 loss to Orlando.

Luis Martins (SKC) - Vancouver - Came off the bench and played 5 minutes in Vancouver’s 2-1 win over Colorado. Dressed but did not play in Vancouver’s 1-1 draw with RSL.

Jimmy Medranda (SKC) - Seattle - Came off the bench and played 12 minutes in Seattle’s 3-3 draw with LA.

Tyler Pasher (SKC) - New York - Dressed but did not play in either of New York’s games.

Kelyn Rowe (SKC) - Seattle - Started and played 78 minutes, scoring a goal in Seattle’s 3-3 draw with LA.

Diego Rubio (SKC) - Colorado - Started and played 90 minutes in Colorado’s 2-1 loss to Vancouver. Did not dress in Colorado’s 1-1 draw with Houston.

Ilie Sanchez (SKC) - LAFC - Came off the bench and played 15 minutes before being red carded in LAFC’s 2-1 loss to San Jose.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - LA - Did not dress in LA’s 3-3 draw with Seattle.

CJ Sapong (SKC) - Nashville - Started and played 90 minutes, recording an assist in Nashville’s 4-0 win over Dallas.

Gedion Zelalem (SKC) - New York City - Dressed but did not play in NYCFC’s 3-1 loss to Charlotte. Did not dress in NYCFC’s 2-0 win over Chicago.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte - Did not dress in either of Charlotte’s games.

NWSL

Dorian Bailey (KC) - Washington - No game this week.

Nicole Barnhart (FCKC) - Washington - No game this week.

Katie Bowen (FCKC) - North Carolina - Dressed but did not play in North Carolina’s 4-0 win over Chicago.

Shea Groom (KC) - Houston - Started and played 45 minutes in Houston’s 2-1 win over Gotham. Came off the bench and played 27 minutes in Houston’s 3-1 loss to San Diego.

Haley Hanson (KC) - Orlando - Came off the bench and played 33 minutes in Orlando’s 2-1 win over Gotham.

Darian Jenkins (KCC) - Orlando - Did not dress in Orlando’s 2-1 win over Gotham.

Jaycie Johnson (KC) - Kansas City - Did not dress in KC’s 1-1 draw with Angel City.

Gunnhildur Jonsdottir (KCNWSL) - Orlando - Came off the bench and played 16 minutes in Orlando’s 2-1 win over Gotham.

Tziarra King (KCNWSL) - Reign - No game this week.

CeCe Kizer (KC) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes in KC’s 1-1 draw with Angel City.

Lo’eau LaBonta (FCKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in KC’s 1-1 draw with Angel City.

Sydney Leroux (FCKC) - Angel City - Did not dress in Angel City’s 1-1 draw with KC.

Jordyn Listro (KCC) - Orlando - Started and played 90 minutes in Orlando’s 2-1 win over Gotham.

Merritt Mathias (FCKC) - North Carolina - Started and played 76 minutes in North Carolina’s 4-0 win over Chicago.

Addisyn Merrick (KC) - Kansas City - Dressed but did not play in KC’s 1-1 draw with Angel City.

Kristie Mewis (FCKC) - Gotham - Started and played 90 minutes, recording an assist in Gotham’s 2-1 loss to Houston. Came off the bench and played 45 minutes, scoring a goal in Gotham’s 2-1 loss to Orlando.

Sinclaire Miramontez (KC) - Reign - No game this week.

Kiki Pickett (KCC) - North Carolina - Dressed but did not play in North Carolina’s 4-0 win over Chicago.

Victoria Pickett (KCC) - Gotham - Just traded to Gotham.

Brittany Ratcliffe (FCKC) - North Carolina - Dressed but did not play in North Carolina’s 4-0 win over Chicago.

Dominique Richardson (FCKC) - Gotham - Did not dress in either of Gotham’s games.

Parker Roberts (KC) - Orlando - Did not dress in Orlando’s 2-1 win over Gotham.

Maegan Rosa (FCKC) - Houston - Did not dress in either of Houston’s games.

Katelyn Rowland (FCKC) - North Carolina - Dressed but did not play in North Carolina’s 4-0 win over Chicago.

Becky Sauerbrunn (FCKC) - Portland - No game this week.

Desiree Scott (FCKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes in KC’s 1-1 draw with Angel City.

Abby Smith (KCNWLS) - Portland - No game this week.

Jada Talley (KCC) - Portland - No game this week.

