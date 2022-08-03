Rumor: Sporting KC Set to Re-Acquire Tyler Pasher

The Major League Soccer secondary transfer window closes on August 4th, so there were bound to be some rumors. Sporting Kansas City already made one move, a day out from the deadline, when they traded the rights to former Designated Player Felipe Gutierrez to the Colorado Rapids in exchange for $50,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM).

Now there is a rumor of a player signing.

Tyler Pasher will be likely returning to #SportingKC. https://t.co/BnEEZLG9Df — The Dynamo Insider (@DynamoInsider) August 4, 2022

Dynamo Insider is reporting that Sporting KC are set to acquire Canadian forward Tyler Pasher. While The Blue Testament hasn’t independently verified the the rumor in the tweet, we did hear rumors of Pasher’s return to Sporting KC from an additional source.

There is no mention of compensation, but presumably it couldn’t be too high as Pasher has only 622 minutes, two goals and one assist in 2022 (over five starts and 17 appearances).

Earlier in the day LAFC dealt forward Danny Musovski to Real Salt Lake for $250,000 in GAM plus possible incentives. Musovski has also only two goals and an assist this season, but in less time on the field (507 minutes). Additionally, Musovski plays center forward, which is a more premium position. In their MLS careers Musovski has 11 goals and five assists while Pasher has just six goals and four assists, with Musovski having about 300 extra minutes. One would assume the compensation would be below Musovski’s.

In Pasher’s previous run with SKC he only had one appearance, playing out of position at left back, where he played 45 minutes and was subbed at the half. He mostly played for the Swope Park Rangers in the USL Championship. While playing in the USL for both SPR and Indy Eleven, Pasher had 29 goals and 11 assists.

How does Pasher fit with Sporting KC?

If the rumor is true, it’s an interesting move. There is no indication for how long Pasher is signed because the Dynamo don’t release that information like Sporting KC do. Transfermarkt has him signed through just the end of the year, but it’s always possible that isn’t accounting for option years. For example, Khiry Shelton is signed through the end of the year with a 2023 option, but TM doesn’t capture that option.

Speaking of Shelton, Pasher plays on the wing (Shelton’s best position) but only makes $165,381 compared to Shelton’s $350,000. Additionally, Pasher no longer takes up an international roster spot (though Sporting KC do have one to spare after parting ways with Nikola Vujnovic), which was part of the reason he lost his roster spot last time around.

Looking at the SKC roster right now, there are several forwards, along with a few players who can play there when needed that Pasher would be competing with. Daniel Salloi, Johnny Russell, Marinos Tzionis, Shelton, Erik Thommy and Cam Duke. Sporting primarily uses Duke in the midfield and that’s the only place we’ve seen Thommy so far.

Of the other four players, only Russell and Tzionis are signed beyond 2022 (though Shelton has an option, as mentioned). This could be an indication Daniel Salloi isn’t returning next season or that the team plans to decline Shelton’s option (plus we all know Shelton has mostly lined up at CF, so they may not even be competing for minutes).

It’s also possible Peter Vermes sees Pasher as a left back, though Ben Sweat and Logan Ndenbe are both signed through at least 2023 (Ndenbe is guaranteed through 2024 with a 2025 option).

Depending on the cost of the trade, this seems like a low risk move and while it certainly won’t hurt this year, is clearly geared towards 2023. I was a fan of Pasher the last time he was in KC and I thought he never got his fair chance on the main roster. He’s now 28-years-old, so he’s no longer a young prospect, but he could contribute.

The Blue Testament will bring you more on this rumor once we get confirmation.