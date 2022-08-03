Across State Lines: Gutierrez Returning to MLS

Former Sporting KC Designated Player, Felipe Gutierrez is back in MLS. After two years with his former club, Universidad Catolica, it was announced today that Gutierrez has joined the Colorado Rapids on loan from his Chilean club. To acquire Gutierrez, Colorado traded $50,000 in GAM to Sporting for his MLS priority. This is because Sporting KC selected Gutierrez in the second round of the Re-Entry Draft back in 2020. Doing so at the time required KC to make him a bona fide offer and allows KC to keep his MLS rights. During his three years with Kansas City, Gutierrez appeared in just over half of KC’s 102 league games, scoring nineteen goals and adding five assists in league play. He added another three assists in the playoffs for KC. He missed the entire 2020 season after having knee surgery which led to the club declining his 2021 option on his contract.

In other news this week, former FC Kansas City midfielder Heather O’Reilly is back playing competitive soccer. O’Reilly, who retired after the 2019 season has signed to play with Shelbourne FC in the Irish Women’s National League. She will also get the chance to play in the UEFA Women’s Champions League as Shelbourne won the Irish league last year.

Here’s the rest of this week’s update.

Key

SKC - former Sporting KC players

ACA - former Sporting KC academy players (finished with college eligibility)

KC - Kansas City area players

SPR - former Swope Park Rangers/Sporting KC II players

COL - local college players

Comets - former Comets players

FCKC - former FC Kansas City players

KCNWSL/KCC - former KC NWSL/KC Current players

Note: Players under contract to Sporting Kansas City at this time are not included on this list, the exception being players loaned outside of Kansas City.

MLS

Jalil Anibaba (SKC) - Columbus - Game this week postponed.

Lucas Bartlett (ACA) - Dallas - Did not dress in either of Dallas’s games.

Nick Besler (KC) - Salt Lake - Started and played 63 minutes in RSL’s 2-2 draw with San Jose.

Latif Blessing (SKC) - LAFC - Started and played 63 minutes, recording an assist in LAFC’s 2-1 win over Seattle.

Teal Bunbury (SKC) - Nashville - Started and played 73 minutes, scoring a goal in Nashville’s 1-1 draw with Vancouver.

Eric Dick (SKC) - Minnesota - Did not dress in Minnesota’s 4-4 draw with Portland.

Dom Dwyer (SKC) - Atlanta - Came off the bench and played 9 minutes in Atlanta’s 0-0 draw with Chicago

Nicholas Gioacchini (KC) - Orlando - Came off the bench and played 5 minutes in Orlando’s 5-1 USOC win over New York. Came off the bench and played 21 minutes in Orlando’s 2-1 loss to DC.

Erik Hurtado (SKC) - Columbus - Game this week postponed.

Preston Judd (SPR) - LA - Did not dress in LA’s 1-0 loss to Dallas.

Kei Kamara (SKC) - Montreal - Came off the bench and played 11 minutes in Montreal’s 0-0 draw with NYCFC.

Alec Kann (SKC) - Cincinnati - Dressed but did not play in Cincinnati’s 4-4 draw with Miami.

Jon Kempin (SKC) - DC - Dressed but did not play in DC’s 2-1 win over Orlando.

Jaylin Lindsey (SKC) - Charlotte - Game this week postponed.

Luis Martins (SKC) - Vancouver - Did not dress in Vancouver’s 1-1 draw with Nashville.

Jimmy Medranda (SKC) - Seattle - Started and played 56 minutes in Seattle’s 2-1 loss to LAFC. Dressed but did not play in Seattle’s 1-0 win over Dallas.

Tyler Pasher (SKC) - Houston - Came off the bench and played 31 minutes in Houston’s 6-0 loss to Philadelphia.

Kelyn Rowe (SKC) - Seattle - Suspended for Seattle’s 2-1 loss to LAFC. Came off the bench and played 25 minutes in Seattle’s 1-0 win over Dallas.

Diego Rubio (SKC) - Colorado - Started and played 90 minutes recording a goal and 2 assists in Clorado’s 5-4 win over New York.