Erika Tymrak (FCKC) - Orlando - Started and played 90 minutes in Orlando’s 2-1 win over Gotham.

Michele Vasconcelos (KCNWSL) - Portland - No game this week.

Gaby Vincent (KCC) - Washington - No game this week.

Jenna Winebrenner (KC) - Kansas City - Dressed but did not play in KC’s 1-1 draw with Angel City.

USL Championship

Saad Abdul-Salaam (SKC) - San Antonio - Started and played 66 minutes in San Antonio’s 2-2 draw with Rio Grande Valley.

Danny Barbir (SPR) - Oakland - No game this week.

Hadji Barry (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Started and played 90 minutes in Colorado Springs’s 3-0 loss to Sacramento. Started and played 89 minutes in Colorado Springs’s 1-0 win over Tampa Bay.

Kharlton Belmar (SKC) - Colorado Springs - Dressed but did not play in Colorado Springs’s 3-0 loss to Sacramento. Came off the bench and played 1 minute in Colorado Springs’s 1-0 win over Tampa Bay.

Chase Bromstedt (ACA) - Las Vegas - Came off the bench and played 7 minutes in Las Vegas’s 1-1 draw with Orange County. Came off the bench and played 11 minutes in Las Vegas’s 2-1 win over Sacramento.

Mataeo Bunbury (ACA) - Birmingham - Came off the bench and played 3 minutes in Birmingham’s 2-1 loss to Detroit. Dressed but did not play in Birmingham’s 4-2 win over Memphis.

Petar Cuic (SPR) - Tulsa - Did not dress in Tulsa’s 1-0 win over Indy.

Amadou Dia (SKC) - Louisville - Started and played 90 minutes in Louisville’s 1-0 win over Detroit.

Liam Doyle (SPR) - Los Angeles - Started and played 90 minutes in LA’s 1-1 draw with Charleston.

Tyler Freeman (SKC) - Loudoun - Started and played 85 minutes, scoring a goal in Loudoun’s 3-1 win over Atlanta.

Kyle Greig (KC) - Tampa Bay - Started and played 64 minutes in Tampa Bay’s 1-0 loss to Colorado Springs.

Wilson Harris (SKC) - Louisville - Started and played 89 minutes before being red carded in Louisville’s 1-0 win over Detroit.

Christian Herrera (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Dressed but did not play in either of Colorado Springs’s games.

Ryan James (SKC) - Birmingham - Started and played 45 minutes in Birmingham’s 2-1 loss to Detroit. Came off the bench and played 21 minutes in Birmingham’s 4-2 win over Memphis.

Mechack Jerome (SKC) - Indy - Started and played 90 minutes in Indy’s 1-0 loss to Tulsa.

Preston Judd (SPR) - Los Angeles (Loan) - Started and played 90 minutes in LA’s 1-1 draw with Charleston.

Dane Kelly (SPR) - Pittsburgh - Started and played 71 minutes in Pittsburgh’s 2-2 draw with New York.

Matt Lewis (SKC) - Detroit - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Detroit’s 2-1 win over Birmingham. Started and played 90 minutes in Detroit’s 1-0 loss to Louisville.

Mikey Lopez (SKC) - Birmingham - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Birmingham’s 2-1 loss to Detroit. Started and played 90 minutes in Birmingham’s 4-2 win over Memphis.

Lebo Moloto (SPR) - Tulsa - Started and played 66 minutes in Tulsa’s 1-0 win over Indy.

James Musa (SKC) - Phoenix - No game this week.

Enoch Mushagalusa (SPR) - Louisville - Started and played 72 minutes in Louisville’s 1-0 win over Detroit.

Bryam Rebellon (SPR) - Indy - Started and played 86 minutes in Indy’s 1-0 loss to Tulsa.

Camden Riley (SKC) - San Diego - Dressed but did not play in San Diego’s 3-1 win over El Paso.

Tony Rocha (SKC) - Orange County - Did not dress in Orange County’s 1-1 draw with Las Vegas.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - Los Angeles (loan) - Started and played 90 minutes in LA’s 1-1 draw with Charleston.

Mark Segbers (SPR) - Miami - Started and played 90 minutes in Miami’s 2-0 win over Hartford.

Parker Siegfried (SKC) - Louisville - Did not dress in Louisville’s 1-0 win over Detroit.

Matheus Silva (SPR) - Tulsa - Dressed but did not play in Tulsa’s 1-0 win over Indy.

