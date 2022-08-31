Across State Lines: Nemeth Hattrick Continues Hot Start to the Season

No former Kansas City player has had as good a start to the 2022-2023 European season as former Sporting KC forward, Krisztian Nemeth. Back with the club that he started his career with, MTK Budapest, the 33 year-old Nemeth has been on a tear to start the season. Through six games with MTK, Nemeth has scored eight goals including a hattrick in their last game against MTE 1904. He’s scored in all but one of MTK’s games so far this year, the season opener.

In other news this week, I’ve found that former KC Current player, Mariana Larroquette has moved back to this side of the Atlantic. Larroquette joined Club Leon in Liga MX Femenil in Mexico where she has two goals in five appearances for Leon, including a goal in their 4-2 this week over FC Juarez. Here’s the rest of this week’s update.

Key

SKC - former Sporting KC players

ACA - former Sporting KC academy players (finished with college eligibility)

KC - Kansas City area players

SPR - former Swope Park Rangers/Sporting KC II players

COL - local college players

Comets - former Comets players

FCKC - former FC Kansas City players

KCNWSL/KCC - former KC NWSL/KC Current players

Note: Players under contract to Sporting Kansas City at this time are not included on this list, the exception being players loaned outside of Kansas City.

MLS

Jalil Anibaba (SKC) - Columbus - Dressed but did not play in Columbus’s 2-2 draw with Cincinnati.

Lucas Bartlett (ACA) - Dallas - Did not dress in Dallas’s 1-1 draw with RSL.

Nick Besler (KC) - Salt Lake - Dressed but did not play in RSL’s 1-1 draw with Dallas.

Latif Blessing (SKC) - LAFC - Started and played 45 minutes in LAFC’s 4-1 loss to Austin.

Teal Bunbury (SKC) - Nashville - Did not dress in Nashville’s 3-0 win over Vancouver.

Eric Dick (SKC) - Minnesota - Did not dress in Minnesota’s 2-1 win over Houston.

Dom Dwyer (SKC) - Atlanta - Dressed but did not play in Atlanta’s 3-2 win over DC.

Nicholas Gioacchini (KC) - Orlando - Dressed but did not play in Orlando’s 2-1 win over NYCFC.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Colorado (Loan) - Came off the bench and played 19 minutes in Colorado’s 6-0 loss to Philadelphia.

Erik Hurtado (SKC) - Columbus - Came off the bench and played 3 minutes in Columbus’s 2-2 draw with Cincinnati.

Preston Judd (SPR) - LA - Did not dress in LA’s 2-1 win over New England.

Kei Kamara (SKC) - Montreal - Did not dress in Montreal’s 2-0 win over Chicago.

Alec Kann (SKC) - Cincinnati - Dressed but did not play in Cincinnati’s 2-2 draw with Columbus.

Jon Kempin (SKC) - DC - Dressed but did not play in DC’s 3-2 loss to Atlanta.

Jaylin Lindsey (SKC) - Charlotte - Started and played 90 minutes in Charlotte’s 2-0 loss to Toronto.

Luis Martins (SKC) - Vancouver - Did not dress in Vancouver’s 3-0 loss to Nashville.

Jimmy Medranda (SKC) - Seattle - Dressed but did not play in Seattle’s 2-1 loss to Portland.

Tyler Pasher (SKC) - New York - Did not dress in New York’s 3-1 win over Miami.

Kelyn Rowe (SKC) - Seattle - Started and played 69 minutes in Seattle’s 2-1 loss to Portland.

Diego Rubio (SKC) - Colorado - Dressed but did not play in Colorado’s 6-0 loss to Philadelphia.

Ilie Sanchez (SKC) - LAFC - Suspended for LAFC’s 4-1 loss to Austin.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - LA - Did not dress in LA’s 2-1 win over New England.

CJ Sapong (SKC) - Nashville - Did not dress in Nashville’s 3-0 win over Vancouver.

Gedion Zelalem (SKC) - New York City - Dressed but did not play in NYCFC’s 2-1 loss to Orlando.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte - Did not dress in Charlotte’s 2-0 loss to Toronto.