Ilie Sanchez (SKC) - LAFC - Started and played 90 minutes in LAFC’s 2-1 win over Seattle.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - LA - Did not dress in LA’s 1-0 loss to Dallas.

CJ Sapong (SKC) - Nashville - Started and played 90 minutes in Nashville’s 1-1 draw with Vancouver.

Gedion Zelalem (SKC) - New York City - Dressed but did not play in NYCFC”s 0-0 draw with Montreal.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte - Game this week postponed.

NWSL

Dorian Bailey (KC) - Washington - Started and played 90 minutes in Washington’s 3-3 draw with North Carolina.

Nicole Barnhart (FCKC) - Washington - Did not dress in Washington’s 3-3 draw with North Carolina.

Katie Bowen (FCKC) - North Carolina - Dressed but did not play in North Carolina’s 3-3 draw with Washington.

Shea Groom (KC) - Houston - Started and played 71 minutes, scoring a goal in Houston’s 4-2 win over Gotham.

Haley Hanson (KC) - Houston - Came off the bench and played 19 minutes in Houston’s 4-2 win over Gotham.

Darian Jenkins (KCC) - Orlando - Did not dress in Orlando’s 2-2 draw with KC.

Jaycie Johnson (KC) - Kansas City - Dressed but did not play in KC’s 2-2 draw with Orlando.

Gunnhildur Jonsdottir (KCNWSL) - Orlando - Came off the bench and played 21 minutes in Orlando’s 2-2 draw with KC.

Tziarra King (KCNWSL) - Reign - Started and played 57 minutes, recording an assist in OL Reign’s 3-2 win over Angel City. Dressed but did not play in OL Reign’s 1-1 draw with Louisville.

CeCe Kizer (KC) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in KC’s 2-2 draw with Orlando.

Lo’eau LaBonta (FCKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes, recording an assist in KC’s 2-2 draw with Orlando.

Sydney Leroux (FCKC) - Angel City - Started and played 66 minutes in Angel City’s 3-2 loss to OL Reign.

Jordyn Listro (KCC) - Orlando - Started and played 90 minutes in Orlando’s 2-2 draw with KC.

Merritt Mathias (FCKC) - North Carolina - Did not dress in North Carolina’s 3-3 draw with Washington.

Addisyn Merrick (KC) - Kansas City - Started and played 78 minutes in KC’s 2-2 draw with Orlando.

Kristie Mewis (FCKC) - Gotham - Started and played 90 minutes in Gotham’s 4-2 loss to Houston.

Sinclaire Miramontez (KC) - Reign - Dressed but did not play in OL Reign’s 3-2 win over Angel City. Dressed but did not play in OL Reign’s 1-1 draw with Louisville.

Kiki Pickett (KCC) - North Carolina - Came off the bench and played 14 minutes in North Carolina’s 3-3 draw with Washington.

Brittany Ratcliffe (FCKC) - North Carolina - Started and played 76 minutes, scoring a goal in North Carolina’s 3-3 draw with Washington.

Dominique Richardson (FCKC) - Gotham - Did not dress in Gotham’s 4-2 loss to Houston.

Parker Roberts (KC) - Orlando - Did not dress in Orlando’s 2-2 draw with KC.

Maegan Rosa (FCKC) - Houston - Did not dress in Houston’s 4-2 win over Gotham.

Katelyn Rowland (FCKC) - North Carolina - Dressed but did not play in North Carolina’s 3-3 draw with Washington.

Becky Sauerbrunn (FCKC) - Portland - Started and played 90 minutes in Portland’s 2-1 win over Louisville.

Desiree Scott (FCKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 74 minutes in KC’s 2-2 draw with Orlando.

Abby Smith (KCNWLS) - Portland - Dressed but did not play in Portland’s 2-1 win over Louisville.

Jada Talley (KCC) - Portland - Did not dress in Portland’s 2-1 win over Louisville.

Erika Tymrak (FCKC) - Orlando - Started and played 69 minutes, recording an assist in Orlando’s 2-2 draw with KC.

Michele Vasconcelos (KCNWSL) - Portland - Came off the bench and played 1 minute in Portland’s 2-1 win over Louisville.

