Juice Boxes and Post Game Stats: Game 1,000

A weekend of some big wins for two of Kansas City’s soccer teams as Sporting KC and the KC Current both picking up big wins at home. For Sporting it was a night of a major milestone and records being tied. Here are stats and milestones from this weekend’s games.

Sporting KC

The game was Sporting’s 1,000th across all competitions in the club’s history.

Daniel Salloi’s goal was the 325th league goal at Children’s Mercy Park, equaling the total KC scored at Arrowhead Stadium.

Salloi’s goal was his 13th game winner in league play for KC, tying him with Preki and Dom Dwyer for the most all time.

It was Salloi’s 15th game winner in all competitions, breaking his tie with Preki for 2nd all time on that list.

Salloi’s goal was his 47th goal in all competitions for KC, breaking his tie with Josh Wolff for 5th all time on that list.

Salloi made his 166th appearance in all competitions for KC, breaking his tie with Wolff for 19th all time on that list.

In the 15th minute, Roger Espinoza hit the 25,000 minutes played mark in MLS competitions for KC. He’s the 3rd player to reach that mark.

At 36 years, 306 days Espinoza became the 6th oldest player to appear in or start a league game for Kansas City.

Marinos Tzionis made his 20th substitute appearance in all competitions, he’s the second player to make 20 substitute appearances in a single season.

Cameron Duke made his 28th substitute appearance in league play, tying him with Diego Rubio, Lawrence Olum, and Digital Takawira for 17th all time on that list.

It was Duke’s 29th substitute appearance in MLS competitions, tying him with Rubio and Olum for 19th all time on that list.

It was his 31st substitute appearance in all competitions, breaking his tie with Rubio for 20th all time on that list.

KC Current

Lo’eau LaBonta scored her 9th league goal for KC NWSL teams, breaking her tie with Sarah Hagen for 5th all time on that list.

LaBonta made her 66th league appearance for KC NWSL teams, breaking her tie with Leigh Ann Brown for 6th all time on that list.

LaBonta made her 76th appearance in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Jen Buczkowski for 5th all time on that list.

Kristen Hamilton scored her 7th league goal for KC NWSL teams, breaking her tie with Sydney Leroux and Yael Averbuch for 7th all time on that list.

CeCe Kizer scored her 6th league goal for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Leroux and Averbuch for 8th all time on that list.

It was Kizer’s 6th goal in all competitions as well, tying her with Leroux and Averbuch for 8th all time on that list as well.

Kristen Edmonds made her 37th league appearance for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Mandy Laddish for 17th all time on that list.

Edmonds made her 45th appearance in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Merritt Mathias for 14th all time on that list.

Edmonds made her 36th league start, breaking her with with Mathias for 15th all time on that list.

Elizabeth Ball made her 39th appearance in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Laddish for 19th all time on that list.

Ball made her 32nd league start, tying her with Laddish for 17th all time on that list.

Sporting KC II

In the 42nd minute, Kaveh Rad passed Wan Kuzain and moved into 5th all time for league minutes played for SKCII. He finished the game with 4,559 minutes played.

In the 9th minute, Rad passed Kharlton Belmar and moved into 8th all time for minutes played in all competitions for SKCII. He finished the game with 4,559 minutes played.

Rad made his 55th appearance in all competitions, tying him with Parker Maher, Nansel Selbol, and Tyler Pasher for 8th all time on that list.

Rad made his 52nd start in league play, breaking his tie with Kuzain for 5th all time on that list.

Rad made his 52nd start in all competitions for SKCII, tying him with Colton Storm for 7th all time on that list.

In the 47th minute, Jake Davis passed Storm and moved into 8th all time for league minutes played for SKCII. He finished with 4,111 minutes played.

Davis made his 47th league start, tying him with Adrian Zendejas for 8th all time on that list.

Davis made his 47th start in all competitions, tying him with Belmar for 11th all time on that list.

In the 3rd minute, Jahon Rad passed John Pulskamp and moved into 17th place all time for league minutes played for SKCII. He finished the game with 3,103 minutes played.

In the 3rd minute, Rad passed Pulskamp and moved into 18th place all time for minutes played in all competitions for SKCII. He finished the game with 3,103 minutes played.

Rad made his 32nd league start, tying him with Oumar Ballo for 20th all time on that list.

In the 61st minute, Kayden Pierre passed Camden Riley and moved into 19th place for league minutes played for SKCII. He finished the game with 3,052 minutes played.

In the 61st minute, Pierre passed Riley and moved into 20th place all time for minutes played in all competitions for SKCII. He finished the game with 3,052 minutes played.

Pierre made his 33rd league start, tying him with Riley for 18th all time on that list.

Pierre made his 33rd start in all competitions, tying him with Riley and Hadji Barry for 19th all time on that list.