NWSL

Dorian Bailey (KC) - Washington - Started and played 63 minutes in Washington’s 2-2 draw with Houston.

Nicole Barnhart (FCKC) - Washington - Did not dress in Washington’ 2-2 draw with Houston.

Katie Bowen (FCKC) - North Carolina - Dressed but did not play in either of North Carolina’s games.

Shea Groom (KC) - Houston - Stared and played 74 minutes in Houston’s 2-2 draw with Washington.

Haley Hanson (KC) - Orlando - Came off the bench and played 14 minutes in Orlando’s 2-1 loss to OL Reign.

Darian Jenkins (KCC) - Orlando - Did not dress in Orlando’s 2-1 loss to OL Reign.

Jaycie Johnson (KC) - Kansas City - Did not dress in KC’s 3-2 win over North Carolina.

Gunnhildur Jonsdottir (KCNWSL) - Orlando - Came off the bench and played 14 minutes in Orlando’s 2-1 loss to OL Reign.

Tziarra King (KCNWSL) - Reign - Came off the bench and played 1 minute in OL Reign’s 2-1 win over Orlando.

CeCe Kizer (KC) - Kansas City - Started and played 77 minutes, scoring a goal in KC’s 3-2 win over North Carolina.

Lo’eau LaBonta (FCKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 82 minutes, scoring a goal in KC’s 3-2 win over North Carolina.

Sydney Leroux (FCKC) - Angel City - Did not dress in Angel City’s 3-1 win over Gotham.

Jordyn Listro (KCC) - Orlando - Started and played 90 minutes in Orlando’s 2-1 loss to OL Reign.

Merritt Mathias (FCKC) - North Carolina - Came off the bench and played 16 minutes in North Carolina’s 3-1 win over Portland. Started and played 77 minutes, recording an assist in North Carolina’s 3-2 loss to KC.

Addisyn Merrick (KC) - Kansas City - Came off the bench and played 17 minutes in KC’s 3-2 win over North Carolina.

Kristie Mewis (FCKC) - Gotham - Started and played 90 minutes in Gotham’s 3-1 loss to Angel City.

Sinclaire Miramontez (KC) - Reign - Dressed but did not play in OL Reign’s 2-1 win over Orlando.

Kiki Pickett (KCC) - North Carolina - Dressed but did not play in either of North Carolina’s games.

Victoria Pickett (KCC) - Gotham - Came off the bench and played 27 minutes in Gotham’s 3-1 loss to Angel City.

Brittany Ratcliffe (FCKC) - North Carolina - Came off the bench and played 41 minutes in North Carolina’s 3-1 win over Portland. Came off the bench and played 20 minutes in North Carolina’s 3-2 loss to KC.

Dominique Richardson (FCKC) - Gotham - Did not dress in Gotham’s 3-1 loss to Angel City.

Parker Roberts (KC) - Orlando - Did not dress in Orlando’s 2-1 loss to OL Reign.

Maegan Rosa (FCKC) - Houston - Did not dress in Houston’s 2-2 draw with Washington.

Katelyn Rowland (FCKC) - North Carolina - Dressed but did not play in either of North Carolina’s games.

Becky Sauerbrunn (FCKC) - Portland - Started and played 64 minutes in Portland’s 3-1 loss to North Carolina. Started and played 90 minutes in Portland’s 2-0 loss to San Diego.

Desiree Scott (FCKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes in KC’s 3-2 win over North Carolina.

Abby Smith (KCNWLS) - Portland - Started and played 90 minutes in Portland’s 3-1 loss to North Carolina. Dressed but did not play in Portland’s 2-0 loss to San Diego.

Jada Talley (KCC) - Portland - Did not dress in either of Portland’s games.

Erika Tymrak (FCKC) - Orlando - Started and played 90 minutes in Orlando’s 2-1 loss to OL Reign.

Michele Vasconcelos (KCNWSL) - Portland - Did not dress in Portland’s 3-1 loss to North Carolina. Dressed but did not play in Portland’s 2-0 loss to San Diego.