Gaby Vincent (KCC) - Washington - Dressed but did not play in Washington’s 3-3 draw with North Carolina.

Jenna Winebrenner (KC) - Kansas City - Came off the bench and played 12 minutes in KC’s 2-2 draw with Orlando.

USL Championship

Saad Abdul-Salaam (SKC) - San Antonio - Started and played 45 minutes, scoring a goal in San Antonio’s 2-0 win over Las Vegas. Started and played 45 minutes in San Antonio’s 1-1 draw with LA.

Danny Barbir (SPR) - Oakland - Dressed but did not play in Oakland’s 0-0 draw with Phoenix.

Hadji Barry (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Started and played 62 minutes in Colorado Springs’s 4-0 loss to Phoenix.

Kharlton Belmar (SKC) - Colorado Springs - Came off the bench and played 12 minutes in Colorado Springs’s 4-0 loss to Phoenix.

Chase Bromstedt (ACA) - Las Vegas - Dressed but did not play in Las Vegas’s 2-0 loss to San Antonio. Came off the bench and played 4 minutes in Las Vegas’s 1-1 draw with Atlanta.

Mataeo Bunbury (ACA) - Birmingham - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes, scoring a goal in Birmingham’s 6-1 win over Loudoun. Came off the bench and played 17 minutes in Birmingham’s 1-0 win over Hartford.

Petar Cuic (SPR) - Tulsa - Came off the bench and played 10 minutes in Tulsa’s 1-0 loss to Pittsburgh.

Amadou Dia (SKC) - Louisville - Did not dress in Louisville’s 1-0 win over El Paso.

Liam Doyle (SPR) - Los Angeles - Started and played 90 minutes in LA’s 1-1 draw with San Antonio.

Tyler Freeman (SKC) - Loudoun - Came off the bench and played 24 minutes in Loudoun’s 6-1 loss to Birmingham. Did not dress in Loudoun’s 1-0 loss to Monterey Bay.

Kyle Greig (KC) - Tampa Bay - Came off the bench and played 29 minutes in Tampa Bay’s 3-1 win over Indy.

Wilson Harris (SKC) - Louisville - Started and played 83 minutes in Louisville’s 1-0 win over El Paso.

Christian Herrera (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Dressed but did not play in Colorado Springs’s 4-0 loss to Phoenix.

Ryan James (SKC) - Birmingham - Started and played 90 minutes, recording an assist in Birmingham’s 6-1 win over Loudoun. Started and played 89 minutes in Birmingham’s 1-0 win over Hartford.

Mechack Jerome (SKC) - Indy - Started and played 90 minutes in Indy’s 3-1 loss to Tampa Bay.

Preston Judd (SPR) - Los Angeles (Loan) - Came off the bench and played 21 minutes in LA’s 1-1 draw with San Antonio.

Dane Kelly (SPR) - Pittsburgh - Came off the bench and played 22 minutes in Pittsburgh’s 1-0 win over Tulsa.

Matt Lewis (SKC) - Detroit - No game this week.

Mikey Lopez (SKC) - Birmingham - Started and played 90 minutes in Birmingham’s 6-1 win over Loudoun. Started and played 90 minutes in Birmingham’s 1-0 win over Hartford.

Lebo Moloto (SPR) - Tulsa - Started and played 66 minutes in Tulsa’s 1-0 loss to Pittsburgh.

James Musa (SKC) - Phoenix - Started and played 56 minutes in Phoenix’s 0-0 draw with Oakland. Started and played 90 minutes in Phoenix’s 4-0 win over Colorado Springs.

Enoch Mushagalusa (SPR) - Louisville - Came off the bench and played 22 minutes in Louisville’s 1-0 win over El Paso.

Bryam Rebellon (SPR) - Indy - Came off the bench and played 38 minutes in Indy’s 3-1 loss to Tampa Bay.

Camden Riley (SKC) - San Diego - Came off the bench and played 16 minutes in San Diego’s 3-2 win over Orange County.

Tony Rocha (SKC) - Orange County - Came off the bench and played 30 minutes in Orange County’s 3-2 loss to San Diego.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - Los Angeles (loan) - Dressed but did not play in LA’s 1-1 draw with San Antonio.

