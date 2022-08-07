Preview: Current vs Wave

Match: Kansas City Current (5-4-4, 19 pts) at San Diego Wave (7-3-4, 25pts)

When: Sunday, August 7th at 4:00 p.m. CT

Where: Torero Stadium - San Diego, California

Watch: Paramount+, KMCI 38 The Spot

Listen: Sports Radio 810 WHB

The Kansas City Current (5-4-4, 19 pts) are on the road to face the San Diego Wave (7-3-4, 25pts) Sunday afternoon. The Current’s three game win streak ended last week but Kansas City did extend their unbeaten streak to eight games with a dramatic come from behind 2-2 draw versus Orlando.

San Diego are on good run of form with only one loss in their last eight. The Wave won at Chicago last week with a Jaedyn Shaw goal despite all the game stats going in favor of the Red Stars.

Current Comeback

Kansas City had to make a late comeback at home versus he Pride last week after letting in a pair of goals. Halftime sub Elyse Bennett started the momentum with a great solo effort sliding a narrow angle hot in past the keeper. Hometown forward Cece Kizer leveled it with a tremendous run chipping it over the keeper to herself for the finish.

Coach quote

“Their talented obviously, talented in the terms of the staff with Casey (Stoney) and her crew and then talented in terms of personnel. Lots of internationals sprinkled in within the lineup. They have a very clear identity they are living in,” coach Matt Potter told media this week.

Availability

Current

OUT:

Chloe Logarzo (right leg)

Sam Mewis (SEI- right leg)

Mallory Weber (SEI- right leg)

Lynn Williams (SEI- right leg)

San Diego

OUT:

Abby Dahlkemper (suspension)

Mia Gyau (left foot)

Jodie Taylor (left foot)

INTERNATIONAL DUTY:

Jaedyn Shaw (USA U-20)

Notes: Overall, Kansas City is as healthy as they have been all year. The bad news of the week was Sam Mewis going on the Season Ending Injury list, dashing all hopes that one of the top players in the world would be able to contribute to the Current season.

Australian international Chloe Logarzo is still listed as out but is looking pretty good in training and could be off the injury report in the near future.

Alex Loera is off the injury report and was back in training this week.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kansas City Current attacker Claire Lavogez — A new face and accent joined the squad during the break. Lavogez is a 28-year-old French International that can play in a few spots but is probably best suited as an attacking midfielder. Lavogez is probably the best pure healthy attacking mid on the Current and should help set up more quality chances for the forwards while also snagging some goals.

Kansas City forward Elyse Bennett – Bennett now has three goals and two assists and proves to be a handful for every defender she faces. Last match Bennett, Cece Kizer and Kristen Hamilton were all on the field at the same time giving the defense fits with three players that can all attack directly.

San Diego forward Alex Morgan— Alex Morgan leads the league with eleven goals and has found a renewed energy in San Diego. The US Women’s National team star will always be a threat if healthy.

Previous meeting: When these two teams met in early June, the Current took the lead twice with goals from Hamilton and Bennett but the Wave bounced back twice with goals from Morgan. The equalizer came in the 90th minute to make it level at two.