Gaby Vincent (KCC) - Washington - Dressed but did not play in Washington’s 2-2 draw with Houston.

Jenna Winebrenner (KC) - Kansas City - Dressed but did not play in KC’s 3-2 win over North Carolina.

USL Championship

Saad Abdul-Salaam (SKC) - San Antonio - Did not dress in San Antonio’s 1-0 loss to Indy.

Danny Barbir (SPR) - Oakland - Came off the bench and played 6 minutes in Oakland’s 3-1 win over San Diego. Dressed but did not play in Oakland’s 1-0 loss to Sacramento.

Hadji Barry (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Started and played 89 minutes, scoring a goal in Colorado Springs’s 1-0 win over New Mexico.

Kharlton Belmar (SKC) - Colorado Springs - Came off the bench and played 1 minute in Colorado Springs’s 1-0 win over New Mexico.

Chase Bromstedt (ACA) - Las Vegas - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Las Vegas’s 5-0 loss to RGV.

Mataeo Bunbury (ACA) - Birmingham - Came off the bench and played 16 minutes in Birmingham’s 3-1 win over New York.

Petar Cuic (SPR) - Tulsa - Came off the bench and played 22 minutes in Tulsa’s 2-1 loss to Hartford. Started and played 75 minutes in Tulsa’s 2-1 win over Loudoun.

Amadou Dia (SKC) - Louisville - Started and played 90 minutes in Louisville’s 1-0 loss to Miami.

Liam Doyle (SPR) - Los Angeles - Started and played 90 minutes in LA’s 2-0 win over Monterey Bay.

Tyler Freeman (SKC) - Loudoun - Started and played 90 minutes, recording an assist in Loudoun’s 2-1 loss to Tulsa.

Kyle Greig (KC) - Tampa Bay - Did not dress in Tampa Bay’s 3-1 win over Orange County.

Wilson Harris (SKC) - Louisville - Suspended for Louisville’s 1-0 loss to Miami.

Christian Herrera (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Dressed but did not play in Colorado Springs’s 1-0 win over New Mexico.

Ryan James (SKC) - Birmingham - Came off the bench and played 8 minutes in Birmingham’s 3-1 win over New York.

Mechack Jerome (SKC) - Indy - Started and played 90 minutes in Indy’s 1-0 win over San Antonio.

Preston Judd (SPR) - Los Angeles (Loan) - Started and played 90 minutes, recording an assist in LA’s 2-0 win over Monterey Bay.

Dane Kelly (SPR) - Pittsburgh - Dressed but did not play in Pittsburgh’s 2-1 win over Atlanta.

Matt Lewis (SKC) - Detroit - Started and played 90 minutes in Detroit’s 3-0 win over Charleston.

Mikey Lopez (SKC) - Birmingham - Did not dress in Birmingham’s 3-1 win over New York.

Lebo Moloto (SPR) - Tulsa - Started and played 45 minutes in Tulsa’s 2-1 loss to Hartford. Dressed but did not play in Tulsa’s 2-1 win over Loudoun.

James Musa (SKC) - Phoenix - Started and played 90 minutes in Phoenix’s 3-1 loss to El Paso.

Enoch Mushagalusa (SPR) - Louisville - Started and played 59 minutes in Louisville’s 1-0 loss to Miami.

Bryam Rebellon (SPR) - Indy - Started and played 89 minutes in Indy’s 1-0 win over San Antonio.

Camden Riley (SKC) - San Diego - Dressed but did not play in San Diego’s 3-1 loss to Oakland.

Tony Rocha (SKC) - Orange County - Dressed but did not play in Orange County’s 3-1 loss to Tampa Bay.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - Los Angeles (loan) - Dressed but did not play in LA’s 2-0 win over Monterey Bay.

Mark Segbers (SPR) - Miami - Started and played 90 minutes in Miami’s 1-0 win over Louisville.

Parker Siegfried (SKC) - Louisville - Did not dress in Louisville’s 1-0 loss to Miami.