Mark Segbers (SPR) - Miami - No game this week.

Parker Siegfried (SKC) - Louisville - Dressed but did not play in Louisville’s 1-0 win over El Paso.

Matheus Silva (SPR) - Tulsa - Dressed but did not play in Tulsa’s 1-0 loss to Pittsburgh.

Graham Smith (SKC) - Memphis - No game this week.

Brett St. Martin (SKC) - Charleston - Did not dress in Charleston’s 4-2 loss to Sacramento.

Aedan Stanley (SPR) - Miami - No game this week.

Alex Tambakis (SKC) - New Mexico - Started and played 90 minutes in New Mexico’s 2-1 win over New York.

Christian Volesky (SKC) - Monterey Bay - Started and played 79 minutes in Monterey Bay’s 1-0 win over Loudoun.

Ciaran Winters (ACA) - Tulsa - Did not dress in Tulsa’s 1-0 loss to Pittsburgh.

MLS Next Pro

Sagir Arce (KC) - Minnesota (Loan) - Came off the bench and played 8 minutes in Minnesota’s 3-1 win over Portland.

Ezra Armstrong (ACA) - St. Louis - Came off the bench and played 32 minutes in St. Louis’s 5-1 loss to Tacoma.

Esai Easley (SKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes in KC’s 3-0 loss to North Texas.

Spencer Glass (SKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 73 minutes in KC’s 3-0 loss to North Texas.

Coby Jones (ACA) - Kansas City - Did not dress in KC’s 3-0 loss to North Texas.

Wan Kuzain (SKC) - St. Louis - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in St. Louis’s 5-1 loss to Tacoma.

Isaiah LeFlore (ACA) - Houston - Started and played 90 minutes in Houston’s 2-2 (5-3) shootout loss to Vancouver.

Mikey Lenis (ACA) - Kansas City - Came off the bench and played 26 minutes in KC’s 3-0 loss to North Texas.

Cole McLagan (KC) - Kansas City - Did not dress in KC’s 3-0 loss to North Texas.

Jahon Rad (ACA) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes in KC’s 3-0 loss to North Texas.

Dillon Serna (SPR) - Colorado - No game this week.

Travian Sousa (SPR) - Tacoma - Started and played 72 minutes in Tacoma’s 5-1 win over St. Louis.

Brooks Thompson (SKC) - Philadelphia - Dressed but did not play in Philadelphia’s 2-1 win over Columbus.

Julian Vazquez (SKC) - Kansas City - Did not dress in KC’s 3-0 loss to North Texas.

USL1

Dakota Barnathan (SPR) - Richmond - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Richmond’s 3-2 win over North Carolina. Started and played 90 minutes in Richmond’s 1-0 win over Northern Colorado.

Grayson Barber (SKC) - Charlotte - Came off the bench and played 24 minutes in Charlotte’s 4-0 win over Central Valley.

Brandon Fricke (ACA) - Greenville - Started and played 74 minutes in Greenville’s 3-1 loss to South Georgia.

Luis Gil (SKC) - Omaha - Started and played 63 minutes in Omaha’s 1-1 draw with Chattanooga.

Jamil Roberts (SKC) - South Georgia - Started and played 77 minutes in South Georgia’s 3-1 win over Greenville.

Rojay Smith (SPR) - Madison - Started and played 84 minutes, scoring a goal in Madison’s 1-1 draw with Northern Colorado.

Ualefi (SKC) - Chattanooga - Did not dress in Chattanooga’s 1-1 draw with Omaha.

Ethan Vanacore-Decker (SPR) - Richmond - Started and played 90 minutes in Richmond’s 3-2 win over North Carolina. Started and played 72 minutes in Richmond’s 1-0 win over Northern Colorado.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte (Loan) - Started and played 90 minutes in Charlotte’s 4-0 win over Central Valley.

NISA

Matt Constant (SKC) - Michigan - No game this week.

Michael Kafari (SKC) - Syracuse - No game this week.

Franky Martinez (SKC) - Chattanooga - No game this week.

