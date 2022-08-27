Sporting KC Does it Again!

For Sporting KC’s 1000th competitive game, you’d expect to see an exciting show, and exciting it was! Sporting came out on fire , no doubt steered by the momentum from last week’s win over Portland, and by the energy of having scored 3 times in the first half of the last 3 games. Both Sporting Kansas City and San Jose were looking for some points to rise off the bottom floor of the Western Conference.

This home win with a goal by the Hungarian Hitman, Daniel Salloi, his sixth of this season, was the only goal of the match though the team never gave up looking for a second. Several promising opportunities came up short though not for lack of giving San Jose netminder JT Marcinkowski a definite run for his money.

A clean sheet for Sporting’s homegrown goalkeeper John Pulskamp, first of this season and well-deserved after some big saves. Sporting KC will be looking to keep the momentum moving forward as Sporting travels to face the LA Galaxy a week from Sunday.

“The whole night, think we were very good on the attack,” manager Peter Vermes told media after the game.” We didn’t score the second goal, at least that counted, but we were hungry in and around both boxes in a good way. The only thing where we made any mistakes is when we gave some balls away. Those are the only chances that we really gave up. Outside of that, I think we defended as a team. We grinded the result out, which was big time. It wasn’t easy because I think in the first half, it was very humid and I think that took a lot of energy, but we still had a lot to go to goal with in both halves. I’m pleased about that and it bodes well for us moving forward because I think that we’ve been very good on the attack and we have got to keep getting stronger.”

Sporting Kansas City: John Pulskamp; Graham Zusi, Nicolas Isimat-Mirin, Andreu Fontas, Ben Sweat (Logan Ndenbe 54’); Remi Walter, Roger Espinoza (Felipe Hernandez 46’), Erik Thommy (Cam Duke 90+4’); Johnny Russell (C) (Marinos Tzionis 90+3’), Willy Agada, Daniel Salloi (Khiry Shelton 79’)

Subs Not Used: Kendall McIntosh, Kayden Pierre, Robert Voloder, Uri Rosell

San Jose Earthquakes: JT Marcinkowski; Tommy Thompson (Jack Skahan 81’), Oskar Agren, Tanner Beason, Paul Marie (Shea Salinas 81’); Jackson Yueill (C), Jan Gregus (Niko Tsakiris 73’); Cristian Espinoza, Jamiro Monteiro, Benji Kikanovic (Cade Cowell 65’); Jeremy Ebobisse

Subs Not Used: Matt Bersano, Judson, Eric Remedi, Will Richmond

Scoring Summary:

SKC — Daniel Salloi 6 (unassisted) 10’

Misconduct Summary:

SKC — Ben Sweat (yellow card; unsporting behavior) 42’

SKC — Willy Agada (yellow card; unsporting behavior) 45’

SJ — Tanner Beason (yellow card; unsporting behavior) 57’

SKC — Andreu Fontas (yellow card; unsporting behavior) 88’

SJ — Oskar Agren (yellow card; unsporting behavior) 90+1’