Matheus Silva (SPR) - Tulsa - Dressed but did not play in either of Tulsa’s games.

Graham Smith (SKC) - Memphis - No game this week.

Brett St. Martin (SKC) - Charleston - Did not dress in Charleston’s 3-0 loss to Detroit.

Aedan Stanley (SPR) - Miami - Started and played 90 minutes in Miami’s 1-0 win over Louisville

Alex Tambakis (SKC) - New Mexico - Started and played 90 minutes in New Mexico’s 1-0 loss to Colorado Springs.

Christian Volesky (SKC) - Monterey Bay - Started and played 90 minutes in Monterey Bay’s 2-0 loss to LA.

Ciaran Winters (ACA) - Tulsa - Did not dress in either of Tulsa’s games.

MLS Next Pro

Sagir Arce (KC) - Minnesota (Loan) - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Minnesota’s 1-0 loss to Houston.

Ezra Armstrong (ACA) - St. Louis - Started and played 24 minutes in St. Louis’s 5-3 win over Portland.

Esai Easley (SKC) - Kansas City - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes, recording an assist in KC’s 4-1 loss to San Jose.

Spencer Glass (SKC) - Kansas City - Did not dress in KC’s 4-1 loss to San Jose.

Coby Jones (ACA) - Kansas City - Started and played 45 minutes in KC’s 4-1 loss to San Jose.

Wan Kuzain (SKC) - St. Louis - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in St. Louis’s 5-3 win over Portland.

Isaiah LeFlore (ACA) - Houston - Started and played 90 minutes in Houston’s 1-0 win over Minnesota.

Mikey Lenis (ACA) - Kansas City - Dressed but did not play in KC’s 4-1 loss to San Jose.

Cole McLagan (KC) - Kansas City - Did no dress in KC’s 4-1 loss to San Jose.

Jahon Rad (ACA) - Kansas City - Started and played 45 minutes in KC’s 4-1 loss to San Jose.

Dillon Serna (SPR) - Colorado - Did not dress in Colorado’s 2-1 win over Vancouver.

Travian Sousa (SPR) - Tacoma - Came off the bench and played 30 minutes in Tacoma’s 1-0 loss to SLC.

Brooks Thompson (SKC) - Philadelphia - Started and played 90 minutes in Philadelphia’s 2-1 win over NYCFC. Started and played 90 minutes in Philadelphia’s 2-0 loss to Columbus.

Julian Vazquez (SKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 45 minutes in KC’s 4-1 loss to San Jose.

USL1

Dakota Barnathan (SPR) - Richmond - Started and played 90 minutes in Richmond’s 3-0 win over Omaha.

Grayson Barber (SKC) - Charlotte - Came off the bench and played 5 minutes in Charlotte’s 2-2 draw with Chattanooga.

Brandon Fricke (ACA) - Greenville - Did not dress in Greenville’s 2-0 loss to Northern Colorado.

Luis Gil (SKC) - Omaha - Came off the bench and played 28 minutes in Omaha’s 3-0 loss to Richmond.

Jamil Roberts (SKC) - South Georgia - Came off the bench and played 23 minutes in South Georgia’s 2-0 win over Central Valley.

Rojay Smith (SPR) - Madison - Came off the bench and played 14 minutes in Madison’s 0-0 draw with North Carolina.

Ualefi (SKC) - Chattanooga - Started and played 45 minutes in Chattanooga’s 2-2 draw with Charlotte.

Ethan Vanacore-Decker (SPR) - Richmond - Started and played 66 minutes in Richmond’s 3-0 win over Omaha.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte (Loan) - Started and played 90 minutes in Charlotte’s 2-2 draw with Chattanooga.

NISA

Matt Constant (SKC) - Michigan - No game this week.

Michael Kafari (SKC) - Syracuse - No game this week.

Franky Martinez (SKC) - Chattanooga - Started and played 90 minutes in Chattanooga’s 1-1 draw with Maryland.

International

Rassambek Akhmatov (SPR) - Chindia Targoviste - Romania - Came off the bench and played 28 minutes in Chindia’s 2-1 loss to Arges.

