Juice Boxes and Post Game Stats: 10,000 Minutes

This weekend Kansas City’s soccer teams went 2-1, with Sporting KC ending their winless and shutout run in a 4-2 win over the LA Galaxy. In California, the KC Current continued their unbeaten run with a 2-1 win over the San Diego Wave. Unfortunately in Texas on Sunday night Sporting KC II fell 3-0 on the road against Houston Dynamo 2. Here are the stats and milestones from the games this weekend.

Sporting KC

In the 33rd minute, Johnny Russell hit 10,000 minutes played in league play for KC, he’s the 23rd player to reach that mark.

In the 76th minute, Daniel Salloi hit 10,000 minutes played in MLS competitions for KC, he’s the 26th player to reach that mark.

Salloi made his 100th league start, he’s the 30th player to reach that mark.

Salloi scored his 46th goal in all competitions, tying him with Josh Wolff for 5th all time on that list.

Salloi’s goal was his 39th in MLS competitions, breaking his tie with Kei Kamara for 7th all time on that list.

Salloi’s goal was his 22nd at home in league play for KC, breaking his tie with Chris Klein and Mo Johnston for 6th all time on that list.

Salloi’s 2 assists gave him 21 in league play for KC, moving him into 12th place all time on that list.

The 2 assists gave Salloi 23 in MLS competitions, breaking his tie with Kamara and Jack Jewsbury for 12th all time on that list.

Salloi’s 2 assists gave him 23 in all competitions for KC, moving him into 12th place all time on that list.

Salloi’s assist on Agada’s 2nd goal was his 9th game winning assist in league play for KC, giving him sole possession of 8th place on that list.

It was Salloi’s 9th game winning assist in all competitions, tying him with Kamara, Kerry Zavagnin, Chance Myers, and Khiry Shelton for 9th all time on that list.

Roger Espinoza received his 10th yellow card of the season, tying his career high.

Remi Walter made his 50th start in MLS competitions, he’s the 63rd player to reach that mark.

Marinos Tzionis made his 16th substitute appearance in league play, the second most in a single season in KC history.

Wily Agada’s 1st goal was the 50th by KC against LA in KC in league play. They’re the 4th team KC has scored 50 goals at home against in league play.

Agada’s 2nd goal was KC’s 100th in all competitions against LA. They’re the 3rd team KC has scored 100 goals against in all competitions.

KC Current

Lo’eau LaBonta made her 57th league start for KC NWSL teams, breaking her tie with Yael Averbuch for 7th all time on that list.

In the 54th minute, Kristen Edmonds passed Merritt Mathias and moved into 15th place for minutes played in all competitions for KC NWSL teams. She finished the game with 3,438 minutes played.

Edmonds made her 33rd league start for KC NWSL teams, breaking her tie with Mandy Laddish for 16th all time on that list.

Edmonds made her 41st start in all competitions, tying her with Katie Bowens for 13th all time on that list.

Edmonds and Victoria Pickett made their 42nd appearance in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, breaking their tie with Becca Moros for 16th all time on that list.

In the 90th minute, Kristen Hamilton passed Amy LePeilbet and moved into 20th place all time for league minutes played for KC NWSL teams. She finished the game with 2,313 minutes played.

Hamilton made her 26th start in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, breaking her tie with Heather O’Reilly for 20th all time on that list.

Sporting KC II

In the 11th minute, Jake Davis passed Kharlton Belmar and moved into 10th place all time for minutes played in league play. He finished the game with 3,931.

Davis made his 55th appearance in all competitions, tying him with Parker Maher, Nansel Selbol, and Tyler Pasher for 7th all time on that list.

In the 23rd Jahon Rad passed Oumar Ballo and moved into 19th place all time for minutes played in league play. He finished the game with 2,968 minutes played.

In hte 69th minute, Rad passed Hadji Barry and moved into 20th place all time for minutes played in all competitions. He finished the game with 2,968 minutes played.

Rad made his 50th league appearance for SKCII, he’s the 10th player to reach that mark.

Rad making his 50th league appearance tied him with Maher for 9th all time on that list.

It was Rad’s 50th appearance in all competitions as well. He’s the 16th player to reach that mark.

His 50th appearance in all competitions tied him with Mark Anthony Gonzalez for 15th all time on that list.

At 17 years, 190 days, Nati Clarke became the 17th youngest player to start a game in league play or in all competitions for SKCII.