International

Korede Aiyegbusi (SKC) - Amical Saint-Prex - Switzerland - No game until 8/21.

Rassambek Akhmatov (SPR) - FK Maktaaral - Kazakhstan - Started and played 45 minutes in Maktaaral’s 1-0 win over Tobol.

Alexsander (SPR) - Sao Joseense - Brazil - Offseason.

Ayyoub Allach (SPR) - RE Virton - Belgium - No game until 8/12.

Ever Alvarado (SKC) - Olimpia - Honduras - No game until 8/15.

Emiliano Amor (SKC) - Colo-Colo - Chile - Did not dress in Colo-Colo’s 3-1 win over Universidad de Chile.

Sagir Arce (KC) - Mazatlan FC - Mexico - Loaned to Minnesota United 2.

Ayrton (SPR) - Mantois 78 - France - Offseason.

Botond Barath (SKC) - Vasas - Hungary - Dressed but did not play in Vasas’s 0-0 draw with Kecskemeti TE.

Jose Barragan (SPR) - Deportivo Pasto - Colombia - Came off the bench and played 11 minutes in Pasto’s 3-1 loss to Atletico Nacional.

Robert Beric (SKC) - Tianjin Tigers - China - No game this week.

Claudio Bieler (SKC) - Atletico Rafaela - Argentina - Started and played 85 minutes, scoring a goal in Atletico’s 4-1 win over Buillermo Brown.

Gianluca Busio (SKC) - Venezia - Italy - No game until 8/7.

Tiffany Cameron (FCKC) - Gyor - Hungary - No game until 8/13.

Thierry Catherine (SPR) - Golden Lion - Martinique - Offseason.

Sunil Chhetri (SKC) - Bengaluru - India - Offseason.

Killian Colombie (SPR) - Fjolnir - Iceland - No game this week.

Rachel Corsie (KCC) - Aston Villa - England - No game until 9/11.

Yohan Croizet (SKC) - Ujpest FC - Hungary - Did not dress in Ujpest’s 1-1 draw with Mezokovesd-Zsory.

Renae Cuellar (FCKC) - Tijuana - Mexico - Started and played 67 minutes in Tijuana’s 2-2 draw with Monterrey. Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Tijuana’s 2-1 win over Queretaro.

Amer Didic (SKC) - Pacific - Canada - Started and played 90 minutes in Pacific’s 0-0 CONCACAF League draw with Waterhouse. Came off the bench and played 3 minutes in Pacific’s 2-1 win over Valour.

Pablo Escobar (SKC) - Arabe Unido - Panama - Did not dress in Arabe’s 2-1 win over Deportivo del Este.

Gerso Fernandes (SKC) - Jeju United - South Korea - Started and played 57 minutes in Jeju’s 1-0 loss to Jeonbuk Motors. Started and played 75 minutes in Jeju’s 2-1 loss to Seongnam.

Amanda Frisbie (FCKC) - Atletico Madrid - Spain - Offseason.

Katrina Gorry (FCKC) - Brisbane - Australia - Offseason.

Johnny Grant (SPR) - Forge - Canada - Did not dress in either of Forge’s games.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Universidad Catolica - Chile - Did not dress in Universidad’s 1-0 win over Cobresal.

Nicolas Hasler (SKC) - Vaduz - Liechtenstein - Started and played 79 minutes in Vaduz’s 1-1 Conference League draw with Koper. Came off the bench and played 28 minutes in Vaduz’s 2-0 loss to Wil.

Allie Hess (KCC) - MSV Duisburg - Germany - No game until 9/15.

Shelby High (KC) - Vilaverdense - Portugal - No game until 9/18.

Will John (SKC) - Jarun Zagreb - Croatia - No game until 8/12.

Igor Juliao (SKC) - Vizela - Portugal - No game until 8/6.

Igor Kostrov (SKC) - FK Gomel - Belarus - Started and played 88 minutes in Gomel’s 2-1 Conference League loss to Aris.

Mariana Larroquette (KCC) - Sporting CP - Portugal - Dressed but did not play in Argentina’s 3-1 win over Paraguay.