Alexsander (SPR) - Sao Joseense - Brazil - Offseason.

Ayyoub Allach (SPR) - RE Virton - Belgium - Did not dress in Virton’s 1-1 draw wtih Dinze.

Ever Alvarado (SKC) - Vida - Honduras - Started and played 90 minutes in Vida’s 1-0 win over Honduras Progreso.

Emiliano Amor (SKC) - Colo-Colo - Chile - Started and played 90 minutes in Colo-Colo’s 2-1 loss to Union La Calera.

Sagir Arce (KC) - Mazatlan FC - Mexico - Loaned to Minnesota United 2.

Jessica Ayers (FCKC) - Kalmar - Sweden - Started and played 68 minutes in Kalmar’s 1-1 draw with Vittsjo.

Ayrton (SPR) - Mantois 78 - France - Offseason.

Botond Barath (SKC) - Vasas - Hungary - Came off the bench and played 12 minutes in Vasas’s 1-1 draw wtih Mezokovesd-Zsory.

Jose Barragan (SPR) - Deportivo Pasto - Colombia - Came off the bench and played 4 minutes in Pasto’s 0-0 draw with Alianza Petrolera.

Robert Beric (SKC) - Tianjin Tigers - China - Started and played 87 minutes in Tianjin’s 1-0 loss to Shanghai Port.

Claudio Bieler (SKC) - Atletico Rafaela - Argentina - Started and played 89 minutes in Atletico’s 3-0 win over San Martin San Juan.

Gianluca Busio (SKC) - Venezia - Italy - Did not dress in Venezia’s 1-1 draw with Cittadella.

Tiffany Cameron (FCKC) - Gyor - Hungary - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Gyor’s 8-0 win over Szekszadri WFC.

Thierry Catherine (SPR) - Golden Lion - Martinique - Offseason.

Sunil Chhetri (SKC) - Bengaluru - India - Offseason.

Killian Colombie (SPR) - Fjolnir - Iceland - Started and played 90 minutes in Fjolnir’s 4-1 win over Selfoss.

Rachel Corsie (KCC) - Aston Villa - England - No game until 9/11.

Yohan Croizet (SKC) - Ujpest FC - Hungary - Did not dress in Ujpest’s 3-2 loss to Paksi.

Renae Cuellar (FCKC) - Tijuana - Mexico - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Tijuana’s 2-0 win over Atlas. Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Tijuana’s 3-1 loss to America.

Amer Didic (SKC) - Pacific - Canada - Started and played 90 minutes in Pacific’s 1-0 loss to Valour.

Pablo Escobar (SKC) - Arabe Unido - Panama - Did not dress in Arabe’s 0-0 draw with Independiente.

Gerso Fernandes (SKC) - Jeju United - South Korea - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Jeju’s 1-1 draw with Ulsan.

Amanda Frisbie (FCKC) - Atletico Madrid - Spain - No game until 9/10.

Katrina Gorry (FCKC) - Brisbane - Australia - Offseason.

Johnny Grant (SPR) - Forge - Canada - Dressed but did not play in Forge’s 0-0 draw with Atletico Ottawa.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Universidad Catolica - Chile - Loaned to Colorado Rapids.

Nicolas Hasler (SKC) - Vaduz - Liechtenstein - Started and played 80 minutes in Vaduz’s 1-0 Conference League win over Rapid Vienna. Came off the bench and played 28 minutes in Vaduz’s 3-1 loss to Lausanne Sport.

Allie Hess (KCC) - MSV Duisburg - Germany - No game until 9/15.

Shelby High (KC) - Vilaverdense - Portugal - Started and played 78 minutes in Vilaverdense’s 4-0 cup win over Amora.

Will John (SKC) - Jarun Zagreb - Croatia - Did not dress in Jarun’s 2-2 draw with Orijent.

Igor Juliao (SKC) - Vizela - Portugal - Came off the bench and played 6 minutes in Vizela’s 2-2 draw with Gil Vicente.

