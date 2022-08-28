KC Current continue unbeaten streak to 12 after a 3-2 vs. the North Carolina Courage

The Kansas City Current hosted the the North Carolina Courage at Children’s Mercy Park. The Current hoped to extend the club-best 11-game unbeaten streak to 12 in front of the home town fans against a Courage team on a two win streak.

And extend their unbeaten streak they did with a 3-2 win over the Courage. The streak is now the longest in the NWSL this season. With the win, the Current move to 3rd place in the standings (tied with 2nd place Houston Dash at 29 points, officially), just 2 points away from first place.

How the Current Lined Up

ALMOST SHOW TIME ‼️ pic.twitter.com/LK4pVXZoiX — KC Current (@thekccurrent) August 28, 2022

Notes: The Current continued their 3-back system against a high-pressure offensive team with Alex Loera, Elizabeth Ball, and Kristen Edmonds. Desiree Scott tended to drop back when needed as a defensive midfielder, however. Kristen Hamilton and Claire Lavogez led the attack, while Cece Kizer played a midfielder role once again alongside Kate Del Fava, Lo’eau LaBonta, and Hallie Mace.

The Highlights

The Current began the pressure early and won a free kick on the 3’ minute. That would set up Claire Lavogez for an opportunity in the box after LaBonta sent in the ball from the set piece. A questionable handball call in the box against the Courage’s Brianna Pinto would give Kansas City the early lead in the 5’ minute. LaBonta once again took the penalty kick and converted, her sixth goal of the season.

Kansas City would hold the lead until the 28’ minute when the Courage tied the game to make it 1-1. Kerolin from the North Carolina Courage received a long ball from Merritt Mathias, and Kerolin was able to get in between the KC center backs and scored with a right-footed shot.

The first 14 minutes of the second half saw 3 goals scored between the two teams (48’, 56’, & 59’), with Kansas City taking the lead in 59’ minute. Karolin would score her second goal in the 48’ minute, giving the Courage the lead early in the second half, but Kansas City scored back to back-to-back goals within 3 minutes of each other to take the 3-2 lead. Cece Kizer scored the equalizer in the 48’ minute, and Kristen Hamilton scored another goal for the lead in the 59’.

The Current go into the international break this week before heading to NJ/NY Gotham FC on Sunday, September 11 at 4pm CT.