Lorant Lettner (COL-UMKC) - Dabas - Hungary - Started and played 90 minutes in Dabas’s 2-0 loss to Balassagyarmati.

Cristian Lobato (SKC) - L’Hospitalet - Spain - No game until 8/6.

Jerome Ngom Mbekeli (SPR) - Apejes - Cameroon - Offseason.

Tiffany McCarty (FCKC) - Thor/KA - Iceland - No game until 8/4.

Kyle McLagan (KC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Started and played 90 minutes in Reykjavik’s 2-2 draw with Stjarnan.

Eric McWoods (COL-UMKC) - Finn Harps - Ireland - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Finn Harps’s 3-1 FAI Cup loss to Bohemians.

Ropapa Mensah (SPR) - Port Fouad - Egypt - Offseason.

Soni Mustivar (SKC) - Entente SSG - France - No game until 8/27.

Carly Nelson (KCNWSL) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - No game until 8/6.

Krisztian Nemeth (SKC) - MTK Budapest - Hungary - Started and played 89 minutes in MTK’s 2-1 win over Szeged-Csanad.

Heather O’Reilly (FCKC) - Shelbourne - Ireland - Just signed for the club.

Kevin Oliveira (SKC) - Daxo Katokopias - Cyprus - No game until 8/26.

Luis Olivera (SPR) - Defensores Unidors - Argentina - Started and played 70 minutes before being red carded in Defensores’s 1-0 loss to Deportivo Armenio.

Erik Palmer-Brown (SKC) - Troyes - France - No game until 8/6.

David Panka (SPR) - Panathinaikos B - Greece - Offseason.

Lucy Parker (KCNWSL) - West Ham - England - No game until 9/11.

Toni Payne (FCKC) - Sevilla - Spain - Offseason.

Pandelis Popgeorgiev (COL-UMKC) - Makoi - Hungary - Started and played 86 minutes, scoring a goal in Makoi’s 2-1 win over Szolnoki Mav FC.

Rokas Pukstas (ACA) - Hajduk Split - Croatia - Did not dress in Hajduk’s 2-0 win over Varazdin.

Roberto Puncec (SKC) - Botev Plovdiv - Bulgaria - Started and played 90 minutes in Botev’s 2-0 Conference League loss to APOEL. Started and played 90 minutes in Botev’s 2-0 loss to Lokomotiv Sofia 1929.

Pablo Punyed (SKC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Dressed but did not play in Reykjavik’s 2-2 draw with Stjarnan.

Jordi Quintilla (SKC) - St. Gallen - Switzerland - Started and played 90 minutes in St. Gallen’s 2-0 win over Zurich.

Brianne Reed (FCKC) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - No game until 8/6.

Dominik Resetar (SPR) - Inter Zapresic - Croatia - No game until 8/12.

Anel Sabanadzovic (KC) - AEK Athens B - Greece - Offseason.

Rodrigo Saravia (SPR) - Plaza Colonia - Uruguay - Came off the bench and played 27 minutes in Plaza’s 1-1 draw with Boston River.

Peter Schmetz (SKC) - VfB 03 Hilden - Germany - No game until 8/7.

Nansel Selbol (SKC) - NK BSK Bijelo Brdo - Croatia - No game until 8/12.

Arielle Ship (KCC) - Kalmar - Sweden - No game until 8/6.

Jessica Silva (KCC) - Benfica - Portugal - No game until 9/18.

Yann Songo’o (SKC) - Bradford City - England - Dressed but did not play in Bradford’s 0-0 draw with Doncaster Rovers.

Martin Steuble (SKC) - Port FC - Thailand - No game until 8/13.

Milos Stojcev (SKC) - Graficar Belgrad - Serbia - Started and played 80 minutes in Graficar’s 2-2 draw with Macva Sabac.

Boubacar Traore (SPR) - Honved - Hungary - Came off the bench and played 2 minutes in Honved’s 1-0 loss to Zalaegerszegi TE.

Nikola Vujnovic (SKC) - Vozdovac - Serbia - Did not dress in Vozdovac’s 3-0 loss to Spartak Subotica.

