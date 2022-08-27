 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sporting Kansas City vs San Jose Earthquakes Match Thread

Sporting KC is home once again as they take on San Jose

By Ben Gartland
MLS: San Jose Earthquakes at Sporting Kansas City Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Sporting Kansas City at San Jose Earthquakes

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kansas

How to Watch: 38 the Spot, SportingKC.com, ESPN+

Line: Sporting KC -130, San Jose Earthquakes +290, Draw +300

The Teams

Sporting Kansas City

7-15-5, 12 points

14th in the West

Head Coach: Peter Vermes (14th season)

Injury Report: OUT: Kortne Ford (suspension), OUT: Tim Melia (hamstring), OUT: Gadi Kinda (knee surgery), OUT: Alan Pulido (knee surgery), QUESTIONABLE: Ozzie Cisneros (hamstring)

San Jose Earthquakes

6-11-9, 27 points

13th in the West

Head Coach: Alex Covelo (Interim)

Injury Report: OUT: Gilbert Fuentes (personal), OUT: Ousseni Bouda (left foot), OUT: Casey Wells (left upper leg)