Graham Smith (SKC) - Memphis - Started and played 90 minutes in Memphis’s 2-0 win over New Mexico. Started and played 90 minutes in Memphis’s 4-2 loss to Birmingham.

Brett St. Martin (SKC) - Charleston - Did not dress in Charleston’s 1-1 draw with LA.

Aedan Stanley (SPR) - Miami - Started and played 90 minutes, recording an assist in Miami’s 2-0 win over Hartford.

Alex Tambakis (SKC) - New Mexico - Started and played 90 minutes in New Mexico’s 2-0 loss to Memphis. Started and played 90 minutes in New Mexico’s 2-0 win over Monterey Bay.

Christian Volesky (SKC) - Monterey Bay - Started and played 82 minutes in Monterey Bay’s 2-0 loss to New Mexico.

Ciaran Winters (ACA) - Tulsa - Did not dress in Tulsa’s 1-0 win over Indy.

MLS Next Pro

Sagir Arce (KC) - Minnesota (Loan) - Came off the bench and played 23 minutes in Minnesota’s 1-1 (3-1) shootout win over SLC.

Ezra Armstrong (ACA) - St. Louis - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in St. Louis’s 5-2 win over San Jose.

Lucas Bartlett (ACA) - North Texas (Loan) - Started and played 90 minutes in North Texas’s 1-1 (3-0) shootout win over Colorado.

Esai Easley (SKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes in KC’s 1-0 loss to Tacoma.

Nicholas Gioacchini (KC) - Orlando (Loan) - Started and played 82 minutes, recording an assist in Orlando’s 5-2 win over Rochester.

Spencer Glass (SKC) - Kansas City - Dressed but did not play in KC’s 1-0 loss to Tacoma.

Coby Jones (ACA) - Kansas City - Dressed but did not play in KC’s 1-0 loss to Tacoma.

Wan Kuzain (SKC) - St. Louis - Started and played 90 minutes, recording 2 assists in St. Louis’s 5-2 win over San Jose.

Isaiah LeFlore (ACA) - Houston - No game this week.

Mikey Lenis (ACA) - Kansas City - Came off the bench and played 4 minutes in KC’s 1-0 loss to Tacoma.

Cole McLagan (KC) - Kansas City - Did not dress in KC’s 1-0 loss to Tacoma.

Jahon Rad (ACA) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes in KC’s 1-0 loss to Tacoma.

Dillon Serna (SPR) - Colorado - Did not dress in Colorado’s 1-1 (3-0) shootout loss to North Texas.

Travian Sousa (SPR) - Tacoma - Started and played 90 minutes in Tacoma’s 1-0 win over KC.

Brooks Thompson (SKC) - Philadelphia - Dressed but did not play in Philadelphia’s 5-1 win over New England.

Julian Vazquez (SKC) - Kansas City - Came off the bench and played 29 minutes in KC’s 1-0 loss to Tacoma.

USL1

Dakota Barnathan (SPR) - Richmond - Started and played 90 minutes in Richmond’s 2-2 draw with Central Valley.

Grayson Barber (SKC) - Charlotte - Came off the bench and played 38 minutes in Charlotte’s 2-1 loss to Omaha.

Brandon Fricke (ACA) - Greenville - Started and played 90 minutes in Greenville’s 1-0 win over Tucson.

Luis Gil (SKC) - Omaha - Came off the bench and played 1 minute in Omaha’s 2-1 win over Charlotte. Started and played 63 minutes in Omaha’s 4-1 win over North Carolina.

Jamil Roberts (SKC) - South Georgia - Did not dress in South Georgia’ 2-1 loss to Chattanooga.

Rojay Smith (SPR) - Madison - Came off the bench and played 1 minute in Madison’s 3-1 win over Northern Colorado.

Ualefi (SKC) - Chattanooga - Started and played 72 minutes in Chattanooga’s 2-1 win over South Georgia.

Ethan Vanacore-Decker (SPR) - Richmond - Came off the bench and played 14 minutes in Richmond’s 2-2 draw with Central Valley.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte (Loan) - Started and played 90 minutes in Charlotte’s 2-1 loss to Omaha.

NISA

Matt Constant (SKC) - Michigan - Started and played 90 minutes in Michigan’s 0-0 draw with Chattanooga.

Michael Kafari (SKC) - Syracuse - Started and played 90 minutes in Syracuse’s 2-0 win over Flower City.

Franky Martinez (SKC) - Chattanooga - Started and played 90 minutes in Chattanooga’s 0-0 draw with Michigan.