Igor Kostrov (SKC) - FK Gomel - Belarus - Started and played 90 minutes in Gomel’s 4-0 win over Dnepr Mogilev.

Mariana Larroquette (KCC) - Leon - Mexico - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Leon’s 4-2 win over Juarez.

Lorant Lettner (COL-UMKC) - Dabas - Hungary - Started and played 61 minutes, scoring 2 goals in Dabas’s 5-0 cup win over Lajosmizsei.

Cristian Lobato (SKC) - L’Hospitalet - Spain - No game until 9/10.

Jerome Ngom Mbekeli (SPR) - Apejes - Cameroon - Offseason.

Tiffany McCarty (FCKC) - Thor/KA - Iceland - No game until 9/14.

Kyle McLagan (KC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Started and played 90 minutes in Reykjavik’s 3-2 win over KA.

Eric McWoods (COL-UMKC) - Finn Harps - Ireland - No game this week.

Ropapa Mensah (SPR) - Port Fouad - Egypt - Offseason.

Soni Mustivar (SKC) - Entente SSG - France - Lost 1-0 to US Ivry.

Carly Nelson (KCNWSL) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - Dressed but did not play in Nordsjaelland’s 2-1 cup win over B93.

Krisztian Nemeth (SKC) - MTK Budapest - Hungary - Started and played 58 minutes, scoring 3 goals in MTK’s 6-0 win over MTE 1904.

Heather O’Reilly (FCKC) - Shelbourne - Ireland - No game until 9/10.

Kevin Oliveira (SKC) - Daxo Katokopias - Cyprus - Did not dress in Daxo’s 0-0 draw with AEK Larnaca.

Luis Olivera (SPR) - Defensores Unidors - Argentina - No game this week.

Erik Palmer-Brown (SKC) - Troyes - France - Started and played 90 minutes in Troyes’s 3-1 win over Angers.

Lucy Parker (KCNWSL) - West Ham - England - No game until 9/11.

Toni Payne (FCKC) - Sevilla - Spain - No game until 9/10.

Pandelis Popgeorgiev (COL-UMKC) - Makoi - Hungary - No game this week.

Rokas Pukstas (ACA) - Hajduk Split - Croatia - Did not dress in either of Hajduk’s games.

Roberto Puncec (SKC) - Botev Plovdiv - Bulgaria - Did not dress in Botev’s 3-1 win over Septemvri Sofia.

Pablo Punyed (SKC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Started and played 90 minutes in Reykjavik’s 3-2 win over KA.

Jordi Quintilla (SKC) - St. Gallen - Switzerland - Started and played 90 minutes in St. Gallen’s 3-2 win over Lugano.

Brianne Reed (FCKC) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - Started and played 90 minutes in Nordsjaelland’s 2-1 cup win over B93.

Dominik Resetar (SPR) - NK Rudes - Croatia - Started and played 66 minutes in Rudes’s 1-0 loss to Cibalia.

Abdul Rwatubyaye (SKC) - Rayon Sports - Rwanda - No game this week.

Anel Sabanadzovic (KC) - AEK Athens B - Greece - Offseason.

Rodrigo Saravia (SPR) - Plaza Colonia - Uruguay - Did not dress in Plaza’s 1-0 loss to Defensor Sporting.

Peter Schmetz (SKC) - VfB 03 Hilden - Germany - Started and played 90 minutes in Hilden’s 2-1 win over Dusseldorf.

Nansel Selbol (SKC) - NK BSK Bijelo Brdo - Croatia - Did not dress in Bijelo’s 1-1 draw with Vukovar.

Arielle Ship (KCC) - Kalmar - Sweden - Did not dress in Kalmar’s 1-1 draw with Vittsjo.

Jessica Silva (KCC) - Benfica - Portugal - Started and played 64 minutes in Benfica’s win over Sporting.

Yann Songo’o (SKC) - Bradford City - England - Dressed but did not play in Bradford’s 0-0 draw with Crewe Alexandra. Started and played 90 minutes in Bradford’s 3-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Martin Steuble (SKC) - Port FC - Thailand - Came off the bench and played 1 minute in Port’s 5-2 win over Prachuap.

