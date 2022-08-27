Sporting KC Does it Again!

For Sporting KC’s 1000th competitive game, you’d expect to see an exciting show, and exciting it was! Sporting came out on fire , no doubt steered by the momentum from last week’s win over Portland, and by the energy of having scored 3 times in the first half of the last 3 games. Both Sporting and San Jose were looking for some points to rise off the bottom floor of the Western Conference.

This home win with a goal by the Hungarian Hitman, Daniel Salloi, his sixth of this season, was the only goal of the match though the team never gave up looking for a second. Several promising opportunities came up short though not for lack of giving San Jose netminder JT Marchinkowski a definite run for his money.

A clean sheet for Sporting’s homegrown goalkeeper John Pulskamp, first of this season and well-deserved! Sporting KC will be looking to keep the momentum moving forward as Sporting travels yo face the LA Galaxy a week from Sunday.