Sporting Kansas City vs. Houston Dynamo FC Match Thread

Sporting Kansas City vs Houston Dynamo FC
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: BBVA Stadium, Houston, Texas
How to Watch: 38 the Spot, SportingKC.com
The Teams
Sporting Kansas City
8-6-15, 30 points
12th in the West
Head Coach: Peter Vermes (14th season)
Availability Report: OUT: Kortne Ford (suspension), OUT: Tim Melia (hamstring), OUT: Gadi Kinda (knee surgery), OUT: Alan Pulido (knee surgery), QUESTIONABLE: Graham Zusi (quad), QUESTIONABLE: Ben Sweat (back)
Houston Dynamo FC
8-5-16, 29 points
14th in the West
Head Coach: Kenny Bundy (interim)
Availability Report: OUT: Daniel Steres (right arm), QUESTIONABLE: Hector Herrera (right leg), QUESTIONABLE: Memo Rodriguez (left leg)