Milos Stojcev (SKC) - Graficar Belgrad - Serbia - Started and played 66 minutes in Graficar’s 3-1 win over Zeleznicar Pancevo.

Boubacar Traore (SPR) - Honved - Hungary - Dressed but did not play in Honved’s 3-1 loss to Ferencvaros.

Duval Wapiwo (SPR) - Al-Madina Tripoli - Libya - Offseason.

Ze Pedro (SPR) - UD Oliveirense - Portugal - Came off the bench and played 19 minutes in Oliveirense’s 1-1 draw with Trofense.

Indoor

Felipe Abreu (COL-Mid-American) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Christian Anderaos (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Mitchell Cardenas (SKC) - San Diego - Offseason.

Christian Duke (SKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Chris Favela (KC) - St. Louis - Offseason.

Ignacio Flores (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Dom Francis (Comets) - Harrisburg - Offseason.

Jeff Hughes (Comets) - Ontario - Offseason.

Adam James (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Mike Jones (SKC) - Dallas - Offseason.

Ray Lee (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Rodolfo Lopes (COL-Park) - Central Florida - Offseason.

Nick McDonald (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Alex Megson (Comets) - Tacoma - Offseason.

Lou Misner (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Ramone Palmer (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Robert Palmer (COL-Park) - Ontario - Offseason.

Boris Pardo (SKC) - San Diego - Offseason.

Brett Petricek (Comets) - Florida - Offseason.

Guerrero Pino (COL-UMKC) - San Diego - Offseason.

Travis Pittman (Comets) - Ontario - Offseason.

Henry Ramirez (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Mirko Sandivari (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Absalom Solorio (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

John Sosa (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Lucas Sousa (COL-Park)- Kansas City - Offseason.

Stefan St. Louis (Comets) - Utica - Offseason.

Steve Tekesky (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Danny Waltman (Comets) - Tacoma - Offseason.

Kiel Williams (Comets) - Florida - Offseason.

NPSL

Wyatt Fowler (KC) - Sunflower State - Offseason.

David Greczek (SKC) - Motown - Offseason.

Kamar Marriott (SKC) - Fort Worth - Offseason.

Amobi Okugo (SKC) - Sacramento - Offseason.

USL 2

Leroy Enzugusi (ACA) - Des Moines - Offseason.

Active without a club or unknown

Joe Amico (ACA)

Bernardo Anor (SKC)

Stefan Antonijevic (SKC)

Emmanuel Appiah (SKC)

Will Bagrou (SKC)

Akeil Barrett (SPR)

Louis Bennett II (SPR)

Tyler Blackwood (SPR)

Andre Braithwaite (Comets)

Servando Carrasco (SKC)

Rennico Clarke (SPR)

Daneil Cyrus (SKC)

Toni Dovale (SKC)

Steven Enna (ACA)

Mario Erpel (COL-Park)

Tomas Granitto (SKC)

Elvir Ibisevic (ACA)

Peterson Joseph (SKC)

James Kasak (SKC)

Seo-In Kim (ACA)

Will Little (ACA)

Rodolfo Lopes (COL-Park)

Michelle Maemone (KCC)

William Opoku Mensah (SPR)

Alex Molano (SKC)

James Marcelin (SKC)

Jose Mauri (SKC)

Robert Mirosavic (SPR)

Fredinho Mompremier (SPR)

Ashley Nick (KCNWSL)

David Panka (SPR)

Remi Prieur (SPR)

Sam Raben (SPR)

Jose Ramos (COL-MidAmerica)

Winston Reid (SKC)

Soony Saad (SKC)

Odaine Sinclair (COL-Baker)

Abby Small (KC)

Hector Solorio (ACA)

Tucker Stephenson (ACA)

Raisa Strom-Okimoto (KCNWSL)

Jaret Townsend (SKC)

Kris Tyrpak (SKC)

Nikola Vujnovic (SKC)

Wilfred Williams (SKC)

Zach Wright (SKC)