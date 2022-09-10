 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sporting Kansas City vs. Houston Dynamo FC Match Thread

Houston has an interim coaching staff as they take on Sporting KC

By Ben Gartland
MLS: Houston Dynamo at Sporting Kansas City Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Sporting Kansas City vs Houston Dynamo FC

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: BBVA Stadium, Houston, Texas

How to Watch: 38 the Spot, SportingKC.com

The Teams

Sporting Kansas City

8-6-15, 30 points

12th in the West

Head Coach: Peter Vermes (14th season)

Availability Report: OUT: Kortne Ford (suspension), OUT: Tim Melia (hamstring), OUT: Gadi Kinda (knee surgery), OUT: Alan Pulido (knee surgery), QUESTIONABLE: Graham Zusi (quad), QUESTIONABLE: Ben Sweat (back)

Houston Dynamo FC

8-5-16, 29 points

14th in the West

Head Coach: Kenny Bundy (interim)

Availability Report: OUT: Daniel Steres (right arm), QUESTIONABLE: Hector Herrera (right leg), QUESTIONABLE: Memo Rodriguez (left leg)

