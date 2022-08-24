Four KC Current players called up for international duty

The Kanas City Current have four players going out for international duty after Sunday’s game versus the North Carolina Courage. Kansas City Current defender Hailie Mace may not have far to go for her training camp as she will be replacing Washington Spirit defender Kelley O’Hara on the 23-player U.S. Women’s National Team roster for the upcoming friendly matches vs. Nigeria.

Head coach of the U.S. squad is native Kansas Citian Vlatko Andonovski and he has had ample opportunities to watch the Current. The U.S. women will face Nigeria’s Super Falcons on Sept. 3 at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas (Kickoff at 12:30 p.m. CT and again Sept. 6 at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. at 5 p.m. CT.

O’Hara has a lingering hip injury that needs some extended rest, giving an opportunity to Mace for her first official call-up since the 2018 Concacaf Women’s Championship. Mace went 90 minutes in her only appearance during that tournament and has a total of three caps.

Kansas City will also be represented by Desiree Scott with Canada, Chloe Logarzo with Australia and Sydney Schneider Jamaica. Team mates Scott and Logarzo, could face each other when Canada plays the Matildas in Brisbane, Australia at 11:45 p.m. CT on Sept. 2 and in Sydney, Australia at 4:40 a.m. CT on Sept. 6th.

It is unknown if Logarzo will be available to play for the Matildas or if she is joining only for practice to the Australian national team staff can gauge her recovery from knee surgery. Logarza has rejoined full training with the Current but has not be cleared off the injury list for games up until now. That could change this weekend when the Current play there next match.

Schneider’s Reggae Girlz face South Korea in Hwaseong, South Korea on Sept. 3 at 3 a.m. CT.

The Current will be off after this weekend until September 11th when they travel to face Gotham FC so all players should be able to return for when NWSL play resumes.