International

Rassambek Akhmatov (SPR) - FK Maktaaral - Kazakhstan - Did not dress in Maktaaral’s 2-0 win over Turan Turkistan.

Alexsander (SPR) - Sao Joseense - Brazil - Offseason.

Ayyoub Allach (SPR) - RE Virton - Belgium - Came off the bench and played 39 minutes in Virton’s 2-2 draw with SK Beveren. Came off the bench and played 25 minutes in Virton’s 2-1 cup win over Namur.

Ever Alvarado (SKC) - Vida - Honduras - Dressed but did not play in Vida’s 4-4 draw with Marathon.

Emiliano Amor (SKC) - Colo-Colo - Chile - Started and played 90 minutes in Colo-Colo’s 2-1 Cup loss to Nublense. Did not dress in Colo-Colo’s 1-1 cup draw with Nublense.

Sagir Arce (KC) - Mazatlan FC - Mexico - Loaned to Minnesota United 2.

Ayrton (SPR) - Mantois 78 - France - Offseason.

Botond Barath (SKC) - Vasas - Hungary - Suspended for Vasas’s 2-1 loss to Honved.

Jose Barragan (SPR) - Deportivo Pasto - Colombia - Came off the bench and played 16 minutes in Pasto’s 2-0 win over Once Caldas.

Robert Beric (SKC) - Tianjin Tigers - China - Started and played 84 minutes in Tianjin’s 1-1 draw with Shanghai Shenhua.

Claudio Bieler (SKC) - Atletico Rafaela - Argentina - Did not dress in either of Atletico’s games.

Gianluca Busio (SKC) - Venezia - Italy - Started and played 63 minutes in Venezia’s 2-1 win over Sudtirol.

Tiffany Cameron (FCKC) - Gyor - Hungary - Started and played 90 minutes in Gyor’s 3-0 win over Haladas Viktoria.

Thierry Catherine (SPR) - Golden Lion - Martinique - Offseason.

Sunil Chhetri (SKC) - Bengaluru - India - Offseason.

Killian Colombie (SPR) - Fjolnir - Iceland - Started and played 90 minutes in Fjolnir’s 4-3 win over Grindavik. Started and played 90 minutes in Fjolnir’s 4-1 loss to Vestri.

Rachel Corsie (KCC) - Aston Villa - England - No game until 9/11.

Yohan Croizet (SKC) - Ujpest FC - Hungary - No game this week.

Renae Cuellar (FCKC) - Tijuana - Mexico - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring 2 goals in Tijuana’s 4-1 win over Pumas.

Amer Didic (SKC) - Pacific - Canada - Started and played 90 minutes in Pacific’s 1-0 CONACACAF League loss to Herediano. Started and played 90 minutes in Pacific’s 1-0 loss to HFX Wanderers. Started and played 90 minutes in Pacific’s 1-0 win over Herediano. Pacific lost the shootout 6-5.

Pablo Escobar (SKC) - Arabe Unido - Panama - Did not dress in Arabe’s 2-0 win over San Francisco.

Gerso Fernandes (SKC) - Jeju United - South Korea - Started and played 90 minutes in Jeju’s 2-1 loss to Suwon Bluewings.

Amanda Frisbie (FCKC) - Atletico Madrid - Spain - No game until 9/10.

Katrina Gorry (FCKC) - Brisbane - Australia - Offseason.

Johnny Grant (SPR) - Forge - Canada - Came off the bench and played 22 minutes in Forge’s 3-1 loss to York United.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Universidad Catolica - Chile - Loaned to Colorado Rapids.

Nicolas Hasler (SKC) - Vaduz - Liechtenstein - Started and played 89 minutes in Vaduz’s 1-1 Conference League draw with Rapid Vienna.

Allie Hess (KCC) - MSV Duisburg - Germany - No game until 9/15.

Shelby High (KC) - Vilaverdense - Portugal - No game until 9/11.

Will John (SKC) - Jarun Zagreb - Croatia - Did not dress in Jarun’s 4-1 loss to Vukovar.

Igor Juliao (SKC) - Vizela - Portugal - Did not dress in Vizela’s 1-1 draw with Chaves.

Igor Kostrov (SKC) - FK Gomel - Belarus - Started and played 87 minutes in Gomel’s 3-0 loss to Belshina.

Mariana Larroquette (KCC) - Sporting CP - Portugal - No game until 9/10.

