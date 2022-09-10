Sporting KC returns home from Houston with scoreless draw

Sporting Kansas City traveled to face the Houston Dynamo FC looking to build on their late season good run of form and extend their three-game unbeaten streak. While Sporting KC returns home unbeaten, they will be disappointed they did not take advantage of a man advantage, spliting a 0-0 draw.

Houston recently parted ways with first-year head coach Paulo Nagamura along with assistants Jimmy Nielsen and Chris Martinez, all players with Sporting KC history.

The first half was back and forth with both teams having some chances, but Houston was a little more dangerous with Fafà Picault’s speed always threatening and Sebastián Ferreira having a couple decent looks as well.

The match seemed to turn in Sporting KC’s favor when a second yellow card was issued to Matías Vera for a reckless tackle on Willy Agada.

Me: First game under a new head coach, he picked up an early yellow card and he's wearing the captain's armband to boot, so Houston Dynamo's Matias Veras will need to play smart and composed for the rest of #HOUvSKC



Matias Vera: Watch this, dork pic.twitter.com/gsTZjY787U — Charles Boehm (@cboehm) September 11, 2022

Houston came out of half with the normal man down, park the bus in front of goal and try to break us down plan, at times. They were not afraid to go forward in the attack but were able to either get back in the defense or foul the SKC counter attack and give themselves time to setup.

It’s unknown which player SKC manager Peter Vermes planned to start in Houston, but with Logan Ndenbe out for Health and Safety protocols, Ben Sweat was the starting left back. Sweat was a bright spot getting forward. Vermes pointed out in the post-game presser that the entire left side was doing well, specifically Felipe Hernandez in addition to Sweat.

#SportingKC passing map matches my eye test from tonight. SKC went down the left a LOT tonight. pic.twitter.com/eNFcolDsoB — Mike (@downthebyline) September 11, 2022

Vermes made five subs in the second half and Sporting KC responded with some additional pressure, creating their best chances and rattling the crossbar but could not find a goal.

Sporting KC returns home to face DC United on Tuesday.