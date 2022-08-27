Sporting Kansas City vs San Jose Earthquakes Match Thread

Sporting Kansas City at San Jose Earthquakes
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kansas
How to Watch: 38 the Spot, SportingKC.com, ESPN+
Line: Sporting KC -130, San Jose Earthquakes +290, Draw +300
The Teams
Sporting Kansas City
7-15-5, 12 points
14th in the West
Head Coach: Peter Vermes (14th season)
Injury Report: OUT: Kortne Ford (suspension), OUT: Tim Melia (hamstring), OUT: Gadi Kinda (knee surgery), OUT: Alan Pulido (knee surgery), QUESTIONABLE: Ozzie Cisneros (hamstring)
San Jose Earthquakes
6-11-9, 27 points
13th in the West
Head Coach: Alex Covelo (Interim)
Injury Report: OUT: Gilbert Fuentes (personal), OUT: Ousseni Bouda (left foot), OUT: Casey Wells (left upper leg)