Duval Wapiwo (SPR) - Al-Madina Tripoli - Libya - Offseason.

Ze Pedro (SPR) - Sanjoanense - Portugal - No game until 8/21.

NPSL

Wyatt Fowler (KC) - Sunflower State - Offseason.

David Greczek (SKC) - Motown - Started and played 90 minutes in Motown’s 2-1 win over Tulsa.

Kamar Marriott (SKC) - Fort Worth - Offseason.

Nick McDonald (KC) - Sunflower State - Offseason.

Amobi Okugo (SKC) - Sacramento - Offseason.

John Sosa (COL-UMKC) - Sunflower State - Offseason.

USL 2

Leroy Enzugusi (ACA) - Des Moines - Did not dress in Des Moines’s 1-1 (5-4) shootout loss to Flint City.

Adrian Gutierrez (Comets) - Kaw Valley - Offseason.

Junior Kazeem (Comets) - Kaw Valley - Offseason.

Mako Makoanyane (Comets) - Ballard - Dressed but did not play in Ballard’s 1-0 loss to Ventura County.

Lesia Thetsane (Comets) - Ballard - Started and played 90 minutes in Ballard’s 1-0 loss to Ventura County.

Indoor

Felipe Abreu (COL-Mid-American) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Christian Anderaos (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Mitchell Cardenas (SKC) - San Diego - Offseason.

Christian Duke (SKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Chris Favela (KC) - St. Louis - Offseason.

Ignacio Flores (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Dom Francis (Comets) - Harrisburg - Offseason.

Jeff Hughes (Comets) - Ontario - Offseason.

Adam James (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Mike Jones (SKC) - Dallas - Offseason.

Ray Lee (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Alex Megson (Comets) - Tacoma - Offseason.

Lou Misner (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Ramone Palmer (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Robert Palmer (COL-Park) - Ontario - Offseason.

Boris Pardo (SKC) - San Diego - Offseason.

Brett Petricek (Comets) - Florida - Offseason.

Guerrero Pino (COL-UMKC) - San Diego - Offseason.

Travis Pittman (Comets) - Ontario - Offseason.

Henry Ramirez (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Mirko Sandivari (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Absalom Solorio (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

John Sosa (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Lucas Sousa (COL-Park)- Kansas City - Offseason.

Stefan St. Louis (Comets) - Utica - Offseason.

Steve Tekesky (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Danny Waltman (Comets) - Tacoma - Offseason.

Kiel Williams (Comets) - Florida - Offseason.

Active without a club or unknown

Joe Amico (ACA)

Bernardo Anor (SKC)

Stefan Antonijevic (SKC)

Emmanuel Appiah (SKC)

Will Bagrou (SKC)

Akeil Barrett (SPR)

Louis Bennett II (SPR)

Tyler Blackwood (SPR)

Andre Braithwaite (Comets)

Servando Carrasco (SKC)

Rennico Clarke (SPR)

Daneil Cyrus (SKC)

Toni Dovale (SKC)

Steven Enna (ACA)

Mario Erpel (COL-Park)

Tomas Granitto (SKC)

Elvir Ibisevic (ACA)

Peterson Joseph (SKC)

James Kasak (SKC)

Seo-In Kim (ACA)

Will Little (ACA)

Rodolfo Lopes (COL-Park)

Michelle Maemone (KCC)

William Opoku Mensah (SPR)

Alex Molano (SKC)

James Marcelin (SKC)

Jose Mauri (SKC)

Robert Mirosavic (SPR)

Fredinho Mompremier (SPR)

Ashley Nick (KCNWSL)

Remi Prieur (SPR)

Sam Raben (SPR)

Jose Ramos (COL-MidAmerica)

Winston Reid (SKC)

Abdul Rwatubyaye (SKC)

Soony Saad (SKC)

Odaine Sinclair (COL-Baker)

Abby Small (KC)

Hector Solorio (ACA)

Tucker Stephenson (ACA)

Raisa Strom-Okimoto (KCNWSL)

Jaret Townsend (SKC)

Kris Tyrpak (SKC)

Wilfred Williams (SKC)

Zach Wright (SKC)