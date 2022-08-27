Pod: Keeping Current with Kansas City

A mostly Kansas City Current pod talking about the latest (or you could say the current Current) news. Kirsten Ross from the Blue Crew supporters group joins Daniel Sperry from the Star and Thad Bell from The Blue Testament, the home of Kansas City soccer coverage to talk about Kansas City’s NWSL side.

Obviously one of the biggest was the trade of Victoria Pickett and what that means for Kansas City now and in the future. The call up of Hailie Mace to the U.S. Women’s National team as an injury replacement for Kelly O’Hara. With the USWNT playing in Kansas City there is a hope a Current player makes an appearance in her home city.

A little speculation on what the call up to Australia means for how close Chloe Logarzo is to returning to the field for the Current.

We also compare the difference in how the U.S. Men’s National Team uses their friendly rosters versus how the Women’s side does with Vlatko Andonovski.

Also follow Cindy Lara from The Blue Testament and listen to The Tea(l), Cindy’s podcast on the Current.

Follow Thad Bell (@TheBackpost), Daniel Sperry (@sperrydaniel94) and Kirsten Ross (@KRossChaosKC) on twitter for future episodes, news and soccer talk.