Demonstrative Optimism

Nate Bukaty and Jacob Peterson join Cody & Thad to talk about the hot streak for Sporting KC. The team is fun to watch again, emotions are running high, and it’s hard to not imagine the dream scenario of sneaking into the playoffs. Jake tells us if we should start to believe or not.

Scoring in a media game becomes immediately far less cool when a professional athlete enters the room. But will that stop Nate and Cody from talking about it?

Jake gives us some great insight in to Sporting KC’s scouting process and what he saw and expected from newcomers Erik Thommy and William Agada. They’ve already surprised this year and everyone is even more excited for the years to come.

The narrative for this season has begun to change. Will it be the worst season in club history, a black mark on Peter Vermes record? Or might this turn into a season of redemption? A year in which we can be proud of our team and the issues they overcame to bring us exciting soccer at the end of the season?

Jesse Marsch and his Leed’s United States squad with Aaronson & Adams have become must-watch tv every weekend. Jake tells us what Marsch was like as a player and how it’s spilled over into his coaching.

You can find The Blue Testament wherever you get your podcasts. Follow Cody @ThatCodyTho, Thad @TheBackpost, and Robert @SpKCLife. If you like the show, please subscribe, rate, & review!