Sporting KC snap home losing streak thanks to Thommy, Agada, and Salloi goals

With little hope left of turning around the 2022 MLS regular season, Sporting Kansas City looked to snap a five-game home losing streak against the Los Angeles Galaxy.

Peter Vermes made four changes from last week’s game against Austin, bringing Erik Thommy, Graham Zusi, Daniel Salloi, and Roger Espinoza into the XI.

Sporting KC started the game on the front foot and looked to have numerous offensive chances early, something that hasn’t been the case in most games this year.

In the 10th minute Sporting KC converted arguably their best team goal of the year. The play started with Daniel Salloi playing the ball into William Agada, who’s solid hold up play helped him send the ball wide to the Hungarian. Daniel tapped the ball back to Roger, who found Erik Thommy onside behind the LA Galaxy back line. The German midfielder pulled the ball down brilliantly with his chest and fired a dart past Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond into the bottom left corner to give Sporting a 1-0 lead.

OMG, Erik Thommy!



The touch and finish for one of the best goals this season! pic.twitter.com/f9P3kBHJu9 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 7, 2022

Sporting continued to stay on the front foot, with chances continuing to come on the attacking end, particularly down the right side from Johnny Russell.

In the 24th minute Andreu Fontas sent a loose ball back into the box after a corner kick, and Galaxy defender Derrick Williams stuck his hand out and struck the ball giving Sporting KC a penalty kick. Johnny Russell stepped up to take the kick, but Bond guessed correctly and was able to save the penalty.

Just before the half Willy Agada received a cross from Roger and had three chances from point blank range on target. The assistant referee said Bond blocked all three shots, but VAR signaled for video review and referee Michael Radchuk eventually ruled that Agada did in fact score, giving Sporting KC their second goal of the day.

A wild sequence in Kansas City...



Ends in a William Agada goal for #SportingKC pic.twitter.com/k2Pv4o1PIW — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 7, 2022

The review took a few moments to confirm the goal, but Agada definitely did not let the review inhibit his celebration. At all.

He kissed Peter Vermes on the cheek. Yes, you read that correctly. Willy Agada ran to Peter Vermes and kissed him on the cheek.

Just minutes later Daniel Salloi sent a cross back across the face of goal to Agada who tapped the ball in for his second goal of the night.

William Agada brace ✔️@SportingKC takes a 3-0 lead into the half. pic.twitter.com/GSbEATZXs5 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 7, 2022

After the half things slowed down a bit for both sides. The Galaxy had a couple chances thanks to Javier Chicharito Hernandez, but he wasn’t able to convert, and the offside flag came up regardless.

Willy Agada nearly completed his hat trick in the 68th minute when he had a one-on-one with Bond. The striker was able to touch the ball around the keeper and get a shot off, but LA Galaxy defender Sega Coulibaly tracked back and slid to save the ball off the line just in time to keep the game 3-0.

Sporting had another golden opportunity in the 79th minute as Remi Walter sprung Agada deep into Galaxy territory with a gorgeous through ball. Willy laid it off for Daniel Salloi, who hesitated, took one touch too many, and couldn’t get the shot off.

Chicharito put the ball past Pulskamp in the 83rd minute but the offside flag initially disallowed it. Video review signaled down to the referee to take a look and ultimately awarded the Galaxy their first goal of the night.

Things got much more difficult for Sporting KC after Uri Rosell was called for a handball in the box in the 90th minute. Chicharito converted the penalty kick to make it 3-2 with nearly seven full minutes of stoppage time remaining.

Chicharito from the spot and that's a brace! #LAGalaxy pic.twitter.com/x823gF3iF8 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 7, 2022

Any remaining fears of losing out on the full three points went away when Daniel Salloi scored a goal from an absolutely ridiculous angle to give SKC their fourth goal on the night.

Minutes later, the final whistle blew and the game ended 4-2.

Technically still alive in the MLS Cup Playoffs race, Sporting now return to the road and travel to Austin in a bid to avenge last week’s 2-0 defeat.

What positives did you take from the game? Did it give you any hope for the future? Let us know in the comments!