Lorant Lettner (COL-UMKC) - Dabas - Hungary - Started and played 90 minutes in Dabas’s 0-0 draw with PTE-PEAC. Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Dabas’s 2-0 win over Monor.

Cristian Lobato (SKC) - L’Hospitalet - Spain - No game until 9/10.

Jerome Ngom Mbekeli (SPR) - Apejes - Cameroon - Offseason.

Tiffany McCarty (FCKC) - Thor/KA - Iceland - Did not dress in Thor/KA’s 1-0 win over Throttur.

Kyle McLagan (KC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Started and played 90 minutes in Reykjavik’s 5-3 cup win over KR. Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Reykjavik’s 2-2 draw with Valur.

Eric McWoods (COL-UMKC) - Finn Harps - Ireland - Started and played 89 minutes in Finn Harps’s 3-2 win over Sligo Rovers.

Ropapa Mensah (SPR) - Port Fouad - Egypt - Offseason.

Soni Mustivar (SKC) - Entente SSG - France - No game until 8/27.

Carly Nelson (KCNWSL) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - Started and played 90 minutes in Nordsjaelland’s 3-2 loss to Brondby.

Krisztian Nemeth (SKC) - MTK Budapest - Hungary - Started and played 85 minutes, scoring 2 goals in MTK’s 4-1 win over Bekescsaba. Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in MTK’s 4-1 win over Budafoki MTE.

Heather O’Reilly (FCKC) - Shelbourne - Ireland - Started and played 53 minutes, scoring a goal in Shelbourne’s 1-0 Champions League win over Pomurje. Started and played 56 minutes in Shelbourne’s 3-0 Champions League loss to Valur.

Kevin Oliveira (SKC) - Daxo Katokopias - Cyprus - No game until 8/26.

Luis Olivera (SPR) - Defensores Unidors - Argentina - Started and played 90 minutes in Defensores’s 1-0 loss to Villa San Carlos.

Erik Palmer-Brown (SKC) - Troyes - France - Started and played 90 minutes in Troyes’s 4-1 loss to Lyon.

Lucy Parker (KCNWSL) - West Ham - England - No game until 9/11.

Toni Payne (FCKC) - Sevilla - Spain - No game until 9/10.

Pandelis Popgeorgiev (COL-UMKC) - Makoi - Hungary - Started and played 45 minutes in Makoi’s 2-1 loss t Ivancsa KSE. Came off the bench and played 34 minutes in Makoi’s 1-0 loss to Balassagyarmati.

Rokas Pukstas (ACA) - Hajduk Split - Croatia - Did not dress in either of Hajduk’s games.

Roberto Puncec (SKC) - Botev Plovdiv - Bulgaria - Started and played 90 minutes in Botev’s 4-3 loss to Cherno More.

Pablo Punyed (SKC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Started and played 90 minutes in Reykjavik’s 5-3 cup win over KR. Started and played 90 minutes in Reykjavik’s 2-2 draw with Valur.

Jordi Quintilla (SKC) - St. Gallen - Switzerland - Started and played 90 minutes in St. Gallen’s 15-0 cup win over Rorschach.

Brianne Reed (FCKC) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - Started and played 90 minutes in Nordsjaelland’s 3-2 loss to Brondby.

Dominik Resetar (SPR) - NK Rudes - Croatia - Came off the bench and played 26 minutes, scoring a goal in Rudes’s 2-1 win over Bijelo Brdo.

Abdul Rwatubyaye (SKC) - Rayon Sports - Rwanda - Dressed in Rayon’s 2-1 win over Rutsiro.

Anel Sabanadzovic (KC) - AEK Athens B - Greece - Offseason.

Rodrigo Saravia (SPR) - Plaza Colonia - Uruguay - Started and played 82 minutes in Plaza’s 1-0 loss to Albion.

Peter Schmetz (SKC) - VfB 03 Hilden - Germany - Started and played 90 minutes in Hilden’s 3-1 win over Ratingen.

Nansel Selbol (SKC) - NK BSK Bijelo Brdo - Croatia - Did not dress in Bijelo Brdo’s 2-1 loss to Rudes.

Arielle Ship (KCC) - Kalmar - Sweden - No game this week.

Jessica Silva (KCC) - Benfica - Portugal - No game until 9/11.

Yann Songo’o (SKC) - Bradford City - England - Came off the bench and played 2 minutes, recording an assist in Bradford’s 3-1 win over Hartlepool United. Came off the bench and played 8 minutes in Bradford’s 2-1 League Cup loss to Blackburn.

Martin Steuble (SKC) - Port FC - Thailand - No game this week.

Milos Stojcev (SKC) - Graficar Belgrad - Serbia - Came off the bench and played 34 minutes in Graficar’s 1-0 win over IMT Novi Beograd.

Boubacar Traore (SPR) - Honved - Hungary - Came off the bench and played 1 minute in Honved’s 2-1 win over Vasas.

Nikola Vujnovic (SKC) - Vozdovac - Serbia - Did not dress in Vozdovac’s 1-0 win over Kolubara.

Duval Wapiwo (SPR) - Al-Madina Tripoli - Libya - Offseason.

Ze Pedro (SPR) - UD Oliveirense - Portugal - Came off the bench and played 18 minutes in Oliveirense’s 3-1 win over Mafra. Started and played 90 minutes in Oliveirense’s 2-1 loss to Vilafranquense. Started and played 45 minutes in Oliveirense’s 2-0 loss to Porto II.

Indoor

Felipe Abreu (COL-Mid-American) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Christian Anderaos (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Mitchell Cardenas (SKC) - San Diego - Offseason.

Christian Duke (SKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Chris Favela (KC) - St. Louis - Offseason.

Ignacio Flores (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Dom Francis (Comets) - Harrisburg - Offseason.

Jeff Hughes (Comets) - Ontario - Offseason.

Adam James (KC) - Ontario - Offseason.

Mike Jones (SKC) - Dallas - Offseason.

Ray Lee (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Rodolfo Lopes (COL-Park) - Central Florida - Offseason.

Nick McDonald (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Alex Megson (Comets) - Tacoma - Offseason.

Lou Misner (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Ramone Palmer (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Robert Palmer (COL-Park) - Ontario - Offseason.

Boris Pardo (SKC) - San Diego - Offseason.

Brett Petricek (Comets) - Florida - Offseason.

Guerrero Pino (COL-UMKC) - San Diego - Offseason.

Travis Pittman (Comets) - Ontario - Offseason.

Henry Ramirez (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Mirko Sandivari (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Absalom Solorio (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

John Sosa (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Lucas Sousa (COL-Park)- Kansas City - Offseason.

Stefan St. Louis (Comets) - Utica - Offseason.

Steve Tekesky (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Danny Waltman (Comets) - Tacoma - Offseason.

Kiel Williams (Comets) - Florida - Offseason.

NPSL

Wyatt Fowler (KC) - Sunflower State - Offseason.

David Greczek (SKC) - Motown - Offseason.

Kamar Marriott (SKC) - Fort Worth - Offseason.

Amobi Okugo (SKC) - Sacramento - Offseason.

USL 2

Leroy Enzugusi (ACA) - Des Moines - Offseason.

Active without a club or unknown

Joe Amico (ACA)

Bernardo Anor (SKC)

Stefan Antonijevic (SKC)

Emmanuel Appiah (SKC)

Will Bagrou (SKC)

Akeil Barrett (SPR)

Louis Bennett II (SPR)

Tyler Blackwood (SPR)

Andre Braithwaite (Comets)

Servando Carrasco (SKC)

Rennico Clarke (SPR)

Daneil Cyrus (SKC)

Toni Dovale (SKC)

Steven Enna (ACA)

Mario Erpel (COL-Park)

Tomas Granitto (SKC)

Elvir Ibisevic (ACA)

Peterson Joseph (SKC)

James Kasak (SKC)

Seo-In Kim (ACA)

Will Little (ACA)

Rodolfo Lopes (COL-Park)

Michelle Maemone (KCC)

William Opoku Mensah (SPR)

Alex Molano (SKC)

James Marcelin (SKC)

Jose Mauri (SKC)

Robert Mirosavic (SPR)

Fredinho Mompremier (SPR)

Ashley Nick (KCNWSL)

David Panka (SPR)

Remi Prieur (SPR)

Sam Raben (SPR)

Jose Ramos (COL-MidAmerica)

Winston Reid (SKC)

Soony Saad (SKC)

Odaine Sinclair (COL-Baker)

Abby Small (KC)

Hector Solorio (ACA)

Tucker Stephenson (ACA)

Raisa Strom-Okimoto (KCNWSL)

Jaret Townsend (SKC)

Kris Tyrpak (SKC)

Wilfred Williams (SKC)

Zach Wright (SKC)